Nicaragua bans visitors from bringing Bibles into the country

Nicaragua has implemented a ban prohibiting tourists from bringing Bibles into the country, a move confirmed by notices posted at Tica Bus terminals in Costa Rica that serve routes to the Nicaraguan capital, Managua.
The restrictions, which also apply to newspapers, magazines, books, drones and cameras, have been in place for over six months, according to representatives from Tica Bus in Honduras and El Salvador who confirmed the existence of the policy.
It is part of a broader pattern of escalating repression against religious freedom and civil liberties in Nicaragua, where authorities have shut down more than 5,000 independent civil society organisations since April 2018, including over 1,300 with religious affiliations.
“Public religious processions have been banned unless organised by groups aligned with the government. In several documented cases, religious leaders have been detained arbitrarily, their movements restricted and their activities subject to state approval,” Christian Post said.
Daniel Ortega, former bank robber and leader of the socialist Sandinista National Liberation Front (“FSLN”) Party, has been the
dictator President of Nicaragua since 2007. From February 2025, Ortega has been co-dictator co-President, sharing the role with his wife, Rosario Murillo.
“Churches have been among the most outspoken critics of President Daniel Ortega’s regime,” Christianity Daily reported.
“A [2025] CSW report, ‘Total Control: The Eradication of Independent Voices in Nicaragua’, identified 222 cases of religious persecution during [2024] alone, including forced cancellations of worship services, police surveillance, and requirements that clergy check in weekly with authorities. The same investigation documented the detention of 46 religious leaders in 2024, with some released rapidly and others held for prolonged periods,” the outlet added.
The UK-based group Christian Solidarity Worldwide (“CSW”) has condemned the ban on visitors bringing a Bible into the country, calling it highly concerning given the current context of repression. The group has urged the Nicaraguan government to lift the restriction immediately.
wow. Of course, this was not covered by the US press.
Hi Rhoda,
This seems a strange article.
The Nicaraguans are mainly Christian, so why would they not want more Bibles.
Is there a little more to this story?
Seems they have also banned books and newspapers.
Look who’s running the country!!!
Hi Dave Owen, in our articles, words or phrases in blue type (the colour blue) indicate that the words are hyperlinked to a source. You can follow any of these links by clicking on the word/s in blue type and it will take you to the source.
There are several sources noted in the article above (see word/s in blue type) which you can read to find out more. To answer you specific query, perhaps you could start with the following, the hyperlink (shown below) for which is contained in the words “has condemned the ban” in the second last sentence:
https://www.csw.org.uk/2025/12/12/press/6694/article.htm
Well, it says “Public religious processions have been banned unless organised by groups aligned with the government.”
So I guess the Govt. wants control of the church. I’m thinking this may be similar to how China has been run by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) since 1949 and always maintained an official stance of atheism ever since but Christian churches were running “underground” after that and so in 1982, the CCP formally recognised Protestantism and Catholicism as officially sanctioned religions. The Govt. figured that the churches were happening anyway, so if they officially sanctioned them, then they could run their own CCP approved churches, maybe keep better control of the people and maintain what the churches can and can’t do.
Basically trying to have the Govt. in charge instead of God.
Hi A Person, There seems to be a common thread with socialism/communism taking control of or eliminating religion/faiths.
Another case was Zimbabwe. Robert Mugabe attempted to impose scientific socialism (aka Marxism) in Zimbabwe starting in the mid-1980s (Mugabe took power in 1980). Mugabe was backed by the Chinese, even before he began to rule as the country’s dictator, until he was deposed via a coup to be replaced by another Chinese/Russian backed puppet.
https://www.cfr.org/report/chinas-rising-role-africa
https://www.aiddata.org/blog/peeking-behind-the-curtain-analyzing-chinese-aid-and-influence-in-zimbabwe
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/11/28/zimbabwe-coup-china-benefits-from-president-emmerson-mnangagwa-post-mugabe.html
In 2007, Nolbert Kunonga, a staunch supporter of then President Robert Mugabe, used his political connections to gain control of Anglican church assets, including churches, clergy houses and vehicles, with the backing of police and security forces. Then, the Government (through Kunonga) installed their own “priests” in each church. Congregations were forced out of their places of worship and had to worship in makeshift locations such as marquees. It did finally get sorted out but it took a few years for the Anglicans to regain their churches from, effectively, the Government. Whether they were able to root out all the government-appointed “priests,” I don’t know.
https://www.cfr.org/blog/anglicans-zimbabwe-regain-cathedral-and-other-properties
These instances are not isolated to merely a few communist regimes, it is a trait of communism. Communists/Marxists aim to eliminate religion because they view it as a form of spiritual oppression that distracts the masses from their material suffering and prevents revolutionary action. In short, religion stands in their way of imposing a communist dictatorship – as is clearly being seen in Nicaragua.
