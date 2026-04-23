Vaccine Lies and Vaccine Truths

Drug companies tell many lies about vaccines and vaccination. Lies which journalists and politicians then repeat.
Vaccines are not safe nor effective, Dr. Vernon Coleman says, citing the example of the covid “vaccine,” which he believes has caused far more harm than good.
Vaccines are responsible for a range of health problems, including immune system disorders, allergies and autism. And the benefits of vaccines are often exaggerated or fabricated for commercial reasons.
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
More lies are told about vaccines and vaccination than any other branch of medicine. Indeed, it is difficult to think of any area where more lies are told. The lies are largely created by drug companies which make vaccines, and then repeated and exaggerated by woefully ignorant journalists and politicians. One UK Minister has claimed that vaccines are 100% safe. I called him out in public and challenged him to a debate but there was, of course, no debate. If vaccines were safe and effective, those who promote them would be eager to debate their value with dissenters. But all debate is banned. There is no public discussion of the science because debate about vaccination is banned.
I have heard vaccine supporters claim that vaccines have saved millions of lives. This is a downright lie. The BBC reported that the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) had claimed that 475,000 lives had been saved by the covid-19 vaccine. This, of course, is and was patent nonsense, and anyone with an ounce of brain should have thrown the WHO’s press release into the bin. It is quite impossible to give a precise figure for the number of people who haven’t died of something and were possibly saved by something else. Moreover, even the National Health Service (“NHS”) admitted that the covid vaccine didn’t do what it was said to do. The deaths caused by the vaccine (which can be measured) will almost certainly exceed the 475,000 which the WHO and the BBC claim were lives saved.
The BBC, which promoted the covid vaccine and suppressed the truth is almost certainly responsible for tens of thousands of deaths and many injuries. The BBC’s staff should be arrested and investigated en masse. The ones responsible for suppressing the truth about covid, and promoting the lies, should be tried and sentenced to long spells in prison. George Orwell’s ‘1984’ and Aldous Huxley’s ‘Brave New World’ should be regarded as textbooks, not novels. Despite the evidence proving that they did infinitely more harm than good, ignorant and prejudiced journalists still claim that the covid vaccine did wonderful things. One journalist was quoted in Moneyweek magazine as claiming that the mRNA vaccines saved up to 20 million lives worldwide and cut death rates by 98%. The same journalist claimed that chemotherapy drugs shrink tumours in about 40% of patients. There was, of course, no mention of the massive harm done by chemotherapy drugs. These claims are laughably inaccurate and yet are constantly repeated as though they were meaningful. It is far more accurate to state that those of us warning of the side effects associated with the covid vaccine saved millions of lives by giving people the facts that enabled them to avoid the damned stuff.
A lot of things have happened since vaccines were first introduced, but none of them has been good. It is true that since vaccines were introduced, reality television has become commonplace and turn-ups on trousers have become unfashionable, but are the supporters of vaccination really claiming that there is a link? Of course not. Indeed, the evidence proves without doubt that vaccines are responsible for a huge catalogue of health problems. There can be little doubt that vaccines are responsible for a massive rise in immune system disorders, allergies and autism. No real scientist could possibly dispute this. The World Health Organisation (a thoroughly disreputable organisation which is patently dishonest and which I prefer to describe as a terrorist organisation and part of a global conspiracy) has apparently claimed that since 1974, vaccines have saved 154 million lives worldwide and have reduced infant deaths by 40%. This is utter nonsense. It is quite impossible to prove that vaccines have saved any lives (how can you prove that a person would or would not have died if they had not been vaccinated) or that they have reduced infant deaths (improved living conditions, cleaner drinking water and better food are far more likely than vaccines to have reduced infant deaths). On the other hand, it is perfectly accurate to state that vaccines have killed and seriously injured millions of innocent and healthy individuals.
Obedient journalists promoting vaccines frequently claim that vaccines have eradicated diseases such as smallpox and polio (though these claims are wrong). Still, those who promote vaccines aren’t much interested in truths which are no use to them in promoting drug company products. Twenty years ago, the
mainstream corporate media were told not to interview me about vaccines after I had embarrassed pro-vaccination stalwarts.
Vaccines are inadequately tested and it is not surprising that they are also unsafe and ineffective. The covid-19 vaccine, now widely described as a success, was a disaster and a huge failure, and the scientists who developed it and who were widely lauded should give back their awards and instead be arrested for causing massive amounts of harm.
The disorders now blamed on covid (the disease) and on the largely invented and widely exaggerated “long covid” were actually caused by the vaccine, which was never suitable for human use – let alone suitable for giving to billions of people in the largest uncontrolled experiment ever seen. In addition to the plethora of often lethal side effects associated with the covid vaccine (which I described in videos in October 2020), there is now clear evidence that the covid vaccine causes brain damage and almost certainly turns gullible and innocent vaccine victims into slow-witted individuals.
Note: The above is taken from Vernon Coleman’s book `How and why your life is being deliberately destroyed’. The book can be found in the bookshop on his website.
About the Author
Vernon Coleman, MB ChB DSc, practised medicine for ten years. He has been a full-time professional author for over 30 years. He is a novelist and campaigning writer and has written many non-fiction books. He has written over 100 books, which have been translated into 22 languages. On his website, HERE, there are hundreds of articles which are free to read. Since mid-December 2024, Dr Coleman has also been publishing articles on Substack; you can subscribe to and follow him on Substack HERE.
There are no ads, no fees and no requests for donations on Dr. Coleman’s website or videos. He pays for everything through book sales. If you would like to help finance his work, please consider purchasing a book – there are over 100 books by Vernon Coleman available in print on Amazon.
The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help…
Can you please help to keep the lights on with The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful and truthful journalism?
