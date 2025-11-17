Germany is moving towards reinstating conscription

Please share our story!

Germany’s ruling coalition parties, the CDU/CSU and the SPD, have reached a compromise on a new military service model following months of negotiations, marking a significant shift in the country’s defence policy.

The agreement establishes a hybrid system centred on voluntary military service, with the potential for mandatory call-ups if recruitment targets are not met, driven by heightened security threats from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Last week, we noted in an article that, through a defence pact with European Union (“EU”) member countries, the European Commission was attempting to build an EU army and intelligence unit. As the pact is being expanded to include non-EU countries, such as the UK and Canada, we asked whether this was the beginning of a one world army, or one of the regional armies, that would be centrally controlled by a world body or its selected regional agents.

What prompted our article was reports of a recent shift of UK intelligence cooperation away from the US and towards the EU. Bearing our previous article in mind, it is now being reported that the coalition government in Germany has agreed to inch closer to bringing back mandatory military service.

The Bundeswehr, Germany’s armed forces, was established in 1956 during the Cold War and is fully integrated into NATO’s military command structure, particularly for air and naval forces. All of the Air Force’s combat units, as well as the airspace surveillance forces, are fully subordinate to NATO Command Forces and the Alliance, even in peacetime, from the beginning.

Conscription in Germany was formally suspended on 1 July 2011, through the Military Law Amendment Act 2011, marking the end of a postwar tradition that began in 1957. At the time, around 190,000 professional and temporary soldiers were serving in the armed forces. The military now relies on voluntary service, although the legal basis for conscription remains in the constitution and could be reinstated in times of defence or tension.

It was announced on 13 November that Germany’s coalition government partners – the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (“CDU/CSU”) and the Social Democratic Party (“SPD”) – had agreed on a plan to bolster the number of troops in the Bundeswehr from the current 183,000, including nearly 11,000 volunteers, to 255,000–270,000 soldiers, with another 200,000 reservists by 2035. It is being touted as “a key element in a wider drive to rebuild the country’s shrunken armed forces.”

Considering there were about 190,000 in 2011, the current 183,000 doesn’t seem to represent a “shrunken armed forces” sufficiently to be used as an excuse.

Deutsche Welle said the reason for the change is due to “fears over further military threats from Russia, as well as what is seen as lacklustre support from the US, have led European countries to call for more preparations against a possible Russian attack against NATO.”

“With the US increasingly focused on China, and Europe facing mounting security threats from Russia, Europe’s NATO members have pledged to boost their militaries and increase defence spending. Germany is considered pivotal for that effort,” Euractiv reported.

Seemingly confirming the threat from Russia as the reason, “[Chancellor Friedrich] Merz has pledged to rebuild the Bundeswehr into Europe’s strongest conventional army, echoing warnings from Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, who last year said Germany must be ready for war by 2029,” United 24 Media said.

The plan will take effect on 1 January 2026. It includes mandatory questionnaires and medical assessments for all 18-year-old men. It will be mandatory for young adult men only; women and non-binary individuals may participate voluntarily.

From January 2026, all men 18 years old and older will be required to complete a mandatory questionnaire assessing their motivation and fitness for service – making it possible to draft entire cohorts, beginning with young men born in 2008, in July 2027.

While the primary focus is on making voluntary service more attractive through better pay and conditions, the Bundestag retains the authority to activate conscription if voluntary enlistment proves insufficient. The conscripts would be picked at random “as a last resort,” the CDU/CSU and SPD government said in a statement. Euractive suggested the selection of conscripts might be done, for example, via a lottery-based system, when necessary.

Military historian Sönke Neitzel, who was invited as an expert witness at the Defence Committee on 10 November, warned that the voluntary approach alone would hardly be enough to secure the desired number of Bundeswehr personnel. “The introduction of compulsory conscription would be absolutely essential for a rapid increase in the number of personnel in the Bundeswehr,” Neitzel said.

“The law is due to come into force on 1 January 2026. Compulsory conscription of all young men is to take place from July 2027 or 2028,” Euro News said on 12 November, the day before the German government made its announcement.

We don’t know what the powers that be are up to, but as well as the building of a European army, or one world army, to consider, which they will sell to the public as a goal to achieve peace, we are also reminded of the perpetual war scenario as described by George Orwell in his novel ‘1984’.

In 1984, perpetual war serves as a central mechanism for maintaining the power and control of the ruling Party over the population of Oceania. The three superstates – Oceania, Eurasia, and Eastasia – are perpetually at war with one another, though the alliances shift frequently, with the enemy changing from one day to the next. This constant state of war is not driven by territorial conquest or genuine conflict but is instead a tool to preserve the hierarchical structure of society – “war is peace.”

Featured image: German Federal Minister of Defence, Ursula von der Leyen, visits German soldiers who form part of the NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force on 18 June 2015. Source: Library of Congress Blogs

