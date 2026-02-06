After Climategate I realised I had fallen into groupthink, climate expert said

After the revelations of Climategate, Dr. Judith Curry felt compelled to reassess the “groupthink” on climate change she had been drawn into and conduct her own independent assessment. Her independent assessment didn’t support the “groupthink” narrative. As a result, the proponents of the climate change scam tried to silence her in every way they could. But they haven’t succeeded.
This article is a reprint. It was originally published on 27 July 2023.
Dr. Judith Curry, Professor Emeritus and former chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology, has become known as one of the outspoken scientists who doubt the “scientific consensus” on climate change. As a result, she was “academically, pretty much finished off” and “essentially unhirable.”
Read more: “There’s no emergency” – dissident climatologist Dr Judith Curry on the ‘manufactured scientific consensus’ on climate change, Biz News, 5 October 2022
The Climategate scandal began on 19 November 2009 when an archive file containing emails between members of the Climatic Research Unit (“CRU”) was copied to numerous locations across the Internet. “When you read some of those files – including 1,079 emails and 72 documents – you realise just why the boffins at CRU might have preferred to keep them confidential,” The Telegraph’s James Delingpole wrote.
In the week that followed, Dr. Curry published two essays on Climategate: ‘On the credibility of climate research’ and ‘An open letter to graduate students and young scientists in fields related to climate research’. These two essays were soon followed by a third titled ‘On the Credibility of Climate Research, Part II: Towards Rebuilding Trust’.
In 2015, Dr. Curry testified at a hearing of the US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation titled ‘Data or Dogma? Promoting Open Inquiry in the Debate over the Magnitude of Human Impact on Earth’s Climate’.
“Prior to 2009, I felt that supporting the IPCC consensus on climate change was the responsible thing to do. I bought into the argument: ‘Don’t trust what one scientist says, trust what an international team of a thousand scientists has said, after years of careful deliberation’. That all changed for me in November 2009, following the leaked Climategate emails, that illustrated the sausage making and even bullying that went into building the consensus,” she said.
“I came to the growing realisation that I had fallen into the trap of groupthink … I began making an independent assessment of topics in climate science that had the most relevance to policy.”
To hear what Dr. Curry concluded in her independent assessment watch the video below. You can read a transcript HERE.
If you are unable to watch the video above on rumble, you can watch it on YouTube HERE.
Two years later, Dr. Judith Curry resigned from her position at the Georgia Institute. The year before, she appeared in CFACT’s documentary ‘Climate Hustle’ which touched on her journey from being a member of the climate establishment to a principled dissenter after being shocked by what was revealed in the Climategate emails.
Further reading: Dr. Judith Curry chooses integrity over the state of climate science, Watts Up With That, 4 January 2017
We have embedded the video below to begin at the last section of Climate Hustle subtitled ‘The Jig is Up’ during which Dr. Curry discussed her change in viewpoint.
If you are unable to watch the video above on Rumble, you can find it on YouTube HERE. You can watch Climate Hustle 2: Rise of the Climate Monarchy (2020) HERE. Climate Depot, an affiliate website of CFACT, has been keeping up to date with the aftermath of Climategate. You can find a list of its articles HERE.
In 2019, ten years after Climategate, Dr. Curry reflected on what had happened:
There was no exoneration [of Climategate] by any objective analysis of the various inquiries. Ross McKitrick lays all this out in his article Understanding the Climategate Inquiries.
Academics reading the emails could see quite clearly the tribalism at work, and in comparison to other fields, climatology comes off looking juvenile, corrupt and in the grip of a handful of self-appointed gatekeepers and bullies.Climategate: Another Anniversary (never forget ….), Master Resource, 27 November 2020
Since her testimony to the Senate in 2015, she has testified at several Congressional hearings the latest of which was in March 2023. She has also submitted an expert witness statement to the Held v Montana climate lawsuit.
Dr. Curry hosts a website, ‘Climate etc.’, which provides a forum for climate researchers, academics and technical experts from other fields, citizen scientists and the interested public. She is also the President of Climate Forecast Applications Network (“CFAN”).
Further reading:
