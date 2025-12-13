Today, England puts Christ back into Christmas

An open-air Christmas carol concert called ‘Putting Christ Back Into Christmas’ organised by Tommy Robinson is taking place in London today, 13 December 2025.
Some leaders in the Church of England have attacked the event in an article published by The Guardian because it claims it is the appropriation and “weaponisation” of Christian symbols to bolster anti-migrant views, a stance that is not supported by all Bishops:
It should be noted that the Church of England Bishops speaking out against the ‘Putting Christ Back in Christmas’ event are the likes of Arun Arora, the bishop of Kirkstall and co-lead bishop on racial justice – which says it all; the Church of England has been infiltrated by far-left political ideologues, a sad fact we have been aware of for years.
In a childish game of information warfare, some in the Church of England launched a counter-campaign with posters stating “Christ has always been in Christmas” and “Outsiders welcome” to emphasise inclusivity. The idea of “inclusivity” stems from the nefarious diversity, equity and inclusion (“DEI”) agenda.
Among other things, Church of England woke ideologues fail to recognise that Tommy Robinson was led to Christ while serving time in prison, as confirmed by Pastor Rikki Doolan who said that three weeks before Robinson’s release, he went to visit him in prison and Robinson received Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Saviour.
In a Gettr post today, Robinson reminded people of the event he had organised, which anyone can join; all are welcome:
Today is the day we put Christ back into Christmas!!!
Please come via the Trafalgar Square side of Whitehall and meet us at the staging area, which will be near Downing Street and the Women of World War Two memorial.
You can start gathering there from 1 pm (although we will not start until about 3 pm)
There is a demonstration against digital ID that will be happening at roughly the same time, so please do not get confused; you may have to walk past that demonstration to get to our celebration of Christ’s Birthday.
I want to remind everyone this is a religious celebration, this is not a political event, it’s not about Islam, immigration or the useless communists in control of our government, this is purely about putting Christ back into Christmas.
No face coverings, and no drinking please, as we have always done, let’s self-police, behave respectfully and let’s make sure we honour our faith, our culture and our heritage in the very best way we can.
God bless you all.Tommy Robinson on Gettr, 13 December 2025
You can join believers from across the nation who are gathering to honour the true meaning of Christmas by watching the event live below:
You can also watch it live with MKR TV HERE and with Ritchie and Rogue HERE.
Featured image: We are getting ready to put Christ back into Christmas, Tommy Robinson on Twitter (now X), 13 December 2025
The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help…
Can you please help to keep the lights on with The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful and truthful journalism?
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
try to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuses to.
The government does not fund us
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the Mainstream Media.
Instead, we rely solely on your support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy.
Please choose your preferred method below to show your support.
Categories: Breaking News, UK News
We’re sure as hell not going to do what we need to do without Christ with us
God rest ye merry gentleman, let nothing ye dismay.
For Jesus Christ our saviour was born on Christmas Day.
To save us all from Satan’s power, when we had gone astray.
Oh good tidings of comfort & joy.
Christ is King!
More wars and more deaths have been caused by religion than anything. One day humans will grow up and stop believing in fairy tales.
I would say – more wars and more deaths have been caused by hidden agendas and the machinations of bankers and Zionists (probably the same people) than anything, and that to believe different is to believe in fairy tales ….
Hi Chris, the Zionist narrative you’re following is propaganda.
Bingo
this is actually totally false ,something put out to deflect people from real scrutiny of faiths . Lets run through a few, Bore war ,WW1 ,WW2 ,Crimea , US independence ,and uncivil wars , Russia vs japan , Korean , Vietnam , 100 year war , Roses, invasion of Huns ,goths , Mongolian hoards , Romes empire building , I can go on . Then we do come to ,Islam, 563 recorded attacks and battles ,as it kills and enslaves all that oppose its enslavement ,one has to ask is it a religion, or ideology of war ,or cult ?.
Atheism since the start of the 20th C has killed more than 250 MILLION human lives in Communist Russia, China, Cambodia, N Korea (not to mention the slaughter of 6 million jews by the anti-Christ Nazis) – this is nore death (“through Religion”, as you say) in one century than in all centuries combined previously by at least a factor of ten…
So, get your facts right.
IF YOU TAKE Atheism (Marxism, Scientism, Humanism, Communism, Preogressivism and Wokeism) to be a zealous RELIGION in itself, THEN, AND ONLY THEN, YOU ARE CORRECT!
It he she what ever , creates this human abomination and then rides in on its he she,s white stallion and saves the day . you need Marlon Brando as the lead actor
Romans celebrated the pagan festival of Sol Invictus – translated from Latin as ‘the rebirth of the unconquered Sun on December 25th….There isn’t even a birth date for Jesus in the ‘greatest story ever told’.
Moses was the age of Aries (the ram) and he blew the rams horn to enter the sabbath….The coming of Jesus.
