Trump: Covid was a military operation

At WEF’s annual meeting last week, President Donald Trump said that the origin of the pandemic was tied to military operations.
In the context of the military defending the US from CBRN attacks, he mentioned “dust” perhaps as a possible method of spreading covid, which, as Sasha Latypova presumes, could be interpreted as a chemical, rather than biological, attack.
Related: Dr. William Deagle: Chemtrails contain mycobacteria, viruses, Pseudomonas bacteria and human plasma
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
After his speech at the global oligarchs’ meeting in Davos last week, Børge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum (“WEF”), held a question-and-answer session with President Trump.
Brende asked President Trump how to sustain the growth of the US economy, which is doing “really, really well.” President Trump used the example of covid, which implies covid was an attack on the US’s economic strength.
President Trump went on to say, “I always said it [covid] came from Wuhan. It did come from Wuhan. And there were body bags. We saw it by satellite. And they said, ‘There are strange things happening in China’. And so it began. And we ended up with the covid, and the whole world suffered.”
Adding, “We did a phenomenal job. I don’t think we got the credit we deserved. We did something that, Operation Warp Speed, which some people say was one of the greatest military feats ever. We did a great job. Used our military, a lot of people.”
“We can stop wars because that’s sort of up to us. But things like dust flying in the air, wherever covid comes from or whatever comes, sometimes you have to be a little bit lucky,” he said.
Picking up on President Trump’s use of the word “always,” Sasha Latypova wrote, “Trump’s unshaken dedication to murdering millions of people to ‘defeat’ a fake computer model has not diminished even a bit in the past 6 years.”
It’s not clear if Trump was indicating whether covid could have come from “dust” or if he was stringing together separate methods of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (“CBRN”) threats, i.e. “dust” or “wherever covid comes from” or “whatever comes.”
In the following, Latypova has assumed “dust flying in the air, wherever covid comes from” is one statement and that he was referring to “dust” as a possible method of inducing the illness called covid.
Trump At Davos: “Covid” Was A Military Operation. “Dust” (Chemical Weapons) Was Used
By Sasha Latypova, 23 January 2026
Recently, in a rather surprising turn of events, at Davos of all places, Trump has admitted that covid was a military operation. You can watch the clip below. (It appears that Substack is now allowing embeds from X, which means they are going to censor harder):
Even more interesting, in the same speech, Trump has admitted that “covid” illness was induced by spraying chemical weapons (he says “dust” in this clip). Well, dust is certainly not a virus, nor a gain-of-function (“GoF”) virus with furin cleavage and an HIV insert targeted at Africans while protecting the Ashkenazim, and it did not come from Wuhan either.
(Note: If you are wondering what the above statement means, please recall that during the first couple of years of this operation, many prominent commentators on both sides claimed SARS-CoV-2 was an “ethnically targeted GoF virus.”)
It would be too far to blow this “dust” all the way to the US, wouldn’t it? Did Fauci pay for this magic dust with National Institutes of Health (“NIH”) cash? Or was it just plain vanilla chemical warfare deployed by the good old US of A Chemical Corps, who do not report to the bad-bad Anthony Fauci? You decide:
None of this should be unfamiliar terrain for my regular readers. I have been saying this for about 4 years now, while “freedom experts” with large platforms treat me as a leper and keep telling you Pfizer lied, stupid FDA didn’t read the data, didn’t follow the science and somebody made some public health mistakes. If only they could look at the reanalysis of Pfizer’s clinical trial. Then, bad Pfizer will finally be arrested and put in jail, and the real science will win.
For my newer readers, here is a quick get-up-to-speed reference. Thanks to Sense Receptor for the excellent compilation of clips and source materials:
In the above thread [you can also read on the Threadreader app HERE], I mentioned the tape from AstraZeneca. Here it is in full: AstraZeneca executives talking about the phone call from DARPA/Col Matt Hepburn (Bob [Robert] Malone’s mentee) on 4 February 2020: ‘Audio recording leaked from AstraZeneca: Covid was classified a national security threat by the US Government/DOD on February 4, 2020’.
