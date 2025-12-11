People who drive electric cars to “save the planet” are hypocrites

The entire “net-zero” edifice is built on the claim that CO₂ is a pollutant that is causing a climate crisis. This is the greatest deception of our time.
Yet based on this lie, the health of people and ecosystems in Indonesia and China is being ruined to feed one of the centrepieces of the “green” agenda: the electric vehicle industry.
If, after reading Vijay Jayaraj’s article below, you purchase or drive an electric vehicle because you think you are “saving the planet,” not only have you been deceived, but you are a hypocrite.
Ignoring EV Pollution for Fake Climate Crisis
By Vijay Jayaraj, as published by CO2 Coalition
The silent, gleaming chassis of an electric vehicle (“EV”) glides through a pristine forest or a spotless, futuristic city. The message is simple: The driver is saving the planet. It is a narrative built on a convenient, calculated omission.
Pull back the curtain on the EV supply chain – starting with Indonesian nickel mining and extending through rare-earth mineral processing in China – and there is revealed a far less immaculate picture. The “zero tailpipe emissions” tag is a masterpiece of misdirection, diverting attention away from an environmental hellscape.
In Sulawesi, Indonesia, conveyor belts stretch across once-lush forests belching dust into the air, while smokestacks stain the sky with a toxic haze. The rush to supply the West’s EV appetite has triggered a nickel boom, but the cost lands squarely on the people and ecosystems of Indonesia.
So, why single out nickel? Today’s batteries – the heart of EV propulsion – are built on nickel, of which Indonesia is the largest producer. Without Indonesian nickel, the supply chains for “clean” vehicles grind to a halt. And every new electric SUV delivered to showrooms leaves behind the environmental cost imposed on these Indonesian communities.
What exactly billows from Indonesian smokestacks and seeps from factory discharges into rivers and soils? A partial list includes sulphur dioxide, a corrosive gas; nitrogen oxides and microscopic particulate matter, both constituents of smog; chromium; ammonia; hydrogen sulphide; and heavy metals such as lead, arsenic, cobalt and cadmium. All are pollutants with potential effects on health.
Fishers from Sulawesi and North Maluku lament vanishing shoals and toxic mud spilling into the sea. Even the air is said to taste of metal and ash. These are the lived experiences of thousands of Indonesians, not isolated anecdotes.
The battery is only part of the story. The EV’s electric motor, as well as the machinery of giant wind turbines that might charge the battery, require powerful magnets made from rare-earth minerals. And more than 90% of the world’s supply of these processed minerals comes from China.
The processing of these minerals has left in its wake an ecological ruin that is glossed over in Western policy debates.
Cities like Baotou in Inner Mongolia are infamous for dystopian toxic lakes, which are artificial ponds filled with black sludge contaminated by thorium, uranium and hazardous chemicals. Acidic wastewater, the byproduct of mineral extraction and processing, leaks into the environment, poisoning farmland and waterways.
Toxic runoff has polluted Southeast Asian rivers such as the Malihka and N’Mai Hka, which are headwaters of the great Irrawaddy and Mekong rivers. Water supplies for millions of people in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam have been tainted.
Sadly, “green” enthusiasts are not interested in real pollution but rather in the demonisation of carbon dioxide (CO2). The alarmist movement requires an invisible, ubiquitous bogeyman to panic people into relinquishing their money and sovereignty.
The entire “net-zero” edifice is built on the claim that CO₂ is a pollutant that is causing a climate crisis. This is the greatest deception of our time. Many countries do not regulate CO₂ for the protection of public health, as common sense and good science would dictate. After all, CO2 is a gas of life, sustaining plants and every animal that depends on them for food. Each of us exhales two pounds of CO2 daily.
The mass evangelism for EVs and wind turbines is not a noble crusade to save the planet. It is a cynical ploy to enrich a small cadre of green-technology investors and empower global bureaucrats.
The intent here is not to halt the use of nickel or rare earths, both of which serve many useful purposes. The point is, the “green” agenda is not green. It is a dark marketing campaign for a self-serving ideology willing to sacrifice whole regions to its toxic byproducts.
This commentary was first published by PJ Media on 25 November 2025.
About the Author
Vijay Jayaraj is a Science and Research Associate at the CO2 Coalition, Fairfax, Virginia. He holds an MS in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia and a postgraduate degree in energy management from Robert Gordon University, both in the UK, and a bachelor’s in engineering from Anna University, India.
