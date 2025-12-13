Today, England puts Christ back into Christmas

Please share our story!

An open-air Christmas carol concert called ‘Putting Christ Back Into Christmas’ organised by Tommy Robinson is taking place in London today, 13 December 2025.

Some leaders in the Church of England have attacked the event in an article published by The Guardian because it claims it is the appropriation and “weaponisation” of Christian symbols to bolster anti-migrant views, a stance that is not supported by all Bishops:

An open rebuke to the leadership of the Church of England, following the shameful article in The Guardian attacking the 'Put Christ Back Into Christmas' event on December 13th 2025.@revwickland @PhilHs10 @RevBrettMurphy @calvinrobinson @realrikkidoolan @btbsoco @PrayingPete… pic.twitter.com/8CTJ6BipIn — Bishop Ceirion H. Dewar FSHC (@BishopDewar) December 7, 2025

It should be noted that the Church of England Bishops speaking out against the ‘Putting Christ Back in Christmas’ event are the likes of Arun Arora, the bishop of Kirkstall and co-lead bishop on racial justice – which says it all; the Church of England has been infiltrated by far-left political ideologues, a sad fact we have been aware of for years.

In a childish game of information warfare, some in the Church of England launched a counter-campaign with posters stating “Christ has always been in Christmas” and “Outsiders welcome” to emphasise inclusivity. The idea of “inclusivity” stems from the nefarious diversity, equity and inclusion (“DEI”) agenda.

Among other things, Church of England woke ideologues fail to recognise that Tommy Robinson was led to Christ while serving time in prison, as confirmed by Pastor Rikki Doolan who said that three weeks before Robinson’s release, he went to visit him in prison and Robinson received Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Saviour.

In a Gettr post today, Robinson reminded people of the event he had organised, which anyone can join; all are welcome:

Today is the day we put Christ back into Christmas!!! Please come via the Trafalgar Square side of Whitehall and meet us at the staging area, which will be near Downing Street and the Women of World War Two memorial. You can start gathering there from 1 pm (although we will not start until about 3 pm) There is a demonstration against digital ID that will be happening at roughly the same time, so please do not get confused; you may have to walk past that demonstration to get to our celebration of Christ’s Birthday. I want to remind everyone this is a religious celebration, this is not a political event, it’s not about Islam, immigration or the useless communists in control of our government, this is purely about putting Christ back into Christmas. No face coverings, and no drinking please, as we have always done, let’s self-police, behave respectfully and let’s make sure we honour our faith, our culture and our heritage in the very best way we can. God bless you all. Tommy Robinson on Gettr , 13 December 2025

