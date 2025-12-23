The BBC’s superflu campaign: How it started and how it’s going

Since early November, the BBC and its accomplices have been trying to get the public to fear a “superflu” employing a similar but a played down version of the covid operation. But the public hasn’t fallen for it, more than ever planned a night out on 19 December.
On 20 December, the BBC published an article acknowledging that the “superflu” narrative was false – and the “superflu” has suddenly disappeared.
Some people assumed the “superflu” propaganda in recent weeks was being disseminated ahead of yet another strike being planned by junior doctors in England.
Whatever the reason, the British public didn’t fall for it. Some on social media met stories about a “superflu” with ridicule and others took the view that it was an attempt at a rerun of the covid operation, but what is evident is that, each for their own reasons, the British public chose to ignore it.
A survey conducted by taxi company Veezu found that 34% of people surveyed said they planned on going out on Mad Friday, one of the names given to the last Friday before Christmas, when revellers let their hair down by painting the town (Christmas) red. The company’s data showed over half a million more Brits were set to party the night away this year.
On Monday, Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan published an article summarising the “superflu” story so far. Since early October, the two researchers had been warning that the government-media conglomerate was preparing to declare another public health emergency.
“Large stocks of vaccines and antivirals were purchased and renewed and are awaiting use. The avian influenza terror did not [take off] … As early as the 6th of November, the recently appointed Sir Jim Mackey warned the UK was facing a long, tough flu season. Delivered through the BBC, of course,” they wrote. “Then we had the ‘carnage’ and ‘superflu’ with an ambulance and bed crisis, which did not fit with the government’s own data.”
Commenting on Jefferson and Heneghan’s article, Helen McArdle pointed out the contradictions between statements made by “experts” in an article the BBC published on 9 November and statements made by the same “experts” in an article the BBC published 5 weeks later, on 20 December.
The BBC “Superflu” Contradiction
By Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson, as published by Trust the Evidence (“TTE”)
In response to the “Superflu” story, Helen McArdle pointed out the stark contradiction between the BBC’s position and its commentators on the 9th of November and the 20th of December.
1. James Gallagher, Health and science correspondent forBBC News:
9th November: New flu virus mutation could see “worst season in a decade.” These are not covid-style lockdowns, but short-term measures the country uses to disrupt the spread of the virus.
20th December: But a “broadly typical flu season” is probably not the sense you’d get from watching or reading the news. Statistical artistry was used to compare an early flu season to one that started much later, allowing claims of flu cases being “an incredible 10 times higher” than in 2023.
2. Prof Chris Fraser, Pandemic Sciences Institute at the University of Oxford:
9th November:“It’s highly likely it’s going to be a bad flu season, and it’s going to happen quite soon – we’re already well into it … There are indicators that this could be worse than some of the flu seasons we’ve seen in the last 10 years.
20th December: “It was basically spreading at a very similar speed to previous years, it was towards the upper end, but it wasn’t an outlier …I don’t think it’s a helpful term, there isn’t a particularly unusual set of symptoms, there’s no indication of it being associated with exceptional severity, exceptionally rapid spread or exceptional health impact.”
3. Prof Nicola Lewis, the director of the World Influenza Centre at the Francis Crick Institute
9th November: “We haven’t seen a virus like this for a while, these dynamicsare unusual … It does concern me, absolutely,” she adds. “I’m not panicking, but I am worried … We’re miles ahead,” says Prof Lewis. “I think it’s going to be a strong flu season …H3 is always a hotter virus, it’s a nastier virus, it’s more impactful on the population.”
20th December: the virus was “not particularly unusual” and that she saw “no evidence” the virus was “particularly different” and superflu “wouldn’t be my description.”
“Meanwhile, NHS hospitals are still requiring staff to wear masks, with all the predictable adverse effects on dementia patients. Absolutely shameless reporting, as if there are no consequences of irresponsible fear messaging other than they’ve twigged that this particular strategy might backfire if overused,” commented Helen McArdle. Indeed, Helen, why let the facts get in the way of a good story?
Related: The “Superflu” story shows that the health MSM is utterly untrustworthy
About the Authors
Carl Heneghan is a professor of Evidence-based Medicine at the University of Oxford, Director of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine (“CEBM”) and an NHS Urgent Care general practitioner who regularly appears in the media. Tom Jefferson is a clinical epidemiologist and a Senior Associate Tutor at the University of Oxford. Together, they publish articles on a Substack page titled ‘Trust the Evidence’ (“TTE”).
Featured image: ‘I had the jab – but super flu still left me in hospital’, BBC, 12 December 2025 (Note: Perhaps she got “superflu” because of, and not in spite of, “the jab”).
Oxford University, captured by big Pharma, remember the Recovery Trial when those elderly seriously ill patients were given probably the highest Hydroxychloroquine dose ever at 9.2 grams over 10 days late in the cause of the Viral Covid infection when viral replication had already ended and their lungs had been destroyed. Those two researchers must have known the timing and high dose were wrong for HCQ
s weak based antiviral action, HCQ has to be started within 3 days of infection, the longer you wait, the less effective HCQ is, (HCQ cant stop viral replication after its ended), they knew that. Oxfords Recovery trial was NEVER intended to show HCQ`s highly effective antiviral effect it was designed to show failure.Do not trust Oxford.
do not trust any ‘official’ or ‘newspaper’ propaganda! they made an elephant out of a mosquito as usual. News! shout hard enough and the people might buy out. I think they wisened up after all.
All one can say in response to the fear-mongering from the media is: “unvaxxed and unafraid”.
Many have tried to explain “Seasonal flu as to why it is seasonal,
or as denial as “No such thing as a virus”, or sunlight immunodeficiency bio-resonance “infection” transmission, or pseudo-scientific conjecture as a lack of vitamin D.
Not least a flu jab as probably more the disease than the cure such is the increasing use of highly toxic adjuvants.
What is certain is hospital admissions to NHS for supposed flu UKHSA data suggests an early than usual surge in September 2025 to then “stall” by December, and has stopped increasing as now flat (my UKHSA Hospital admissions for Flu, Chart).
For those that believe in viruses, whatever the fear mongering Main Stream Media agenda, there was valid concern until the “stall” in December, however what about Flu seasons 2022, or 2024 as actual even worse and little said.
I assume made-up pandemics sells papers and as a money-making exercise to online readers.
Current media hysteria about Flu 2025 10.32/100,000 somehow ignores similar issues for Flu 2022 as nearly twice that at 18.9/100k Hospital admissions and for Flu 2024 16.18/100k
A Flu 2025 that has flattened at 10.32/100k admissions is still bad, but a Media that failed to report fear porn for significant surges in Flu 2022, and Flu 2024 outbreaks.
All of which fails to explain the Flu2025 media hysteria.
What happened to the Flu reporting media in 2022 to ignore 18.9/100k admissions, yet for 2025 as only half that.
A profit making Main Stream Media on overdrive hysteria “fear porn”?
https://johnblundell.substack.com/p/how-dangerous-is-this-years-flu?r=3fft71
https://johnblundell.substack.com/p/the-infection-fatality-rate-ifr-of?r=3fft71
UKHSA Hospital Admissions Data source; https://ukhsa-dashboard.data.gov.uk/respiratory-viruses/influenza