Featured image: Massive nickel mines operated by different companies are scattered on the hill for clearing forest land to add new smelters for producing electric batteries in Central Halmahera, North Maluku, Indonesia, on 15 August 2024. Source: The lives and forests bound to Indonesia’s nickel dreams, Mongabay, 2 December 2024
Like Covid a global scam. What’s baffling is the sheep continue to suck it up every time.
Peeps are so gullible it’s hard to ever imagine a change in direction ie honest and transparent leaders…
This article raises a vital point, so excellent work Rhoda. However the truth runs even deeper. Nickel mining in Indonesia is only one wound in a much bigger body. If people genuinely cared about the planet, they would also confront the devastation caused by lithium extraction across the Global South. Entire communities in Chile’s Atacama Desert have watched their freshwater disappear into lithium evaporation ponds. Argentina’s salt flats are chemically stripped for battery-grade brine. And in Congo, cobalt for EV batteries is dug out of the ground by children working in toxic pits while Western consumers congratulate themselves for “going green”.
The environmental cost of an EV is not at the tailpipe; it is at the point of extraction. It is at the poisoned river. It is in the lungs of mining communities. It is in the ecosystems quietly sacrificed so wealthy nations can maintain the illusion of moral progress.
And this is the real hypocrisy: the “green agenda” was never about saving the planet. It is a marketing strategy. A psychological operation. A rebranding of industrial exploitation into a virtue signal. Net-zero gives the public a symbolic enemy (CO₂), while masking the actual pollutants, toxins, and geopolitical abuses that power the EV boom. The pollution is simply exported to poorer nations and labelled “clean”.
People driving EVs thinking they are environmental heroes need to confront an uncomfortable reality: the green transition is not green. It is an industrial sleight of hand. A supply-chain shell game. A way of shifting blame, wealth, and environmental ruin onto populations who have no voice in the global narrative.
Lithium, nickel, rare earths, there is nothing clean about any of it.
We don’t need more myths, we need honesty and that starts with dropping the fantasy that electric cars are anything other than another product sold to a population kept deliberately blind to the cost paid by others.
I have zero trust in any agendas, ideology, recommendation that comes from the government or any authorities these days. All of them are scams which drains tax money from the bottom up to the globalist elites with hidden agendas of making the people poor, sick and kill them/ depopulate
The real pollution from EVs is electromagnetic radiation where ICNIRP EMF radiation guidelines use BigTech levels that will never exceed any corporate use at max 20Watts/square metre at <6 minutes.
Then consider the realistic peer-reviewed meta research Guidelines such as the BioIntitiative, Guidelines at 3µWatts/mtr² or or the Building Biology Guidelines at <10µWatts/mtr² as a millionth of those ICNIRP maximum levels.
Then consider those Guidelines are a maximum irradiation for less than 6 minutes.
A Government-Car industry narrative that prioritises profits over EMF health damage.
What happens if the car journey is more than 6 minutes
Other research has proven supposed Global warming and/or Climate change creates CO2 not the other way round, (effervescent oceans), not least the whole hoax predicated on computer modelling when empirical evidence suggests a great deal less.Yes cars pollute, and will continue to pollute causing many pollution related deaths either as smog, or as the silent killer EMF irradiation.
However, the real extinction event will be EMF induced sterility-infertility as the real extinction event.
EMF pollution from Electric Vehicleshttps://johnblundell.substack.com/p/emf-pollution-from-electric-vehicles?r=3fft71
I have for many years referred to EVs as coal oil gas nuke wood powered (the electricity they are charged with is generated thus) Earth raping (the rare earth materials dug up) lithium bombs…(for when they catch fire. A friend of mine calculated that were the billion miles driven per year by plant food creating petrol cars…hydrogen and Carbon reacted in Oxygen and Nitrogen produces CO2, water vapour and Nitrates…plant food…hence when you go past roundabouts and junctions they are green and lush…you should see the size of the trees at Shoreham flyover. Immense… with electric planet killers…you would need to generate 2000 times the electricity we do currently…sic…where is the infrastructure? I enjoy telling planet killer owners this and ripping them to shreds when they try to deny it.
No, they just ignorant and don’t give a shit, but their own egos that depend on others of their circle maintaining the bubble they live in.