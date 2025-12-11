Please share our story!

Compliance will destroy us all. Your life, your hopes, our culture and our civilisation are all at stake, Dr. Vernon Coleman writes.

By Dr. Vernon Coleman

For more years than most people realise, the conspirators have been training the masses to obey and to comply. They have used endless threats (such as global warming and the fake covid pandemic) to terrify populations around the world.



We cannot fight back with force because the enemy controls our armies.



Throwing apple crumble and custard at the crown jewels, delaying traffic, interrupting sporting events and throwing dye onto the stones of Stonehenge either annoy or trigger contempt. (All of these have been tried.) Such pathetic stunts will not change anything.



We cannot fight back through the ballot box because elections are fixed and the political parties are interchangeable.



So what can we do? Things are now moving very quickly – especially in Britain, where the massive rise in local property taxes means that banks have an excuse to close the remainder of the branches – making online banking inevitable.



A programme of non-compliance is our only choice – the only route to victory.



Here’s how the modern defender of freedom does not comply with the system created by the conspirators (please replace “he” with “she” where appropriate):



He doesn’t vote for any political party. He will always prefer to vote for an entirely independent candidate outside the system.



He refuses to bank online. He insists on using cash and paper cheques as often as possible.



He refuses to accept a digital identity.



He has never worn a face mask in private or in public.



He refused the covid vaccine (and other vaccines he is offered).



He writes regularly to politicians explaining why they should oppose “death by doctor” legislation. (I send them my free book `The Kill Bill’, which is available on my website).



He does not participate in the absurdly wasteful recycling programmes run by local councils.



He does not have a smart meter for electricity or water. (If you have a smart meter, you are vulnerable. If you annoy the authorities, they can cut off your electricity in an instant.)



He does not have a doorbell with a camera (most such bells merely provide the authorities with yet more surveillance cameras).



He will never have a dash camera and if he rides a bike, he won’t have a helmet camera (these are part of the surveillance of the people).



He does not have a TV licence, and if anyone comes from the BBC (“if you don’t give us money for something you don’t want, we will harass you to death”), he will refuse to let them through the door (as is his right).



He uses cash whenever he can



He will not accept a digital identity.



He does not own a smartphone and therefore does not use his phone to pay for goods or services. (People who buy coffee with their phone annoy me massively – especially when they take ten minutes to complete the transaction.)



He does not have a car parking app or pay for parking by credit card. He pays with cash. And if the machine won’t accept cash, he complains.



He does not buy an electric car. He definitely does not own or run an electric car. Indeed, he drives a car built in the 20th century. Cars built after the start of the 21st century tend to be internet-enabled. You might think it is nice for your car to be fitted with cameras and satellite navigation but if your car can tell you where you are, then it will also be telling the authorities where you are, how fast you are going and so on. Your car will dob you in every minute. And when the Government starts to charge by the mile, your car will tell the authorities how far you’ve driven so that they can tell you how much you owe. Older cars also tend to be more reliable and easier (and much cheaper) to maintain and to repair. And if you buy a car which is over 40 years old, you don’t have to pay road tax or have an annual MOT test.



He does not invest in cryptocurrencies (which are the route into digital currencies).



If he passes face recognition cameras, he covers his face as completely as he can. I use a hat, pulled down over my eyes, and a scarf to help cover my face.



He will not give any bank, etc., a voice print.



He doesn’t buy or subscribe to corporate newspapers.



And so on and so on. I’m sure you can think of more.



I’m sure that many readers will sniff and sneer at my programme of non-compliance – the world is full of whingers and moaners who delight in nitpicking but who are too cowardly to ever do anything themselves and who never dare put their heads above the parapet. But this is the only way we have of fighting back against a system dedicated to eroding our freedom and controlling every aspect of our lives.



What are they going to do if we all refuse to cooperate with their programme of “training” and control?



The fact is that we are the majority and we have the power.



You can choose to do nothing.



Or you can do something positive: you can refuse to comply. You can share these thoughts with everyone you know. What are they going to do if we all quietly refuse to obey?



And slowly we will defeat the conspiracy which threatens our freedom and our future.

About the Author

Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc, practised medicine for ten years. He has been a full-time professional author for over 30 years. He is a novelist and campaigning writer and has written many non-fiction books. He has written over 100 books, which have been translated into 22 languages. On his website, HERE, there are hundreds of articles which are free to read. Since mid-December 2024, Dr Coleman has also been publishing articles on Substack; you can subscribe to and follow him on Substack HERE.

There are no ads, no fees and no requests for donations on Dr Coleman’s website or videos. He pays for everything through book sales. If you would like to help finance his work, please consider purchasing a book – there are over 100 books by Vernon Coleman available in print on Amazon.

