Breaking News

Today, England puts Christ back into Christmas

By on ( 38 Comments )
Please share our story!

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

An open-air Christmas carol concert called ‘Putting Christ Back Into Christmas’ organised by Tommy Robinson is taking place in London today, 13 December 2025.

Some leaders in the Church of England have attacked the event in an article published by The Guardian because it claims it is the appropriation and “weaponisation” of Christian symbols to bolster anti-migrant views, a stance that is not supported by all Bishops:

It should be noted that the Church of England Bishops speaking out against the ‘Putting Christ Back in Christmas’ event are the likes of Arun Arora, the bishop of Kirkstall and co-lead bishop on racial justice – which says it all; the Church of England has been infiltrated by far-left political ideologues, a sad fact we have been aware of for years.

In a childish game of information warfare, some in the Church of England launched a counter-campaign with posters stating “Christ has always been in Christmas” and “Outsiders welcome” to emphasise inclusivity.   The idea of “inclusivity” stems from the nefarious diversity, equity and inclusion (“DEI”) agenda.

Among other things, Church of England woke ideologues fail to recognise that Tommy Robinson was led to Christ while serving time in prison, as confirmed by Pastor Rikki Doolan who said that three weeks before Robinson’s release, he went to visit him in prison and Robinson received Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Saviour.

In a Gettr post today, Robinson reminded people of the event he had organised, which anyone can join; all are welcome:

Today is the day we put Christ back into Christmas!!!

Please come via the Trafalgar Square side of Whitehall and meet us at the staging area, which will be near Downing Street and the Women of World War Two memorial.

You can start gathering there from 1 pm (although we will not start until about 3 pm)

There is a demonstration against digital ID that will be happening at roughly the same time, so please do not get confused; you may have to walk past that demonstration to get to our celebration of Christ’s Birthday.

I want to remind everyone this is a religious celebration, this is not a political event, it’s not about Islam, immigration or the useless communists in control of our government, this is purely about putting Christ back into Christmas.

No face coverings, and no drinking please, as we have always done, let’s self-police, behave respectfully and let’s make sure we honour our faith, our culture and our heritage in the very best way we can.

God bless you all.

Tommy Robinson on Gettr, 13 December 2025

You can join believers from across the nation who are gathering to honour the true meaning of Christmas by watching the event live below:

UK Sploosh: Live London Tommy Robinson Event, 13 December 2025

You can also watch it live with MKR TV HERE and with Ritchie and Rogue HERE.

Featured image: We are getting ready to put Christ back into Christmas, Tommy Robinson on Twitter (now X), 13 December 2025

The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help…

Can you please help to keep the lights on with The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful and truthful journalism?

Your Government & Big Tech organisations
try to silence & shut down The Expose.

So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuses to.

The government does not fund us
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the Mainstream Media.

Instead, we rely solely on your support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy.

Please choose your preferred method below to show your support.

Stay Updated!

Stay connected with News updates by Email

Japan’s Economic Timebomb Is About To Hit US Markets, Mortgages & Retirement Savings: What You Need To Know
Restore Britain publishes a plan for removing 2 million illegal migrants from the UK
There is no such thing as a “transgender” child
Reanalysis of the Henry Ford study shows 54% higher rate of cancer and 549% higher rate of autism in vaccinated children

Please share our story!
author avatar
Rhoda Wilson
While previously it was a hobby culminating in writing articles for Wikipedia (until things made a drastic and undeniable turn in 2020) and a few books for private consumption, since March 2020 I have become a full-time researcher and writer in reaction to the global takeover that came into full view with the introduction of covid-19. For most of my life, I have tried to raise awareness that a small group of people planned to take over the world for their own benefit. There was no way I was going to sit back quietly and simply let them do it once they made their final move.
See Full Bio

Categories: Breaking News, UK News

Tagged as:

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
38 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Humanati
Humanati
1 day ago

We’re sure as hell not going to do what we need to do without Christ with us
God rest ye merry gentleman, let nothing ye dismay.
For Jesus Christ our saviour was born on Christmas Day.
To save us all from Satan’s power, when we had gone astray.
Oh good tidings of comfort & joy.

