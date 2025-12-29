The superflu that never was

Please share our story!

Shortly before Christmas, we published an article about the BBC’s “superflu” propaganda campaign, which had mysteriously gone silent. It included a tweet from British pathologist Dr. Clare Craig, who noted that the “superflu” propaganda had not only been spread in the UK but across Europe and even Israel.

In a tweet posted on Christmas Eve, Dr. Craig said “Superflu was all branding and no substance.” In the following article, she explained why.

By Dr. Clare Craig, as published by Health ethics Research and Advocacy Team (“HART”) on 16 December 2025

Once again, as Christmas approaches, we are told the NHS is on the brink. Headlines warn of a “superflu” season threatening to overwhelm hospitals, with language that feels uncomfortably familiar. The sense of déjà vu is striking. In 2020, the public was told that extraordinary interventions were justified because the situation was exceptional. There is nothing exceptional about the current circumstances, yet across Europe, the same crisis framing has returned.

Despite the absence of evidence for anything exceptional, there is a strong sense of Déjà vu. In the UK, schools have begun closing pre-emptively, particularly in Wales – some describing this as a “firebreak” as if transmission can be controlled by wiping surfaces. In Leeds, with Christmas on the horizon, children have been banned from singing in assembly. Vaccination messaging has intensified, too. Flu vaccines are being pushed beyond traditional risk groups, including toddlers, once again framed as a moral duty, to “protect granny.”

What does the data show to justify this? The overall hospital admission rates are broadly in line with recent years, merely shifted earlier by perhaps a week or two. The WHO admitted the earlier start way back in November.

Figure 1 Weekly hospital admissions for influenza all ages England note 2019 2020 and 2020 2021 not included in chart

Test positivity for influenza has begun to slow over recent days, suggesting an approaching first peak for the season.

Figure 2 Percentage of influenza tests coming back positive in England

Part of the problem is the use of a model to estimate the amount of flu at any one particular time of year. This model is only comparing current levels with levels that day or week in previous years. It is incapable of noticing that the same trajectory has simply moved to be earlier.

Whether there is a second peak later in the winter remains to be seen, but this is not in itself a cause for alarm. Multiple peaks are a familiar feature of some flu seasons. Across hospital admissions, test positivity and primary-care surveillance, current levels remain well below those seen during more severe recent winters, including 2022–23 after accounting for an earlier start.

Perspective matters. NHS England recently reported around 2,600 patients in hospital with flu. Spread across more than 1,000 hospitals, this equates to an average of roughly three patients per hospital. Any additional pressure on an already stretched system matters, especially with uneven distribution of cases – but this is a long way from an unprecedented national emergency.

We are told influenza travels the world, peaking in Australia during our summer and in the northern hemisphere during their summer. We are told that influenza vaccines can be modelled on the Australian variants for use in the northern hemisphere. This year, the Australian flu peak was less high and the overall wave was more spread out.

Figure 3 WHO Flunet data from influenza surveillance in Australia

More Testing, More “Cases”

One factor almost entirely absent from media reporting is the impact of surveillance itself.

We now test for respiratory viruses at a scale and intensity that would have been unthinkable before 2020. Multiplex PCR panels are widely used in hospitals. Sentinel GP surveillance has expanded. Schools, care settings and hospitals are all more likely to test, earlier and more often.

Much of what is being labelled “record flu” is therefore better understood as record detection, not record disease. Increased testing inflates case counts, shifts thresholds and makes comparisons with earlier years unreliable unless surveillance intensity is properly accounted for. Also, the monitoring systems have alerts when rates are high for the day or week of the year, with no accounting for an earlier season.

The Illogical Position On Masking

There is a deeper inconsistency at the heart of current messaging.

During Covid, the public was repeatedly told that SARS-CoV-2 was fundamentally different from influenza, and that extraordinary measures were justified precisely because it was not like flu. That claim underpinned lockdowns, mask mandates and school closures.

That logic has now quietly flipped.

Across Europe, people are once again being encouraged to adopt population-wide interventions – including masking – in response to a virus that is flu: a seasonal pathogen that returns every winter and always will.

This matters because the evidence showed masking did not work for preventing respiratory viruses. The evidence based that is used to support masking relies on either models that assume masks work and then conclude they work well, or on laboratory studies that attempt to collect virus projected forward but ignore the fact that air is redirected to the sides with masking. The best-quality evidence, including real-world natural experiments such as medical-grade mask mandates in Austria and Germany, failed to demonstrate meaningful benefit during covid and there is no reason to expect different results for other aerosolised respiratory viruses. Wes Streeting is failing to lead on this, saying he will not issue country-wide mandates because of this lack of evidence, yet he “supports”NHS leaders who want to issue them locally.

Re-deploying the same interventions year after year for endemic seasonal viruses risks normalising emergency measures without ever demonstrating that they meaningfully work. Masks are not a benign intervention. They strip humans of the emotional connections made with smiles and our ability to assess danger such that every stranger becomes someone to be cautious of. They measurably affected language development in children who need to see mouths when in their finite window of language development. They hamper communication with devastating effects for deaf people and create real risks in healthcare settings where clear communication can be a matter of life and death.

Flu does not warrant covid-era responses and covid was also never exceptional in the way the public was told.

Vaccination

Uptake of flu vaccination among children has risen sharply in recent years, particularly following expansion into secondary school age groups. It is children this age who have the highest positivity rates for flu.

There is an additional and largely unexamined issue. As with covid vaccines, trials of children’s nasal flu vaccines typically ignore what happens in the first two weeks after administration. Any primary school head teacher can attest that these campaigns are often followed by widespread illness in the immediate aftermath, yet this observation has not been examined systematically. The obvious questions are never asked. Are these vaccines simply bringing infections forward? Was the earlier vaccination campaign itself a contributor to this year’s earlier surge?

These are not fringe concerns. They are questions of critical importance and their consistent absence from official discussion is itself revealing.

Conclusion

There is no “super-flu,” just the usual flu trajectory happening a week or two earlier. The response has been close to hysterical but is revealing in terms of its lack of logic, evidence base and lessons learned since 2020. A striking feature of the current moment is not the epidemiology, but the synchronisation of alarm across Europe. Within the same weeks, multiple countries have issued near-identical warnings of hospitals being “on the brink,” invoked exceptional seasonal pressure from influenza and floated or re-introduced non-pharmaceutical interventions such as masking in healthcare settings.

Public health depends on credibility. When every winter is framed as unprecedented, and every seasonal virus as an emergency, the result will be a drop in trust. Enough damage has been done. This must stop.

STOP PRESS: Smile Free and Together Declaration have joined forces with a campaign tool to write to Wes Streeting and Dame Jenny Harries to stop further calls for masks. Link HERE.

About the Author

Dr. Clare Craig is a pathologist with over 20 years of experience. She is the Chair of Health ethics Research and Advocacy Team (“HART”).

