UN votes to extend UNRWA’s mandate – despite its ties to terrorists

Over its 75 years of existence, UNRWA has churned out thousands of jihadi terrorists. Yet on 5 December, the UN adopted a resolution to extend UNRWA’s operations for another three years.

On 5 December 2025, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini tweeted: “I salute the overwhelming vote by the UN General Assembly to renew UNRWA’s mandate for three years.”

He was highlighting one of 40 texts from the UN’s Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonisation) that were adopted on 5 December. The relevant text is the ‘Assistance to Palestine refugees’ (A/C.4/80/L.17) that was adopted by a recorded vote of 151 in favour to 10 against, with 14 abstentions. The resolution has extended UNRWA’s mandate until 30 June 2029.

Point 4 of the text for resolution A/C.4/80/L.17 includes the statement: “Calls upon all donors to continue to strengthen their efforts to meet the anticipated needs of the Agency, including with regard to increased expenditures and needs arising from conflicts and instability in the region.”

A cynic would respond, “It seems war is a profitable business for UNRWA.”

There could be some light at the end of the tunnel for taxpayers, mainly from the West, who are funding UNRWA, which is unaccountable to and does not disclose its expenditure to the taxpayers who fund it.

As UN Watch pointed out by comparing the recent vote to a similar vote in 2022, cracks in the support for UNRWA are beginning to show. “For the first time ever, Germany, Italy, Hungary, Czechia, Bulgaria and Latvia withheld support for renewing UNRWA’s mandate,” UN Watch said.

BREAKING: For the first time ever, Germany, Italy and seven other EU states refused to support pro-UNRWA resolutions at the UN.



In September, UN Watch testified before the German Parliament and Italian Senate to expose UNRWA's terror ties:https://t.co/f3oM7dZp27 https://t.co/Uu17kM43LP — UN Watch (@UNWatch) December 9, 2025

In the tweet above, UN Watch referred to testimony its Executive Director Hillel Neuer gave to the German Parliament in October. Neuer was presenting UN Watch’s latest 200-page report, ‘Schools in the Grip of Terror’, published on 17 September 2025. Writing about Neuer’s testimony, UN Watch said:

UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer travelled to Berlin last month to release the organisation’s 200-page report, ‘ Schools in the Grip of Terror ’, uncovering how for decades Hamas terror chiefs controlled UNRWA’s education system. Germany is the top funder of UNRWA, at some $200 million per year. At the Bundestag, Germany’s parliament, Neuer presented new evidence that Hamas terror chiefs simultaneously served as UNRWA school principals, union leaders, and senior educators – while publicly glorifying terrorism, recruiting children into militant activity, and blocking Holocaust education. German lawmakers were briefed on how the UN’s top officials were aware of Hamas’s control over its schools yet failed to act. Impact: UN Watch in German Parliament and Media to Expose UNRWA Terror Ties , UN Watch, 6 November 2025

You can watch Neuer’s presentation to the German Parliament below, followed by the first few paragraphs of the Executive Summary of the ‘Schools in the Grip of Terror’ report.

UN Watch: Hillel Neuer in German Parliament Exposes UNRWA Terror Ties, uploaded 29 October 2025 (42 mins)

By UN Watch, 17 September 2025

“Most people who are engaged in underground organisations try not to have their involvement known publicly,” said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, when asked why the UN employed for decades a Hamas terror chief who oversaw 2,000 teachers at UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency.

Yet this report reveals that the opposite is true: Hamas terror chiefs held top positions within UNRWA’s educational system despite publicly and repeatedly flaunting their support for and ties to Hamas and terrorism. UNRWA knew – and did nothing. The UN agency that raises more than $1 billion annually from Western states with the promise to educate Palestinian children with values such as peace, tolerance and universal human rights, instead has handed them over to the very operatives who recruit child soldiers, glorify suicide bombers and preach the annihilation of a UN member state.

By knowingly employing Hamas terrorist leaders as school principals and teachers, and by allowing terror chiefs to head the unions that oversee thousands of their teachers, UNRWA didn’t just tolerate extremism – the Western-funded UN agency institutionalised it, turning classrooms into incubators of hate.

Over its 75 years of existence, UNRWA has churned out thousands of jihadi terrorists. Some of the most infamous include the perpetrators of the 1972 Munich Massacre, or Mohammed Deif, the now-deceased commander of Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades, one of the masterminds of the October 7th atrocities in Israel. This in itself should raise alarm bells for any donor that supports UNRWA out of genuine humanitarian concerns.

How is it that a so-called UN humanitarian agency has a track record for producing so many terrorists? This report tells the story of how Hamas took over the UNRWA staff unions that oversee thousands of teachers and school principals, and hijacked the agency’s entire education system.

As we established in our previous report, ‘The Unholy Alliance: UNRWA, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad’, UNRWA’s operations on the ground are actually controlled by its local leaders, and not by the tiny handful of international staff such as Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, who serves only as the public face, fundraiser and advocate for UNRWA. Many of these local leaders, especially in Gaza and Lebanon, are Hamas members or leaders, while thousands of UNRWA’s local employees are also active Hamas members. To put this in perspective, more than 99% of UNRWA’s 30,000 employees are area staff – local Palestinian Arabs -while only 120 employees at the agency are international staff, funded by the United Nations in New York. The Palestinian Arab local staff are the people who run all of UNRWA’s services, including its education system.

When UNRWA’s international representatives like Philippe Lazzarini and Pierre Krähenbühl state that UNRWA’s role is to “act as a witness” to the “plight” or “injustice” of Palestinian refugees and insist that they will “defend” this aspect of UNRWA’s mandate, they do so to placate these local leaders – the ones who truly control UNRWA’s operations on the ground.

Click HERE for the Full Report.

Featured image: Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner General

