Satan, Prince of this World: An overview of Chapter 2

The luciferian conspiracy uses sex-bribery and sexual perversion to control people and further its aims. This has been the case from the beginning; the perversion of sex is believed to have played a role in Satan’s deception of Eve, teaching her to use sexual relations for animal passion and carnal desires rather than the Godly purpose of creating life.

‘Satan, Prince of this World’, written by William Guy Carr and completed posthumously by his son, exposes a luciferian conspiracy and the “Synagogue of Satan” as driving forces behind the World Revolutionary Movement (“W.R.M.”).

The World Revolutionary Movement, or the “Luciferian conspiracy,” is not a simple political or social movement but a spiritual and cosmic struggle rooted in rebellion against the divine order. It represents the ongoing efforts of evil forces, led by lucifer and his agents, to undermine God’s plan and authority.

Lucifer is a real spiritual force active in the world, who is worshipped by many of the most powerful people in the world, including those who run Hollywood, the music industry, central banks, large corporations, intelligence agencies, Universities and some sections of the military.

The following is an AI-generated summary of a chapter from the book. AI programmes are prone to inaccuracies and what's known in the industry as "hallucinations." We advise readers to refer to the original book to check the accuracy of information. You can read the book online HERE.

Satan, Prince of this World by William Guy Carr (1966)

Chapter 2: How The W.R.M. Was Transferred To Earth

Table of Contents

Beliefs About God, Satan, and the Heavens in Early Religions

The primitive people believed in a supreme being, referred to as God, and an evil adversary, known as Satan, who tried to interfere with God’s creation and creatures on earth, as stated in the Bible and other scriptures such as 2 Samuel 22:8 and Proverbs 8:27-29.

The Hebrews thought of the heavens as concave, above a flat earth, supported on pillars, and believed that there are seven heavens inhabited by varying grades of superhumans, with the highest, Aravoth, being reserved for God, as mentioned in 2 Corinthians 12:2 where St. Paul tells us he was caught up into the third heaven.

The Scriptures do not provide much information about what happened in heaven after Lucifer and his fellow rebels were cast out, but it is believed that God created the Earth and human beings to give them the chance to develop into the highest ranks of celestial beings, and to prove their love and willingness to serve Him voluntarily for all eternity.

The cause of Lucifer’s revolt against God is thought to have been jealousy aroused when God announced His intention to create human beings, but it is also possible that God decided to create the world and populate it with human beings after St. Michael had suppressed the Luciferian revolt, as a way to show His infinite mercy and justice.

This theory suggests that God created the world and human beings to give those angels who had joined Lucifer in revolt another opportunity to decide whether they wanted to accept Him as their God and supreme authority, and that each human being has a spiritual entity, commonly referred to as the soul, which is associated with their personal guardian angel.

According to this theory, God intended to place human beings on earth through a method of birth that prevented them from having knowledge of other worlds, and instead, revealed His Holy Will and plan for the universe to the first parents, Adam and Eve, and to future generations through His prophets and the Scriptures, as related in Genesis.

The Scriptures confirm that God made living easy for primitive man by providing for their needs, and that He promised them a life of perfect happiness in Heaven if they respected His wishes and obeyed His commandments, and some theologians claim that God created the world and inhabited it with human beings to give them the opportunity to fill the vacancies left in Heaven after Lucifer and his followers were cast into Hell.

This claim suggests that God creates an individual soul for each individual body, and that there may be as many worlds as there are choirs of angels, each inhabited by human beings who compare in intelligence with the fallen angels they are designed to replace in Heaven.

Intermediary Realms and Reincarnation

The concept of spiritual advancement or deterioration after death is considered, with the possibility that humans can progress to higher levels of heaven or deteriorate to the point of being engulfed in Hell, and that God intends for humans to exist in various degrees and advance through spiritual efforts.

The idea of reincarnation and the structure of God’s heaven, consisting of seven levels with varying degrees of angelic choirs, is discussed, suggesting that humans can advance from one level to another through application, diligence, and attention to spiritual matters, which is in line with the concept of rugged individualism.

The existence of intermediary places, such as Limbo and Purgatory, is mentioned, where souls can be tested further before determining their eternal fate, and the concept of immediate and final judgment is referenced, indicating a division of the Universe into Heaven and Hell.