Christ is King!

10
Reply
Reverend Scott
Reverend Scott
Reply to  Humanati
1 day ago

More wars and more deaths have been caused by religion than anything. One day humans will grow up and stop believing in fairy tales.

-7
Reply
Chris
Chris
Reply to  Reverend Scott
12 hours ago

I would say – more wars and more deaths have been caused by hidden agendas and the machinations of bankers and Zionists (probably the same people) than anything, and that to believe different is to believe in fairy tales ….

2
Reply
Rhoda Wilson
Rhoda Wilson
Author
Reply to  Chris
7 hours ago

Hi Chris, the Zionist narrative you’re following is propaganda.

1
Reply
Paul Watson
Paul Watson
Reply to  Chris
6 hours ago

Bingo

-3
Reply
mark
mark
Reply to  Reverend Scott
11 hours ago

this is actually totally false ,something put out to deflect people from real scrutiny of faiths . Lets run through a few, Bore war ,WW1 ,WW2 ,Crimea , US independence ,and uncivil wars , Russia vs japan , Korean , Vietnam , 100 year war , Roses, invasion of Huns ,goths , Mongolian hoards , Romes empire building , I can go on . Then we do come to ,Islam, 563 recorded attacks and battles ,as it kills and enslaves all that oppose its enslavement ,one has to ask is it a religion, or ideology of war ,or cult ?.

1
Reply
matt stokes
matt stokes
Reply to  Reverend Scott
3 hours ago

Atheism since the start of the 20th C has killed more than 250 MILLION human lives in Communist Russia, China, Cambodia, N Korea (not to mention the slaughter of 6 million jews by the anti-Christ Nazis) – this is nore death (“through Religion”, as you say) in one century than in all centuries combined previously by at least a factor of ten…
So, get your facts right.
IF YOU TAKE Atheism (Marxism, Scientism, Humanism, Communism, Preogressivism and Wokeism) to be a zealous RELIGION in itself, THEN, AND ONLY THEN, YOU ARE CORRECT!

1
Reply
history
history
Reply to  Humanati
1 day ago

It he she what ever , creates this human abomination and then rides in on its he she,s white stallion and saves the day . you need Marlon Brando as the lead actor

-1
Reply
A Yousleh Zeeter
A Yousleh Zeeter
Reply to  Humanati
23 hours ago

Romans celebrated the pagan festival of Sol Invictus – translated from Latin as ‘the rebirth of the unconquered Sun on December 25th….There isn’t even a birth date for Jesus in the ‘greatest story ever told’.

Moses was the age of Aries (the ram) and he blew the rams horn to enter the sabbath….The coming of Jesus.

Jesus was the age of Pisces (2 fish) that fed the multitudes, then passed over to the age of Aquarius (water carrier)

Luke 22:10-12
And he said unto them, “Behold, when ye are entered into the city, there shall a man meet you, bearing a pitcher of water; follow him into the house where he entereth in”.

All symbology based on astrology!…

But don’t let the truth get in the way of a good story….

-5
Reply
Rhoda Wilson
Rhoda Wilson
Author
Reply to  A Yousleh Zeeter
19 hours ago

Hi A Yousleh Zeeter, you’re mixing and matching various religions, faiths and cults as you desire and coming out with a hodgepodge that is untruthful.

4
Reply
A Yousleh Zeeter
A Yousleh Zeeter
Reply to  Rhoda Wilson
5 hours ago

Mixing and matching different religions, where?…The 25th December was the pagan festival of ‘Sol Invictus’ FACT!

Moses, the Old Testament, the age of Aries….
Jesus, the New Testament, the age of Pisces….
The Passover to the age of Aquarius….All in your bible….

