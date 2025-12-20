Digital ID, and the digitisation of all things, is the greatest risk humanity faces

Please share our story!

By Gary D. Barnett, 11 November 2025

“Conformity is the tool of the tyrant. What one chooses to conform to is critical. The Empire now rules by information superhighways to our souls. The Apple a day we have bitten is the Appian Way to make a phoney ‘I’ linked to algorithms of stupor.”—James Tunney, TechBondAge: Slavery of the Human Spirit

I do not know how many more times I will have to bring up the subject of the AI takeover; digitisation, digital ID, algorithmic confinement and technocratic incarceration that are being built and advanced at a pace that is obviously far beyond the scope of the common American plebiscite. This is the most crucial issue of our lives, and it has mostly been relegated as one piece among a plethora of distractive tyrannical events, without any cognitive awareness whatsoever that the digital usurpation of our existence is the end of all freedom and property, and possibly the end of mankind as we know it. Even with survival, the only resulting conclusion is that all those remaining will be slaves of a master class of evil technocrats.

But it gets even worse, because this “new” digital existence also depends upon and includes the total weaponisation of “healthcare,” medicine and the long-planned technological transformation of mankind. This aspect of human domination is dependent on weakening or destroying the human body, mind and soul as it exists, in order to eliminate the human spirit through a eugenic strategy, while rebuilding compliant cybernetic organisms. (Cyborgs) Robotics immediately comes to mind, but it is much bigger than that; it is the intentional fusing of human and machine at multiple levels, including through neuroscientific nanoscale brain-computer interfacing. The preparation for this linking-up of human and computer is already highly developed.

While I will not get into the advanced state of meshing human and computer at the cellular level, I will say that these techniques are already happening and are in place. The transformative methods used are known in the abstract, but most have no clue that this has been going on for years, effectively altering the human state. Some of the methods being implemented that are meant either to dumb down, medically harm, brain interface via nanotech self-assembly and control through AI, are “vaccines,” especially the “covid” bioweapon, stratospheric aerosol injection geoengineering (chemtrails), most if not all mRNA platforms, precision medicine and possibly genetically modified food and health products. Delivery of these nano-structure building blocks will only become more advanced with time. Evidence of this technology is obviously showing up in the “vaccinated,” but also now in the unvaccinated.

The bottom line is that humanity is purposely being taken over, and by multiple means. This is why allowing digital ID, and the digitisation of all things, is the greatest risk we face. Everything else from the standpoint of total control is rather irrelevant, because once the control mechanisms of monetary, financial, medical and physical dominion of the human mind and body are in place, it will be too late to reverse. The only solution lies in education and exposure of what is happening to us, and the realisation by a critical mass to not comply and obey and to completely avoid all government systems in order to cause enough havoc so that the ruling class loses its grip on the masses. This does not mean that all have to participate, but large numbers in unison are necessary to stop this technological transhuman invasion.

This is biometric warfare based on a democidal culling of much, if not most of humanity. This plan is at minimum 100 years old, and has been pursued over time incrementally, but also continuously. Today, we are on the precipice of disaster, and the advancement of AI is the linchpin of the entirety of the Globalists’ plan for a technocratic one-world system of governance. We have arrived at the endgame, which means there is little time left before the end of this so-called human experiment.

I must state the obvious, as it appears that nothing has been learned about this heinous system over the past 250 years by this propagandised and brain-dead population; this after 60 insane presidential elections, hoping that new masters would save the day. Of course, all has worsened perpetually over the entirety of this country’s existence.

Voting is worthless and a trick of the State. Protest is worthless. Petitions are worthless. Civil unrest is worthless. Demonstrations are worthless. Writing to your evil, criminal congressmen is worthless. I had a comment from someone just this week saying that “he was watching and seeing a lot of people calling for the privatisation of industry.”His take is common, but very misplaced. His thought was that this was a sign of dissent, and if people begged the Government (master and ruler) enough, the State would acquiesce and cease the tyranny. “Calling for” the State to not harm you any longer, is simply begging your chosen masters to not abuse, terrorise or murder you, due just to your asking them to stop. Slaves (cattle), as you all are considered, cannot ask their ruler to not rule.

What is called for here is the elimination of the State in its entirety. This means active and forceful removal of the ruling system by whatever means necessary. This means collapsing the State monetary and financial system period. This does not have to mean aggression or violence unless as self-defence. It does mean, however, that as many people as possible (many millions) have to abandon, ignore, disobey and not comply with any order against real freedom. No digital ID ever! No Federal Reserve. No fiat or digital currency. No “health” or medical mandates. No wars. No militarisation of any kind in this country. Without this absolutely honest and vehement resistance, nothing of any value will be achieved.

The only result of failure to negate the State entirely, to eliminate the State and all its power, is the voluntary acceptance of your enslavement due to mass ignorance, indifference and cowardice. The choice is yours, each of you as individuals. Personally, I would not lose any sleep if most wanted government and wanted to be ruled as slaves by government, except for the fact that your inability as a gigantic, useless, collective horde to protect your own lives and freedom causes great harm to all of us who are willing to destroy this murderous system for the sake of life and family.

You are all on the verge of owning nothing, and those of you allowed to survive will only exist as fully dependent robotic humanoids whose life is only left to serve the global transhumanistic technocracy. The decision is yours, and yours alone.

“When bondage is built with billions of key strokes, the death of freedom, bit by bit, may not be so obvious. The masters hold the keys to chains or networks, to the links and sites fashioned into our consciousness. While we may browse, it is as a domesticated animal.”—James Tunney, TechBondAge: Slavery of the Human Spirit

About the Author

Gary D. Barnett is a retired American investment professional who has been writing about freedom, politics, history, economics, and philosophy for over two decades. He publishes articles on a Substack page titled ‘Gary D. Barnett Substack,’ which you can subscribe to and follow HERE.