Here is the clip of Col Wendy Sammonds-Jackson announcing she is “growing covid stocks” on 5 March 2020, when there was no “covid” in the US or anywhere else in the world. The proper interpretation of this – the US Department of Defence (“DoD”) (Department of War, DoW) is announcing that they are deploying CBRN weapons on US soil. Yes, that’s treason, folks. Trump was in charge of it back then (and now):
Here is one of my previous posts discussing “what was covid”: ‘Causation for covid illness and covid deaths should be evaluated separately’.
Finally, regarding other Davos news, if you think the US exiting the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) is a giant accomplishment, yawn. It was always a stupid distraction from the pandemic racketeering and murderous domestic law (PREP Act). WHO has never had jurisdiction in the US, and if you want to debate this, please find anything the US government did because WHO told them to, and not because they did it while pointing the finger at WHO. I’ll wait …
About the Author
Alexandra “Sasha” Latypova is a former big pharma industry executive. Her research has exposed how all covid countermeasures, including the biological warfare agents marketed as “covid-19 vaccines” were created, produced and distributed in a covert military programme, where the pharmaceutical manufacturers only worked as subcontractors. She publishes articles on her Substack page ‘Due Diligence and Art’, which you can subscribe to and follow HERE. You can also follow her on Twitter (now X) HERE and LinkedIn HERE.
The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help…
Can you please help to keep the lights on with The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful and truthful journalism?
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
try to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuses to.
The government does not fund us
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the Mainstream Media.
Instead, we rely solely on your support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy.
Please choose your preferred method below to show your support.
Categories: Breaking News, US News
lol brazen ?
The military is owned by Britain or was, but the bankruptcy wasn’t done right by Elon Musk and Trump. The United States of America Inc. went bankrupt in 2015, but was restarted by Elon.
Only David E Martin has the truth regarding Covid, when it was invented, etc. Here is the evidence Dr. David Martin – The COVID Treasonous Acts (odysee.com)
“WHO has never had jurisdiction in the US, and if you want to debate this, please find anything the US government did because WHO told them to, and not because they did it while pointing the finger at WHO. I’ll wait …”
WHO, CDC, etc are all connected. It was WHO that declared a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” in regards to COVID-19. Subsequently the CDC issued a “No Sail” order on all US cruise lines and extended its deadline many times.
Regardless, Trump’s removal of the US from WHO was and remains imo extremely important. One only needs to consider two words to totally justify Trumps actions:
“Pandemic Treaty”
Nothing more needs to be said on that issue
Hi Rhoda,
Another bottomless pit, will we get to the end of it.
What I would like to know is, how many times did Drumf go to Epstein island ?
And why does he say Epstein was not a friend of his, when there are plenty of photographs that say different.
C19 fluid was without a doubt, a plan to kill off older people.
The fluid was designed by the US military, and contracted out to various chemical manufactures.
If there were photos of Trump, they would have appeared when the Dimocrats were in office and certainly before the 2024 election….Trump loathed Epstein. The fluid was Midazolam and Morphine and fake tests…ref Kary Mullis…there was no pandemic, there are no viruses…ref..Kochs postulate…loom into how they isolate viruses…its so ridiculous. Do you really believe that flu vanished worldwide and convid appeared worldwide hmmmm….
Il vaccino?
Dear Donald. There was no virus. So you think the Chinese didn’t put the body bags out for you to see? No one collapsed in the street until after the ‘vaccine’, the code for which was provided by the Chinese. It was a very Clever attack on the West by the Chinese, and Doctors, nurses, politicians, councils and many more were complicit in mass murder…Doctors were PAID to give those poison jabs…with an extra tenner to poison CHILDREN. Think about that . Never forget. Never forgive.
Trump CN NOT speak intelligently.
Covid-19, SARS-CoV-2, or whatever they want to call it did not exist in reality, nor did HIV or any other disease-causing ‘virus’. There are zero viral pathogens… zero!
All evidence points to environmental poisoning via exposure to poor nutirtion, EMF, pesticides, solar flares, lack of sunlight and induced fear through psyops.