Religions are indoctrination tools, for profit, for fear, to cause divide and to create conflicts for war….And they’ve been very successful!…

-4
Reply
Rhoda Wilson
Rhoda Wilson
Author
Reply to  A Yousleh Zeeter
5 hours ago

You have done it again. You have mixed up the cult of astrology (worshipping what God has created) with worshipping the only true God (YHWH, Yahweh, Adonai, Jehovah) – and so you are coming out with a hodgepodge of lies.

If you had taken the time to read the Bible before you claimed to have so much knowledge about God, you would know that astrology is forbidden by God. The Bible describes astrology as a form of divination and idolatry that is incompatible with faith in God.

Read the articles below to begin your journey to understand the deception you are choosing to follow and then, when you have found the courage to do so, I recommend you read the Bible instead of guessing what it says and pretending that you know God or know more than God:
https://www.gotquestions.org/astrology-Bible.html
https://soh.church/astrology-in-the-bible/
https://www.bibleinfo.com/en/questions/astrology-mentioned-bible

I have asked before and you refuse to be transparent/honest about the religion/cult you’re following. But it doesn’t matter what you call it because whatever religion/cult you’re following, you are usurping God and putting yourself, or your own made up “knowledge,” in His place – in short, you are idolising yourself. As a result, your soul and your spirit is in grave danger. There is only one that can save you from the deception you’re under, His name is Jesus (Yeshua) who is the Christ, the Messiah, the Son of God. You have to make the choice to accept Jesus as your personal Lord and Saviour for yourself.

3
Reply
A Yousleh Zeeter
A Yousleh Zeeter
Reply to  Rhoda Wilson
4 hours ago

Wow! The bible is all astrology….Do some research and stop being so blinkered!

-4
Reply
Rhoda Wilson
Rhoda Wilson
Author
Reply to  A Yousleh Zeeter
4 hours ago

Which book are you reading that you are calling the “bible”?

Here is a list of some of religions that use astrology:
– Hinduism
– Tibetan Buddhism
– Chinese Folk Religion
– Native American, Australian Aboriginal and African traditional religions

Additionally:
– Classical Hellenic and Roman texts frequently attribute the invention of astrology to Zoroaster, the founder of Zoroastrianism. Others say Zoroaster was equated with Nimrod and it was Nimrod who founded astrology. Read: https://zoroastrianheritage.blogspot.com/2011/04/astrology-zoroastrianism.html?m=1
– Many spiritualists incorporate astrology as a tool
– Some witches use astrology
– Luciferianism, particularly in its esoteric and philosophical forms, often incorporates astrological symbolism and concepts

Here is a list of religions/faiths that forbid the use of astrology:
– Christianity
– Islam
– Judaism

Are you starting to get an idea of how badly you are deceived?

0
Reply
A Yousleh Zeeter
A Yousleh Zeeter
Reply to  Rhoda Wilson
3 hours ago

All in the KJV edition.

Ezekiel’s vision
Man-Aquarius (air)
Ox-Taurus (earth)
Lion-Leo (fire)
Eagle-Scorpio (water)

Fixed signs if the zodiac; Winter, Spring, Summer and Autumn

Moses (Aries-fire and war)
Moses, speaking to a burning bush (fire), later leading the people of Israel through the wilderness guided by a pillar of fire and smoke. God descends on Mount Sinai as fire. Worshipping of the golden calf (Taurus) A plague sent to destroy the worshippers.

Jesus (Pisces-two fish and water)
Walking on water, calming the stormy sea and feeding the multitudes with two fish. Passing over to the age of man (Aquarius-the water carrier.

The bible denounces astrology but it is all based on it!

-2
Reply
A Yousleh Zeeter
A Yousleh Zeeter
Reply to  A Yousleh Zeeter
3 hours ago

And I’m deceived?…

-2
Reply
Rhoda Wilson
Rhoda Wilson
Author
Reply to  A Yousleh Zeeter
3 hours ago

You are, once again, making things up to propagate lies. You need to at least read the Bible to understand it.

