Labour government avoids increasing taxes by increasing taxes

Please share our story!

The UK Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, delivered her budget to the House of Commons today. The budget avoids increasing income tax but increases a variety of taxes and reduces tax allowances instead.

Increased taxes under a Labour government would have been predicted by anyone who understands the nature of socialism, regardless of what promises Labour made to woo voters in the run-up to the election.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 7 + 5 =



The Telegraph has summarised Rachel from Accounts’ budget in point form. You can read their summary HERE. Effectively, the Labour government has increased taxes in such a way as to be able to claim they have not increased taxes, as promised in their 2024 manifesto.

The Chancellor has extended the freeze on income tax thresholds for another three years beyond 2028. It will mean income tax thresholds do not increase with inflation, meaning more people will fall into higher bands when they receive pay rises.

Electric vehicle drivers are facing a new pay-per-mile tax from 2028-29, charging 3p per mile. It will be in addition to other road taxes and cost the average driver £255 a year to begin with. The charge will increase in line with inflation.

In September 2026, the 5p temporary cut on fuel duty will fall away. And from April 2027, fuel duty will increase annually in line with inflation.

Salary-sacrificed pension contributions will no longer be exempt from National Insurance from April 2029. This means that salary-sacrificed contributions above £2,000 per year will be subject to both employer and employee National Insurance.

The owners of properties worth £2 million or more face a new “high value council tax surcharge” from April 2028. Property income tax will also rise by 2% points from April 2027.

The amount you can save tax-free in a cash ISA will be slashed from £20,000 to £12,000 from April 2027, unless you are aged over 65. The basic and higher rates of tax on dividends and savings are rising by 2% from April 2026 and April 2027, respectively.

R​eeves is also planning to cut an estimated average of £76 from annual domestic energy bills by moving the most expensive green levy from bills to direct taxation.

And there are some sneaky increases in taxation for companies as well.

The Telegraph has been doing a series of articles giving more details on what this budget means for taxpayers and the UK. You can find these articles HERE. Be sure to read the article ‘One rule for farmers, another for the Left’ and a related article in The Daily Sceptic about the harm still being done by Reeves’s family farm tax bombshell in her last budget. Farmers were out protesting again today to highlight these harms and have been arrested for doing so.

Why does the Labour government need to increase taxes? One reason is that, due to policy changes and higher-than-expected unemployment, welfare spending is expected to climb £16 billion higher by the end of the decade. Other reasons include the money needed to feed the net zero monster and Labour’s wish list for nationalising industries. In 2019, this wish list included the railways, water companies, energy suppliers, the National Grid, Royal Mail and possibly private finance initiative companies. The acquisition of National Energy System Operator (“NESO”) is just the beginning. These policies are part and parcel of socialist ideology and they all come with a price tag, for which the taxpayer, working members of society, must foot the bill.

Socialists are continually trying to expand the area of the State’s tasks, which all cost money. Consequently, there is an increase in expenditure. The only way a state can fund itself is through the productive work of its citizens. When the Government wants to increase its spending, higher taxes on citizens’ earnings are inevitable.

Related: Socialism: An Economic and Sociological Analysis, Taxation, Mises Institute

Some will argue that not all forms of socialism require increased taxes, but this is semantics. It doesn’t matter what the state calls taxes, where the government takes a portion of a working person’s income; it still represents an ever-reducing disposable income for the productive members of society to cover the state’s ever-increasing expenditure.

In the socialist idea of a planned economy, for example, the state might directly take a portion of workplace income to fund itself, rather than relying on traditional taxation. It is taxation by another name.

In some socialist models, they will say that people do not pay income taxes. Instead, enterprises pay payroll taxes to fund public services like healthcare and basic income. If enterprises pay higher payroll taxes, the salaries paid to employees will be adjusted downwards to compensate. In other words, it is tantamount to a tax on working people’s income to support the state’s expenditure.

Some socialist ideologies envision a future where money and taxation are phased out entirely as society evolves toward a post-monetary system. In this form of socialism, taxes become irrelevant for the majority of people. However, resource allocation would be managed through other means. It is still tantamount to people working not for their own benefit, to improve their own lives, but to support the state.

Regardless of what socialists or communists call taking money from people’s earnings or how they choose to describe it, when state expenditure increases, individual disposable incomes reduce. The money the Government takes is not redistributed according to our individual needs but how the state determines it should be used for “the greater good,” even when it is of no benefit to the nation, such as net zero.

Related:

The amount of money taken from personal earnings and given to the government – whether it is referred to as a tax or something else – is the result of governments being able to live within their means or not. A government cannot increase its expenditure (budget) without taking more money from the country’s earners. And socialist governments always incur additional expenditure related to grandiose ideas of owning more, running more (inefficiently) and controlling more. This is why socialist governments will always create additional taxes and/or increase existing taxes, regardless of what promises are made in election manifestos.

Featured image: Rachel Reeves. Taken from ‘Budget ‘will revalue 2.4m homes’ to raise council tax AND introduce a ‘mansion tax’ to fund £15bn benefits splurge including axing of two-child cap’, Daily Mail, 24 November 2025

Please share our story!