Jesus was the age of Pisces (2 fish) that fed the multitudes, then passed over to the age of Aquarius (water carrier)
Luke 22:10-12
And he said unto them, “Behold, when ye are entered into the city, there shall a man meet you, bearing a pitcher of water; follow him into the house where he entereth in”.
All symbology based on astrology!…
But don’t let the truth get in the way of a good story….
Hi A Yousleh Zeeter, you’re mixing and matching various religions, faiths and cults as you desire and coming out with a hodgepodge that is untruthful.
Mixing and matching different religions, where?…The 25th December was the pagan festival of ‘Sol Invictus’ FACT!
Moses, the Old Testament, the age of Aries….
Jesus, the New Testament, the age of Pisces….
The Passover to the age of Aquarius….All in your bible….
Religions are indoctrination tools, for profit, for fear, to cause divide and to create conflicts for war….And they’ve been very successful!…
You have done it again. You have mixed up the cult of astrology (worshipping what God has created) with worshipping the only true God (YHWH, Yahweh, Adonai, Jehovah) – and so you are coming out with a hodgepodge of lies.
If you had taken the time to read the Bible before you claimed to have so much knowledge about God, you would know that astrology is forbidden by God. The Bible describes astrology as a form of divination and idolatry that is incompatible with faith in God.
Read the articles below to begin your journey to understand the deception you are choosing to follow and then, when you have found the courage to do so, I recommend you read the Bible instead of guessing what it says and pretending that you know God or know more than God:
https://www.gotquestions.org/astrology-Bible.html
https://soh.church/astrology-in-the-bible/
https://www.bibleinfo.com/en/questions/astrology-mentioned-bible
I have asked before and you refuse to be transparent/honest about the religion/cult you’re following. But it doesn’t matter what you call it because whatever religion/cult you’re following, you are usurping God and putting yourself, or your own made up “knowledge,” in His place – in short, you are idolising yourself. As a result, your soul and your spirit is in grave danger. There is only one that can save you from the deception you’re under, His name is Jesus (Yeshua) who is the Christ, the Messiah, the Son of God. You have to make the choice to accept Jesus as your personal Lord and Saviour for yourself.
Wow! The bible is all astrology….Do some research and stop being so blinkered!
Which book are you reading that you are calling the “bible”?
Here is a list of some of religions that use astrology:
– Hinduism
– Tibetan Buddhism
– Chinese Folk Religion
– Native American, Australian Aboriginal and African traditional religions
Additionally:
– Classical Hellenic and Roman texts frequently attribute the invention of astrology to Zoroaster, the founder of Zoroastrianism. Others say Zoroaster was equated with Nimrod and it was Nimrod who founded astrology. Read: https://zoroastrianheritage.blogspot.com/2011/04/astrology-zoroastrianism.html?m=1
– Many spiritualists incorporate astrology as a tool
– Some witches use astrology
– Luciferianism, particularly in its esoteric and philosophical forms, often incorporates astrological symbolism and concepts
Here is a list of religions/faiths that forbid the use of astrology:
– Christianity
– Islam
– Judaism
Are you starting to get an idea of how badly you are deceived?
All in the KJV edition.
Ezekiel’s vision
Man-Aquarius (air)
Ox-Taurus (earth)
Lion-Leo (fire)
Eagle-Scorpio (water)
Fixed signs if the zodiac; Winter, Spring, Summer and Autumn
Moses (Aries-fire and war)
Moses, speaking to a burning bush (fire), later leading the people of Israel through the wilderness guided by a pillar of fire and smoke. God descends on Mount Sinai as fire. Worshipping of the golden calf (Taurus) A plague sent to destroy the worshippers.
Jesus (Pisces-two fish and water)
Walking on water, calming the stormy sea and feeding the multitudes with two fish. Passing over to the age of man (Aquarius-the water carrier.
The bible denounces astrology but it is all based on it!
And I’m deceived?…
You are, once again, making things up to propagate lies. You need to at least read the Bible to understand it.
In the Bible are examples of using astral bodies (e.g. stars) as symbolism/imagery for, e.g., angels and demons, to signify that they are not of this world, to help us visualise and understand what is being written. The Bible also uses astral bodies for other illustrative or poetic purposes. This is not astrology.
The Bible may also refer to some basic forms of astronomy, by e.g using the Sun, Moon and stars to measure the passing of time and seasons or give directions (e.g a star that led the “three wise men” to Jesus’ manger). This is not astrology.
Astrology is a divinatory practice that interprets the positions and movements of celestial bodies – such as the Sun, Moon, planets and stars – to understand human affairs, personality traits and predict future events. God (Yahweh) forbids the use of astrology.
PS, incase you are unsure of what divinatory practices or divination means: Divination is the practice of seeking knowledge about the future or hidden matters through supernatural, mystical or ritualistic means. It typically involves interpreting signs, omens or patterns — such as those found in tarot cards, animal entrails, tea leaves, celestial movements (astrology) or dreams — to gain insight into personal, social or spiritual questions. God (Yahweh) forbids the use of divination.
