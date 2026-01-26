Trump: Covid was a military operation

Please share our story!

At WEF’s annual meeting last week, President Donald Trump said that the origin of the pandemic was tied to military operations.

In the context of the military defending the US from CBRN attacks, he mentioned “dust” perhaps as a possible method of spreading covid, which, as Sasha Latypova presumes, could be interpreted as a chemical, rather than biological, attack.

After his speech at the global oligarchs’ meeting in Davos last week, Børge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum (“WEF”), held a question-and-answer session with President Trump.

Brende asked President Trump how to sustain the growth of the US economy, which is doing “really, really well.” President Trump used the example of covid, which implies covid was an attack on the US’s economic strength.

President Trump went on to say, “I always said it [covid] came from Wuhan. It did come from Wuhan. And there were body bags. We saw it by satellite. And they said, ‘There are strange things happening in China’. And so it began. And we ended up with the covid, and the whole world suffered.”

Adding, “We did a phenomenal job. I don’t think we got the credit we deserved. We did something that, Operation Warp Speed, which some people say was one of the greatest military feats ever. We did a great job. Used our military, a lot of people.”

“We can stop wars because that’s sort of up to us. But things like dust flying in the air, wherever covid comes from or whatever comes, sometimes you have to be a little bit lucky,” he said.

Picking up on President Trump’s use of the word “always,” Sasha Latypova wrote, “Trump’s unshaken dedication to murdering millions of people to ‘defeat’ a fake computer model has not diminished even a bit in the past 6 years.”

It’s not clear if Trump was indicating whether covid could have come from “dust” or if he was stringing together separate methods of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (“CBRN”) threats, i.e. “dust” or “wherever covid comes from” or “whatever comes.”

In the following, Latypova has assumed “dust flying in the air, wherever covid comes from” is one statement and that he was referring to “dust” as a possible method of inducing the illness called covid.

By Sasha Latypova, 23 January 2026

Recently, in a rather surprising turn of events, at Davos of all places, Trump has admitted that covid was a military operation. You can watch the clip below. (It appears that Substack is now allowing embeds from X, which means they are going to censor harder):

TRUMP BRAGS ABOUT OPERATION WARP SPEED YET AGAIN



"Some people say it was one of the greatest military feats ever." pic.twitter.com/l4tEBHdBPy — Truth Seeker (@_TruthZone_) January 21, 2026

Even more interesting, in the same speech, Trump has admitted that “covid” illness was induced by spraying chemical weapons (he says “dust” in this clip). Well, dust is certainly not a virus, nor a gain-of-function (“GoF”) virus with furin cleavage and an HIV insert targeted at Africans while protecting the Ashkenazim, and it did not come from Wuhan either.

(Note: If you are wondering what the above statement means, please recall that during the first couple of years of this operation, many prominent commentators on both sides claimed SARS-CoV-2 was an “ethnically targeted GoF virus.”)

It would be too far to blow this “dust” all the way to the US, wouldn’t it? Did Fauci pay for this magic dust with National Institutes of Health (“NIH”) cash? Or was it just plain vanilla chemical warfare deployed by the good old US of A Chemical Corps, who do not report to the bad-bad Anthony Fauci? You decide:

Holly shit !!!



🚨🚨🚨



Listen to what Trump said in Davos today !!!



"Well, wars are worse than anything, but we can stop wars, because that's sort of up to us…but things like…uh…dust flying in the air, wherever COVID comes from…"



Read/listen to that again !!!!



Do you… pic.twitter.com/OOjU2WRFcx — Autist The 17th (@AutistDivision) January 21, 2026

None of this should be unfamiliar terrain for my regular readers. I have been saying this for about 4 years now, while “freedom experts” with large platforms treat me as a leper and keep telling you Pfizer lied, stupid FDA didn’t read the data, didn’t follow the science and somebody made some public health mistakes. If only they could look at the reanalysis of Pfizer’s clinical trial. Then, bad Pfizer will finally be arrested and put in jail, and the real science will win.

For my newer readers, here is a quick get-up-to-speed reference. Thanks to Sense Receptor for the excellent compilation of clips and source materials:

This is the REAL STORY of how COVID started in the U.S.—Don't let Deep State shills like Kash Patel gaslight you (1/17 – supporting evidence in thread)



"[COVID wasn't] a pandemic. It [was] a military attack. It [was] a deployment of chemical [and] maybe radiological weapons."… pic.twitter.com/Dy9NUFvtna — Sense Receptor (@SenseReceptor) December 13, 2024

In the above thread [you can also read on the Threadreader app HERE], I mentioned the tape from AstraZeneca. Here it is in full: AstraZeneca executives talking about the phone call from DARPA/Col Matt Hepburn (Bob [Robert] Malone’s mentee) on 4 February 2020: ‘Audio recording leaked from AstraZeneca: Covid was classified a national security threat by the US Government/DOD on February 4, 2020’.

Here is the clip of Col Wendy Sammonds-Jackson announcing she is “growing covid stocks” on 5 March 2020, when there was no “covid” in the US or anywhere else in the world. The proper interpretation of this – the US Department of Defence (“DoD”) (Department of War, DoW) is announcing that they are deploying CBRN weapons on US soil. Yes, that’s treason, folks. Trump was in charge of it back then (and now):

(2/17) "There has been receipt of the [SARS-CoV-2] virus, um, in one of our laboratories, and they're currently culturing, um, growing that virus so that we can have stocks available for a number of things to test products with." — Army Col. Wendy Sammons-Jackson, March 5, 2020… pic.twitter.com/LnQ8We5VPo — Sense Receptor (@SenseReceptor) December 13, 2024

Here is one of my previous posts discussing “what was covid”: ‘Causation for covid illness and covid deaths should be evaluated separately’.

Finally, regarding other Davos news, if you think the US exiting the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) is a giant accomplishment, yawn. It was always a stupid distraction from the pandemic racketeering and murderous domestic law (PREP Act). WHO has never had jurisdiction in the US, and if you want to debate this, please find anything the US government did because WHO told them to, and not because they did it while pointing the finger at WHO. I’ll wait …

About the Author

Alexandra “Sasha” Latypova is a former big pharma industry executive. Her research has exposed how all covid countermeasures, including the biological warfare agents marketed as “covid-19 vaccines” were created, produced and distributed in a covert military programme, where the pharmaceutical manufacturers only worked as subcontractors. She publishes articles on her Substack page ‘Due Diligence and Art’, which you can subscribe to and follow HERE. You can also follow her on Twitter (now X) HERE and LinkedIn HERE.