In the Bible are examples of using astral bodies (e.g. stars) as symbolism/imagery for, e.g., angels and demons, to signify that they are not of this world, to help us visualise and understand what is being written. The Bible also uses astral bodies for other illustrative or poetic purposes. This is not astrology.

The Bible may also refer to some basic forms of astronomy, by e.g using the Sun, Moon and stars to measure the passing of time and seasons or give directions (e.g a star that led the “three wise men” to Jesus’ manger). This is not astrology.

Astrology is a divinatory practice that interprets the positions and movements of celestial bodies – such as the Sun, Moon, planets and stars – to understand human affairs, personality traits and predict future events. God (Yahweh) forbids the use of astrology.

PS, incase you are unsure of what divinatory practices or divination means: Divination is the practice of seeking knowledge about the future or hidden matters through supernatural, mystical or ritualistic means. It typically involves interpreting signs, omens or patterns — such as those found in tarot cards, animal entrails, tea leaves, celestial movements (astrology) or dreams — to gain insight into personal, social or spiritual questions. God (Yahweh) forbids the use of divination.

0
Reply
Islander
Islander
Reply to  A Yousleh Zeeter
4 hours ago

Seek Him that maketh the seven stars and Orion, and turneth the shadow of death into the morning, and maketh the day dark with night: that calleth for the waters of the sea, and poureth them out upon the face of the earth: The LORD is His name. Amos 5:1.

Canst thou bind the sweet influences of the Pleiades (the seven stars), or loose the bands of Orion? Job 38:31.

Canst thou bring forth Mazzaroth (the Zodiac/12 signs) in his season? or canst thou guide Arcturus with his sons? Job 38:32.

Knowest thou the ordinances of heaven? canst thou set the dominion thereof in the earth? Job 38:33.

-1
Reply
A Yousleh Zeeter
A Yousleh Zeeter
Reply to  Islander
3 hours ago

Margaret White!…

-2
Reply
Rhoda Wilson
Rhoda Wilson
Author
Reply to  A Yousleh Zeeter
2 hours ago

Are you implying that I am like the “Margaret White” from Steven King’s horror novel Carrie who is is portrayed as a delusional and fanatical Christian?

And are you attempting to get others to gang up on me, e.g. get Islander to join forces with you in agreeing this is the case, and mock me?

Are you that weak-minded and puerile?

1
Reply
matt stokes
matt stokes
Reply to  A Yousleh Zeeter
3 hours ago

utter rubbish

1
Reply
history
history
1 day ago

https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/RkCnstbpzyQ carbon tax Alberta

0
Reply
history
history
1 day ago

Danielle Smiths line of B S

0
Reply
Maria Piroska
Maria Piroska
23 hours ago

Well done for speaking out about our christian faith…
More need to do it..

6
Reply
INGRID C DURDEN
INGRID C DURDEN
22 hours ago

I hope people going to the churches where the pastors preach against praying lose ALL tof heir congregation!

3
Reply
drk
drk
22 hours ago

Joy to the world, the Lord is come!
Let earth receive her King.
Let every heart prepare Him room.
Let heaven and nature sing.

7
Reply
Sebastian
Sebastian
20 hours ago

I am not a Christian per se, but Christmas, by its very name, is about Christ. I get quite angry at people saying “Happy Holidays” and the like so as “to not offend”. Christians all over the world are being vilified and even killed just because of their beliefs. Maybe it takes courage, but never deny Christ and never shrink from saying “Happy Christmas”.