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
try to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuses to.
The government does not fund us
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the Mainstream Media.
Instead, we rely solely on your support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy.
Please choose your preferred method below to show your support.
Categories: Breaking News, World News
I have noticed the dim witted vaccinated..and those with clear neurological damage. There are more walking sticks, more wheelchairs, more mobility scooters, and lots of people i knew are dead. Lots more are missing presumed dead. Lots of ambulances, lots of funerals….
Here are just SOME vaccine ingredients present in routine vaccines and available on the CDC website:
* Formaldehyde/Formalin – Highly toxic systematic poison and carcinogen.
* Betapropiolactone – Toxic chemical and carcinogen. May cause death/permanent injury after very short exposure to small quantities. Corrosive chemical.
* Hexadecyltrimethylammonium bromide – May cause damage to the liver, cardiovascular system, and central nervous system. May cause reproductive effects and birth defects.
* Aluminium hydroxide, aluminium phosphate, and aluminium salts – Neurotoxin. Carries risk for long-term brain inflammation/swelling, neurological disorders, autoimmune disease, Alzheimer’s, dementia, and autism. It penetrates the brain where it persists indefinitely.
* Thimerosal (mercury) – Neurotoxin. Induces cellular damage, reduces oxidation-reduction activity, cellular degeneration, and cell death. Linked to neurological disorders, Alzheimer’s, dementia, and autism.
* Polysorbate 80 & 20 – Trespasses the Blood-Brain Barrier and carries with it aluminium and thimerosal; allowing it to enter the brain.
* Glutaraldehyde – Toxic chemical used as a disinfectant for heat-sensitive medical equipment.
* Foetal Bovine Serum – Harvested from bovine (cow) foetuses taken from pregnant cows before slaughter.
* Human Diploid Fibroblast Cells – aborted foetal cells. Foreign DNA has the ability to interact with our own.
* African Green Monkey Kidney Cells – Can carry the SV40 cancer-that has already tainted about 30 million Americans.
* Acetone – Can cause kidney, liver, and nerve damage.
* DNA from porcine (pig)
* Human embryonic lung cell cultures (from aborted foetuses)
What could possibly go wrong?…
It is so simple, just live as naturally as possible.
Is it my wrong perception or have many car drivers lost the ability to think quickly?
……as regards the WHO. How can anyone trust an organisation that went against its own guidelines and advice during consider? https://pandata.org/who-review/
In my post “consider” should be “convid”
I think we are missing the point, regarding Covid vaccines and have you noticed that Big Pharma are moving their Bio Labs to the areas where they have lots of “commodity” to work with?: The US Supreme Court 2013 ruled that only cDNA (Synthetic DNA – ModRNA DNA) is patentable. Isolated, natural DNA (mRNA) is not patentable, but in a nutshell, biotechnology companies can own living things if said things are genetically-modified and not naturally occurring – that means that The Department Of Defense (and others) can literally own a human being if this synthetic code is taken up into your Genome, which a Swedish Company observed to occur within 6 hours from Covid-19 Gene Therapy “vaccines” Injections.
Dr Madej wrote The synthetic mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna, along with the viral vector DNA delivery systems of Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, change your “genetic code” making you genetically modified, but Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks tells you straight up that 1) The shots change your genetic code. 2) The shots do not stop the spread of Covid-19. 3) Tal Zaks says the Moderna shot is “hacking the software of life” and that Carbon Particles and Viral Vectors do the same thing. A vaccinated person is now legally, a “Trans Human”.
Top Cancer Geneticist Warns mRNA Shots PERMANENTLY Alter Human DNA
A shocking warning has been issued by Dr. Phillip Buckhaults, one of the nation’s leading cancer geneticists.
His lab’s deep sequencing of Covid mRNA vials uncovered DNA fragments that he says are now permanently integrating into human genomes.
The discovery raises urgent questions about what millions were really injected with, and why the public was never told.
CMNNews 3rd September 2025
Money, Money, Money – It’s a rich man’s world (Abba)
The WHO offers donors a 3,400% return on investment, openly promoting “at least $35 for every $1 invested.”
Bill Gates GAVI offers $20 for each $1 invested.
WHO’s Directing Global Health Policy?”
Published by the Australian Medical Professionals’ Society (AMPS), June 2025
Purpose of the Report
This independent investigation by AMPS critically examines the World Health Organization’s (WHO) funding mechanisms, focusing on the top-100 non-country donors to the WHO’s voluntary contributions for specified purposes in 2022–2023. The report aims to evaluate whether these funding arrangements compromise the WHO’s independence, especially given its central role in new global health treaties such as:
The 2024 Amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR).
The WHO Pandemic Treaty/Agreement.
So if each investor invests $100 for your free vaccine shot, they are paid “at least” $3,500 back, after your free vaccine injection, multiplied by the numbers of free vaccine shots, they invested in, from the outset. Money for Jam – but if nobody gets a vaccine, then the investors don’t make any money, or get anything paid back, do they – so how to get the maximum number of vaccinations made, to make their original investments, pay out handsomely?
Everyone could only yapping, quacking and yelling but does this EVER landed anyone involved in this con-vax mass killings executed in any laws?
No matter how much or even mountain of evidences either clinically, scientifically, or any so-called ‘LOGICALLY’ proven will NEVER change anything because….
This scam already running since 1st century and we already at 21st century. Count it how long and how deep does this scam embedded into our daily life.
The only chance we had is to have good hearts, empathy and never comply with current narratives.
At same time, educate our children and out youth generation to be aware and be vigilant. Because, this generation will be the next to replace the current ageing people.
All those in this scam are old geezers. The next generation will replace them completely. This is why current scam so extreme to have the youth generation corrupted beyond repair and easily manipulated.