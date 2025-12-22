Russia’s facial recognition programme rolls out to primary schools

Please share our story!

Facial recognition as a biometric school entry system is already being tested in 20 schools in Russia. Alongside the use of facial recognition, the school grounds are fenced, cameras are installed along the perimeter and entry is through checkpoints.

As is the case with all rights and freedom destroying polices the world over, the Government claims this digital concentration camp is necessary to keep children safe while at school.

Although children appear to be the primary targets for the “digital transformation,” they are not the only Russians being subjected to it.

By Edward Slavsquat, 15 December 2025

The commercial enterprise that controls Russians’ biometric data has introduced new ways to use your face as a form of ID, resulting in unprecedented levels of safety and convenience in the Russian Federation. Russians, young and old, are already reaping the benefits of their country’s “digital transformation” – including very, very young Russians.

The Russian government is working on amending federal legislation to allow schools across the country to monitor and identify students using biometrics, Kommersant reported on 3 December. Plans for a standardised “biometric turnstile system” for Russian schools are already being tested in Tatarstan.

Authorities have stressed that schools will be able to choose whether or not to switch to biometric identification, adding that parents must first consent before their children’s faces are scanned and entered into Russia’s Unified Biometric System (“UBS”).

Conservative-patriotic media outlets in Russia responded positively to this completely voluntary and very safe and convenient initiative.

Concentration camp? A bit dramatic, no? These so-called Russian patriots could learn a thing or two from disaffected westerners who read RT and understand the delicate nuances of the Russian government’s plan, which must be trusted at all times.

Here is an unrelated excerpt from Kommersant’s recent article on the subject:

The Ministry of Education told Kommersant that the biometric school entry system is already being tested in 20 schools in Tatarstan, where “special attention is paid to security”: the school grounds are fenced, cameras are installed along the perimeter, and entry is through checkpoints.

Perfect for learning.

As this blog reported, at the end of August, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Chief of Staff of the Government Executive Office Dmitry Grigorenko deployed familiar language when describing the advantages of using biometrics to identify schoolchildren:

Entry to school ‘by face’ is not only convenient, but also very safe. Because it is always clear who is entering, who is exiting, who is in school … After all, this is where our children spend their lives.

But underage children aren’t the only Russians basking in the safety and convenience of biometric identification (although they are very obviously the primary targets of the country’s “digital transformation”; dehumanisation must start at a young age so as to seem “normal”). Russians of all ages can now leave their unsafe and inconvenient paper IDs at home.

The Centre for Biometric Technologies, the joint stock company that stores and manages Russians’ biometric data, recently unveiled a new platform for providing biometric services, “Migom” (Мигом, which can be translated as “instantly” or “in an instant”).

On 11 December, the company posted a photo collage demonstrating how Migom will be incorporated into everyday life in Russia.

The accompanying caption:

[W]e want to show you how these [biometric] services look in real life. These photos show how easy it is now to access familiar services: order documents at the MFC [government services portal], check into a hotel, verify your age when purchasing age-restricted goods [including energy drinks; no, not a joke] at vending machines and self-checkouts, and soon, undergo pre-flight security checks.

Let’s have a closer look at these inspiring photographs.

A lady with nice long hair checkmates George Soros by using her FACE, and not her NATO-ENDORSED PAPER ID, to prove that she is a responsible taxpayer, and not a terrorist-biohazard!

A respectable suit-wearing man receives facial recognition permission to buy something from a vending machine. VERY MULTIPOLAR, INDEED.

Energy drink enjoyers in Russia can now prove they are old enough (18+) to drink their favourite drink using their FACES. Davos trembles.

The End.

About the Author

Edward Slavsquat is a moniker sometimes used by Riley Waggaman, an American writer and journalist who has lived in Russia for close to a decade. He has contributed to many websites, including Anti-Empire, Russian Faith, Brownstone Institute, Unlimited Hangout, and Geopolitics & Empire. He worked for Press TV, Russia Insider and RT before going solo. He publishes articles on a Substack page titled ‘Edward Slavsquat’, which you can subscribe to and follow HERE, and you can follow him on Twitter HERE.

Featured image: Adapted from ‘Kremlin Leaks: How Putin’s Regime is Building AI Surveillance Operations’, V Square, 27 March 2024 and ‘Children’s faces are scanned for adult regimens’, Kommersant, 12 March 2025