9
Reply
Stuart-James
Stuart-James
19 hours ago

The Church of England is just another bastard begotten from Henry VIII – Founded on the pagan Roman church.
Christmas Day is really only a pagan celebration of the winter solstice. And nothing to do with the birth of Jesus

4
Reply
Chris
Chris
Reply to  Stuart-James
12 hours ago

I had this argument with a mate the other day. He was arguing that children are unwittingly being corrupted because Christmas is really a pagan festival, etc., so I had to remind him that, for children, it’s just a very special, magical time of happiness and excitement which they love, and that they are protected by their innocence from harm; and that all the harm exists in the minds of people who know “the truth” about it: and that Christ said that unless we become as little children, we will in no way enter the kingdom of God, and that, after all. it is the celebration of the birth of Christ – the return of the Son of Man – so let’s just innocently enjoy it with our children and remember that it’s about our teacher and guide, Jesus Christ.

4
Reply
Stuart-James
Stuart-James
Reply to  Chris
7 hours ago

This life is about learning, most start innocent and get messed up and never recover to become the child again.

To become the child again we must know the enemy that is the child that Jesus wants to grow into and welcome home.
It’s all very nice and innocent to bring joy but it doesn’t bring a deep foundation of the meaning of what Jesus Christ wants for the children.
Ignoring reality only undermines the child’s life who then goes on to perpetuate the corruption of this world.

The Church of England is a total corrupt mess that ignores scripture and that includes most of the denominations that claim to be Christian.
So, yes celebrate the winter solstice by all means but don’t pretend about Jesus and his birth, for his actual birth is considered to be about September that would be about six months after John the Baptist.

-1
Reply
Petra
Petra
16 hours ago

Fact: islam is the self proclaimed enemy of Christianity.

Mohammed is the false prophet we are warned for in the last book of the Holi Bible: the book of Revelations. Since killing Jews and Christians was his main objective during his lifetime, there can be no doubt about that!

Going against these facts written in the Bible means you’re not a true Christian.

That same book of Revelations also warns us about this happening in these last days, so we shouldn’t be surprised about Bishops ending up at the wrong side.

Read it yourself if you have doubts!

4
Reply
Chris
Chris
12 hours ago

See! Nobody ….. or very few, anyway – is all bad or all good. I felt critical of Tommy Robinson for his what-I-call naïve support of Israel – but this is awesome! What a great thing to do! Merry Christmas, Tommy!

2
Reply
mark
mark
Reply to  Chris
11 hours ago

I think he has yet to learn about the ‘synagogue of satan’ part . The fact IDF vets are killing themselves ,at a rate 5 or 6 times as bad as US vets, after their little ‘Nyet-an-yahoo’ orchestrated jaunt south ,is very telling .You don’t take your own life if you are on Gods mission ,only if you have strayed big time .

-2
Reply
mark
mark
11 hours ago

Wow ,Amen !, preach it brother ! , there is hope ,here is ‘a man of England’ . Christ was bumped off by satan’s servants , those who were worried about losing their ‘place and position’,and thought it better that one man die to preserve it .Paul after a serious wake up call on the road to damascus was happy that the gospel was preached ,even by those doing it to spite and even get him in trouble .Plus, It is the spiritual vacuum in Britain that has allowed creatures like sah queer stammer to facilitate its invasion by a cult that seeks total domination of the globe ,and genital mutilation and total subjugation of the gentler half of our race . ‘ Where are you men of England ‘.

1
Reply
trackback
14 Dec 2025 #ourCOG – ourCOG news
8 hours ago

[…] Today, England puts Christ back into Christmas An open-air Christmas carol concert called ‘Putting Christ Back Into Christmas’ organised by Tommy Robinson is taking place in London today, 13 December 2025. […]

1
Reply
Stuart-James
Stuart-James
Reply to  14 Dec 2025 #ourCOG – ourCOG news
5 hours ago

Yeah, a nice little puppet…

0
Reply
Paul Watson
Paul Watson
8 hours ago

No articles on the assassination of Charlie Kirk?
Hmm, I wonder why!!
Tumble weed…

0
Reply