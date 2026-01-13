Trump signs memorandum to withdraw US from the UN’s climate change treaty

On 7 January 2026, US President Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum withdrawing the United States from 66 international and United Nations’ organisations, including the UNFCCC, the foundational international treaty that underpins global climate cooperation and the Paris Agreement.
The White House stated the decision was based on these entities no longer serving American interests and promoting “globalist agendas” over national priorities.
While climate change alarmists are apoplectic, those who have been exposing the climate change scam for decades, such as CFACT, are overjoyed and are calling it a victory.
Victory as Trump Withdraws America from UN Climate Framework and IPCC
By Craig Rucker, as published by CFACT on 12 January 2925
We’re out!
Our long national nightmare of UN bureaucracies exploiting global warming as a pretext for forever-increasing taxation, spending, redistribution and control over Americans is winding down at last.
On 7 January, President Trump issued a presidential order withdrawing the US from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (“UNFCCC”) and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (“IPCC”). America is also breaking free from a stinking pile of bureaucracies determined to be wasteful, ineffective and harmful international organisations by the US Department of State.
CFACT has been there for the entire wild ride. CFACT was there when the beast was born in 1992 at the UN’s Rio Earth Summit. We were there in 1997 when the UN adopted the Kyoto Protocol. We were there in 2009 for COP15 in Copenhagen, where the UN threw in everything it had, yet failed. CFACT was there in 2015 when Obama dropped America’s defences and dragged us into the UN’s disastrous Paris Climate Agreement.
CFACT served as your eyes, ears and voice at the most severe climate policy flashpoints and the seemingly interminable UN climate conferences in between and since.
For over three decades, CFACT has worked tirelessly to debunk climate exaggerations on everything from weather to sea level to polar bears. (The polar bears, by the way, took no notice of the scare, feasted on fish and seals, and thrived the entire time.)
CFACT laid out the cold hard facts on climate “solutions” such as intermittent, inefficient wind turbines, solar panels and short-range electric vehicles that solved nothing, while enriching a well-connected few.
When climate computer models projected a warmer planet than real-world measurements revealed, CFACT called them on it and made sure you knew.
Never again dare we permit ruinously expensive public policy be made while evading genuine, clear-eyed cost-benefit analysis.
Marc Morano, editor of CFACT’s Climate Depot, said that President Trump “unleashed a long overdue POLITICAL CLIMATE EARTHQUAKE, by formally withdrawing the USA from the UN climate scam! Our long national nightmare began 36 years ago when President George H.W. Bush got the USA into this whole UN climate mess by signing the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, aka, the Rio Earth Summit treaty. This treaty has served as the underlying basis for all of the climate nonsense foisted on the US these many years.”
Marc compared Trump’s withdrawals on Fox and Friends to Jenga blocks. “Trump has pulled out the base of the blocks, and it’s collapsing,” moving the US beyond climate policy “yin-yang.”
Team Climate, as you may have surmised, is apoplectic:
• “By withdrawing from the IPCC, UNFCCC, and the other vital international partnerships, the Trump Administration is undoing decades of hard-won diplomacy, attempting to undermine climate science, and sowing distrust around the world.” – Al Gore
• “This is a colossal own goal for the United States. It will hurt their economy and their citizens. The science is clear: Climate change is a threat multiplier that affects every aspect of society, from health to security to prosperity.” – Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of UNFCCC
• “As they take a machete to international laws, Trump’s withdrawal from dozens of conventions, treaties, & organisations should surprise no one. It’s a direct assault on global climate action.” – Friends of the Earth
• “The US will miss out on the global clean energy boom, costing jobs and economic growth.” – Ani Dasgupta, World Resources Institute CEO
• “Letting this lawless move stand could shut the US out of climate diplomacy forever.” – Jean Su, Centre for Biological Diversity
• “This withdrawal from the UNFCCC and other bodies is a betrayal of future generations. President Trump claims these organisations promote ‘radical climate policies,’ but they’re essential for survival.” – 350
• “The United States’ withdrawal from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will harm decades of progress on the climate crisis, threaten American jobs and reduce economic opportunities as other countries increasingly look elsewhere for clean energy technologies and climate solutions.” – National Wildlife Federation
Nothing could be a greater tell of the true nature of the feckless, shameless climate campaign than that domestic and international socialists adopted it as their own. The hard-Left crowd has never been right about anything, yet the harm they have done over the years can be measured in abandoned freedoms, squandered prosperity, human suffering and countless lost lives.
Let us never again let anyone near the levers of power who expects us to believe that Marxist control of the means of production is an effective means for fine-tuning the thermostat of the Earth.
Though this is a momentous day, don’t expect Team Climate to graciously accept defeat and depart the field.
The media is not through amplifying the extreme pronouncements of global warming pressure groups without vetting.
The climate Left is already lying in wait for the chance to reverse President Trump’s reforms.
However, it took a two-thirds vote of the US Senate to ratify America’s membership in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. It only took a bold presidential action to withdraw. A future president will need a fresh two-thirds vote to drag America back in. That is a tall order indeed.
CFACT will stand guard.
About the Author
Craig Rucker is a co-founder of CFACT and currently serves as its president. Widely heralded as a leader in the free market environmental think tank community in Washington, D.C., Rucker is a frequent guest on radio talk shows, written extensively in numerous publications, and has appeared in such media outlets as Fox News, OANN, Washington Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Hill, among many others. Rucker is also the co-producer of the award-winning film ‘Climate Hustle’, as well as the acclaimed ‘Climate Hustle 2’. As an accredited observer to the United Nations, Rucker has also led CFACT delegations to some 30 major UN conferences.
https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/wtVmBG0zqKA trump is leading you here also , they can always change everything back after your totally controlled .
Climatards…oh no I will be out of a job…..good riddance.
Well done that man!!
Well done! Finally revealing the lies and deceit of global warming transgender indoctrination, and the truth about ukrane .
lol let’s c how big our brains are lol what does it mean when a United States military complex nuclear city with the first nuclear reactor and silos imbedded in the glacier ice of Greenland in 1961 ?
maybe you should familiarize yourself with Rosalind Peterson also and for desert you could digest some Galen Winsor ( u s nuclear )
then when your really intelligent you could do your du diligence on trump and find he’s owned by the world bank ( Wilbur Ross ) world bank agent ( bankruptcies )
we’re did trump pay back the favour to Wilbur ?
is trumps daughter a young global leader ? Is said daughter associated with the I M F ? Is it a female ?
special prosecutors lmfao
Jackanory with terrible grammar. Left wing troll.
that’s what I thought
Outstanding!! Now quit funding every one of these globalist Cabal run international organizations and we can sit back and watch them all DIE!!!
how many know that in 2022 the cursed WHO via small group vote ( illegal) granted themselves full medical authority over ALL MEMBER NATIONS!!!! Yes they certainly did that and like any crooked cabal did it quietly. No more advisory role they can order whole populations to do things like take more murderous vaccines.
Thank you president trump for telling the WHO to go pound sand when you first came on board !!!!
I’ve never been a Trump fan, but lately he’s been taking some actions I can’t help but admire. The withdrawal from ‘anything’ UN warms my heart, but from the climate change scam . . . All Hail Trump!
This is great news, unfortunately, Trump just loves the thought of chemical companies having the same, or similar, liability shields that “vaccine” manufacturers do… Two steps forward, 3 steps back.
Might have a warmer winter here then. I’m 60 miles north of DC