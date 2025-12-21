News Stories from various sources (21.12.2025)

Please share our story!

The following is a list of 11 articles/posts published by various sources that caught our eye. They cover Islamism and the reaction to it in various countries, fact-checking climate myths propagated by corporate media, a new book published by pathologist Dr. Clare Craig and a documentary on the irreversible population decline worldwide.

The following are brief descriptions of recent news stories. To read the full article, follow the hyperlink contained in the words in blue type at the start of the paragraph.

1. Elections are now being cancelled in the UK on a regular basis:

Elections are now being cancelled in the UK on a regular basis. My thoughts on this. Please watch and share. pic.twitter.com/R7YPnDEorn — Andrew Bridgen (@ABridgen) December 19, 2025

2. UK Politician Resigns Far-Left Green Party Whip After Slavery Arrest: Sohail Asghar, a local councillor in Lancashire, England, has given up the Green Party whip following his arrest as part of a police investigation into alleged modern slavery offences. [Note: Asghar is of Pakistani heritage.]

Further reading: How voter fraud in the UK has enabled the Muslim rape gangs and Muslim rape gangs are linked to the heroin trade and UK Green Party could become the Islamo-Greens

3. Australian PM Targets Law-Abiding Gun Owners Following ISIS-Inspired Beach Massacre: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, of the left-wing Labour Party, announced sweeping new gun control proposals following a deadly terrorist attack at Bondi Beach during a Hanukkah celebration on December 14. The attack involved an Indian migrant and his son. In response to the attack, Albanese has argued that Australia must strengthen its firearm laws, rather than its immigration laws.

4. Australia, France and Germany Cancel New Year’s Celebrations:

🚨BREAKING: Australia, France, and Germany have now all CANCELLED their New Year's Celebrations.



"It has ALL been cancelled beacuse the French government can NO LONGER keep its citizens safe from Radical Islamic Terrorism."



"We are watching one of the most beautiful countries… pic.twitter.com/Y1Hh2iTqU8 — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) December 19, 2025

5. Canadian Police Expose Alleged ISIS Conspirator in Plot Against Jews, Women’s Attempted Kidnappings: Canadian authorities charged a man who allegedly conspired with the Islamic State to provide information to ISIS and commit murder, and officials linked him to several alleged hate crimes targeting members of the Jewish community.

6. “A Lot of Americans Are Going to Die” Warns Former Navy Seal and GOP Rep Eli Crane: Republican Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona raised alarm during a recent interview with conservative commentator Benny Johnson, citing testimony he said was provided to the House Homeland Security Committee regarding the number of known or suspected terrorists who entered the United States during the Biden-Harris administration.

7. New Zealand Says “No” to Islam:

THIS IS OUR LAND. THIS IS OUR STAND. 🇳🇿



Today, True Patriots stood their ground in South Auckland.



No violence.

No riots.



Just my young men performing a haka…face-to-face…to send a clear message:



KEEP NZ, NZ.



While parts of Manurewa were shut down for hours by Sikhs and… pic.twitter.com/GjN9MYq1W4 — Brian Tamaki (@BrianTamakiNZ) December 20, 2025

8. Climate Fact-Check November 2025: This summary serves as a fact check on the top false claims made about climate change by the media in November 2025. Climate change is NOT making hurricanes or wildfires worse. Calif. Wildfires caused by arson. Atlantic Ocean’s “conveyor belt” is NOT on the verge of collapse. Fossil fuels are saving lives.

9. Minnesota Jury Says Johnson & Johnson Owes $65.5 million to Woman With Cancer Who Used Talcum Powder: A Minnesota jury awarded $65.5 million on Friday to a mother of three who said talcum products made by Johnson & Johnson exposed her to asbestos and contributed to her developing cancer in the lining of her lungs.

10. Spiked: A Shot in the Dark (Book):‘Spiked: A Shot in the Dark’ is the second book authored by British pathologist Dr. Clare Craig. The book, published on 6 December 2025, is a follow-up to her first book, ‘Expired: Covid the untold story’, which was published in June 2023. “Spiked is my chance to tell my story of watching the evidence, revealed over time, tell a very different story to the one told to the public. That evidence has stood the test of time. It is also the story of being silenced and smeared and the impact that had on me, those around me and the public as a whole,” she said.

11. Birth Rates Drastically Tanking Worldwide (Video): Birth rates around the world are plummeting but the global “elites” pulling corporate media’s strings don’t want the media to be talking about it, not yet, as it gets in the way of the current “overpopulation and carbon” fear narrative to push “green technology” which creates billions in revenues and more government control. But they are trying to figure out behind the scenes how to deal with the irreversible population decline. Things will be very different in how the world is run when the effects of too few people being born are felt. What plans are the “elites” making in preparation for a population collapse? Governments, the IMF, OECD and some economists are in discussions about creating new forms of taxes on robots, AI, the data economy and more. This is a documentary, ‘Birthgap’, about the collapsing birthrates across the world, with an introduction by Odessa Orlewicz. (Note from The Exposé: Orlewicz does not name or provide sources for the summary information about taxes she shared in her introduction. She might be referring to the two-pillar international corporate tax reform, which was agreed upon by nearly 140 countries in October 2021 under the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on base erosion and profit shifting (“BEPS”). It is claimed that the reform aims to modernise the global tax system in response to the digital economy and address BEPS. In January 2025, the US pulled out of the Global Tax Deal, threatening to take countermeasures if anyone would dare to take it up against the country by extraterritorially taxing American businesses against United States interests.)