Seek Him that maketh the seven stars and Orion, and turneth the shadow of death into the morning, and maketh the day dark with night: that calleth for the waters of the sea, and poureth them out upon the face of the earth: The LORD is His name. Amos 5:1.
Canst thou bind the sweet influences of the Pleiades (the seven stars), or loose the bands of Orion? Job 38:31.
Canst thou bring forth Mazzaroth (the Zodiac/12 signs) in his season? or canst thou guide Arcturus with his sons? Job 38:32.
Knowest thou the ordinances of heaven? canst thou set the dominion thereof in the earth? Job 38:33.
Margaret White!…
Are you implying that I am like the “Margaret White” from Steven King’s horror novel Carrie who is is portrayed as a delusional and fanatical Christian?
And are you attempting to get others to gang up on me, e.g. get Islander to join forces with you in agreeing this is the case, and mock me?
Are you that weak-minded and puerile?
utter rubbish
https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/RkCnstbpzyQ carbon tax Alberta
Danielle Smiths line of B S
https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/ME6abrZfzP0
Well done for speaking out about our christian faith…
More need to do it..
I hope people going to the churches where the pastors preach against praying lose ALL tof heir congregation!
Joy to the world, the Lord is come!
Let earth receive her King.
Let every heart prepare Him room.
Let heaven and nature sing.
I am not a Christian per se, but Christmas, by its very name, is about Christ. I get quite angry at people saying “Happy Holidays” and the like so as “to not offend”. Christians all over the world are being vilified and even killed just because of their beliefs. Maybe it takes courage, but never deny Christ and never shrink from saying “Happy Christmas”.
The Church of England is just another bastard begotten from Henry VIII – Founded on the pagan Roman church.
Christmas Day is really only a pagan celebration of the winter solstice. And nothing to do with the birth of Jesus
I had this argument with a mate the other day. He was arguing that children are unwittingly being corrupted because Christmas is really a pagan festival, etc., so I had to remind him that, for children, it’s just a very special, magical time of happiness and excitement which they love, and that they are protected by their innocence from harm; and that all the harm exists in the minds of people who know “the truth” about it: and that Christ said that unless we become as little children, we will in no way enter the kingdom of God, and that, after all. it is the celebration of the birth of Christ – the return of the Son of Man – so let’s just innocently enjoy it with our children and remember that it’s about our teacher and guide, Jesus Christ.
This life is about learning, most start innocent and get messed up and never recover to become the child again.
To become the child again we must know the enemy that is the child that Jesus wants to grow into and welcome home.
It’s all very nice and innocent to bring joy but it doesn’t bring a deep foundation of the meaning of what Jesus Christ wants for the children.
Ignoring reality only undermines the child’s life who then goes on to perpetuate the corruption of this world.
The Church of England is a total corrupt mess that ignores scripture and that includes most of the denominations that claim to be Christian.
So, yes celebrate the winter solstice by all means but don’t pretend about Jesus and his birth, for his actual birth is considered to be about September that would be about six months after John the Baptist.
Fact: islam is the self proclaimed enemy of Christianity.
Mohammed is the false prophet we are warned for in the last book of the Holi Bible: the book of Revelations. Since killing Jews and Christians was his main objective during his lifetime, there can be no doubt about that!
Going against these facts written in the Bible means you’re not a true Christian.
That same book of Revelations also warns us about this happening in these last days, so we shouldn’t be surprised about Bishops ending up at the wrong side.
Read it yourself if you have doubts!
See! Nobody ….. or very few, anyway – is all bad or all good. I felt critical of Tommy Robinson for his what-I-call naïve support of Israel – but this is awesome! What a great thing to do! Merry Christmas, Tommy!
I think he has yet to learn about the ‘synagogue of satan’ part . The fact IDF vets are killing themselves ,at a rate 5 or 6 times as bad as US vets, after their little ‘Nyet-an-yahoo’ orchestrated jaunt south ,is very telling .You don’t take your own life if you are on Gods mission ,only if you have strayed big time .
Wow ,Amen !, preach it brother ! , there is hope ,here is ‘a man of England’ . Christ was bumped off by satan’s servants , those who were worried about losing their ‘place and position’,and thought it better that one man die to preserve it .Paul after a serious wake up call on the road to damascus was happy that the gospel was preached ,even by those doing it to spite and even get him in trouble .Plus, It is the spiritual vacuum in Britain that has allowed creatures like sah queer stammer to facilitate its invasion by a cult that seeks total domination of the globe ,and genital mutilation and total subjugation of the gentler half of our race . ‘ Where are you men of England ‘.
[…] Today, England puts Christ back into Christmas An open-air Christmas carol concert called ‘Putting Christ Back Into Christmas’ organised by Tommy Robinson is taking place in London today, 13 December 2025. […]
Yeah, a nice little puppet…
No articles on the assassination of Charlie Kirk?
Hmm, I wonder why!!
Tumble weed…