Vaccine Lies and Vaccine Truths

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Drug companies tell many lies about vaccines and vaccination. Lies which journalists and politicians then repeat.

Vaccines are not safe nor effective, Dr. Vernon Coleman says, citing the example of the covid “vaccine,” which he believes has caused far more harm than good.

Vaccines are responsible for a range of health problems, including immune system disorders, allergies and autism. And the benefits of vaccines are often exaggerated or fabricated for commercial reasons.

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By Dr. Vernon Coleman

More lies are told about vaccines and vaccination than any other branch of medicine. Indeed, it is difficult to think of any area where more lies are told. The lies are largely created by drug companies which make vaccines, and then repeated and exaggerated by woefully ignorant journalists and politicians. One UK Minister has claimed that vaccines are 100% safe. I called him out in public and challenged him to a debate but there was, of course, no debate. If vaccines were safe and effective, those who promote them would be eager to debate their value with dissenters. But all debate is banned. There is no public discussion of the science because debate about vaccination is banned.



I have heard vaccine supporters claim that vaccines have saved millions of lives. This is a downright lie. The BBC reported that the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) had claimed that 475,000 lives had been saved by the covid-19 vaccine. This, of course, is and was patent nonsense, and anyone with an ounce of brain should have thrown the WHO’s press release into the bin. It is quite impossible to give a precise figure for the number of people who haven’t died of something and were possibly saved by something else. Moreover, even the National Health Service (“NHS”) admitted that the covid vaccine didn’t do what it was said to do. The deaths caused by the vaccine (which can be measured) will almost certainly exceed the 475,000 which the WHO and the BBC claim were lives saved.



The BBC, which promoted the covid vaccine and suppressed the truth is almost certainly responsible for tens of thousands of deaths and many injuries. The BBC’s staff should be arrested and investigated en masse. The ones responsible for suppressing the truth about covid, and promoting the lies, should be tried and sentenced to long spells in prison. George Orwell’s ‘1984’ and Aldous Huxley’s ‘Brave New World’ should be regarded as textbooks, not novels. Despite the evidence proving that they did infinitely more harm than good, ignorant and prejudiced journalists still claim that the covid vaccine did wonderful things. One journalist was quoted in Moneyweek magazine as claiming that the mRNA vaccines saved up to 20 million lives worldwide and cut death rates by 98%. The same journalist claimed that chemotherapy drugs shrink tumours in about 40% of patients. There was, of course, no mention of the massive harm done by chemotherapy drugs. These claims are laughably inaccurate and yet are constantly repeated as though they were meaningful. It is far more accurate to state that those of us warning of the side effects associated with the covid vaccine saved millions of lives by giving people the facts that enabled them to avoid the damned stuff.



A lot of things have happened since vaccines were first introduced, but none of them has been good. It is true that since vaccines were introduced, reality television has become commonplace and turn-ups on trousers have become unfashionable, but are the supporters of vaccination really claiming that there is a link? Of course not. Indeed, the evidence proves without doubt that vaccines are responsible for a huge catalogue of health problems. There can be little doubt that vaccines are responsible for a massive rise in immune system disorders, allergies and autism. No real scientist could possibly dispute this. The World Health Organisation (a thoroughly disreputable organisation which is patently dishonest and which I prefer to describe as a terrorist organisation and part of a global conspiracy) has apparently claimed that since 1974, vaccines have saved 154 million lives worldwide and have reduced infant deaths by 40%. This is utter nonsense. It is quite impossible to prove that vaccines have saved any lives (how can you prove that a person would or would not have died if they had not been vaccinated) or that they have reduced infant deaths (improved living conditions, cleaner drinking water and better food are far more likely than vaccines to have reduced infant deaths). On the other hand, it is perfectly accurate to state that vaccines have killed and seriously injured millions of innocent and healthy individuals.



Obedient journalists promoting vaccines frequently claim that vaccines have eradicated diseases such as smallpox and polio (though these claims are wrong). Still, those who promote vaccines aren’t much interested in truths which are no use to them in promoting drug company products. Twenty years ago, the mainstream corporate media were told not to interview me about vaccines after I had embarrassed pro-vaccination stalwarts.



Vaccines are inadequately tested and it is not surprising that they are also unsafe and ineffective. The covid-19 vaccine, now widely described as a success, was a disaster and a huge failure, and the scientists who developed it and who were widely lauded should give back their awards and instead be arrested for causing massive amounts of harm.



The disorders now blamed on covid (the disease) and on the largely invented and widely exaggerated “long covid” were actually caused by the vaccine, which was never suitable for human use – let alone suitable for giving to billions of people in the largest uncontrolled experiment ever seen. In addition to the plethora of often lethal side effects associated with the covid vaccine (which I described in videos in October 2020), there is now clear evidence that the covid vaccine causes brain damage and almost certainly turns gullible and innocent vaccine victims into slow-witted individuals.



Note: The above is taken from Vernon Coleman’s book `How and why your life is being deliberately destroyed’. The book can be found in the bookshop on his website.

About the Author

Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc, practised medicine for ten years. He has been a full-time professional author for over 30 years. He is a novelist and campaigning writer and has written many non-fiction books. He has written over 100 books, which have been translated into 22 languages. On his website, HERE, there are hundreds of articles which are free to read. Since mid-December 2024, Dr Coleman has also been publishing articles on Substack; you can subscribe to and follow him on Substack HERE.

There are no ads, no fees and no requests for donations on Dr. Coleman’s website or videos. He pays for everything through book sales. If you would like to help finance his work, please consider purchasing a book – there are over 100 books by Vernon Coleman available in print on Amazon.

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