Theologians, including Abbot Anscar Vonier O.S.A., believe that the Elect of the human race can be absorbed into the hierarchy of angels, including the ranks of Cherubim and Seraphim, and that humans can occupy the vacancies left by fallen angels, such as Lucifer, through the grace of God and their own spiritual efforts.

The idea that God created humans to fill the gaps left by fallen spirits and that He wants humans to prove their willingness to know, love, and serve Him voluntarily is discussed, and it is suggested that the spiritual condition of humans at the end of their earthly struggle will determine whether they are considered “of the Elect” or “of the damned”.

The concept of spiritual perfection and the potential for humans to raise themselves to great heights through the use of their intellect and will, as given by God, is emphasized, and the role of the adversary, Lucifer, in opposing God’s plans and trying to lead humans away from Him is noted.

The study of early Christian and theological opinions provides evidence supporting the idea that humans can advance to higher levels of spiritual perfection and that Lucifer and his followers desired to have control over human bodies, highlighting the ongoing struggle between good and evil.

Theological Debates on Concupiscence

The rebellion of fallen angels against God’s authority is believed by some early Christian theologians, such as St. Augustine, to have been motivated by a desire to disrupt God’s plan to fill the gaps in the choirs of angels with human beings, and that these fallen angels lusted for the people of this world.

St. Augustine claimed that the perverted and depraved interpretation of sexual relations adopted by the human race, which he calls concupiscence, is contrary to God’s purpose and intention, and was introduced by Satan to further the Luciferian conspiracy on earth.

However, more modern theologians, including St. Thomas and the Council of Trent, have ruled that the idea of fallen angels lusting for human beings is in error, as angels are pure spirits and cannot engage in sexual relations with humans.

Despite this, there is evidence from records of exorcism that suggests some people who have been possessed by devils have claimed to have been physically possessed sexually, which raises questions about the nature of demonic possession and its relationship to human sexuality.

The Creation Narrative and the Fall of Adam and Eve

The creation of the earth and human beings by God is a fundamental aspect of the Christian faith, and it is believed that human beings are made in God’s own image and likeness, which refers to their spiritual entity or soul.

The Scriptures teach that the first humans, Adam and Eve, were illuminated with the light of sanctifying grace until they defected from God and committed original sin, and that this spiritual illumination departed from them as a result of their sin.

The story of Adam and Eve’s rebellion against God is seen as a key moment in the history of the world, and it is believed that Satan’s deception of Eve involved the perversion of sex, teaching her to use sexual relations to gratify animal passion and carnal desires rather than for their intended purpose of creating new life.

The Christian faith teaches that God intended sexual intercourse to be a holy union between a man and his wife, entered into for the purpose of creating new life and filling the vacancies left in Heaven as a result of the Luciferian rebellion, and that the use of contraceptives and artificial insemination is a rejection of God’s plan for human reproduction.

The teaching of Christ and the Scriptures emphasize the importance of human reproduction and the waste of human seed is condemned, and it is believed that God’s plan for human reproduction is being undermined by those who seek to replace it with artificial means.

Spiritual Free Will

The concept of God obtaining pleasure from His creation is rooted in the love and fidelity shown by both angelic and human beings who remain loyal and faithful despite the evil machinations of the Devil and his angels, and this understanding is crucial in comprehending the idea of “Spirit tutelage”, which refers to the divine ordinance that allows humans to be influenced by both good and evil spirits.

The idea of Spirit tutelage is important because it enables humans to make decisions based on the thoughts that enter their minds, and by using their free will, they can choose to act on those thoughts, thereby exercising their ability to analyze and decide, which is a fundamental aspect of human nature given by God.

The question of why God permits evil and allows innocent people to suffer is a common inquiry, and the answer lies in the fact that God’s intention is to fill the gaps in heaven resulting from the fall of angels with beings who prove their love and loyalty to Him through their prayers, works, and ability to withstand temptation and stress, as supported by biblical references such as Matt 10:28, Luke 12:4, II Kings 7:4, and Ps 44:22.

The belief that God can derive happiness only from the love, loyalty, devotion, and service given to Him voluntarily by His creatures is a central idea, and it is this voluntary decision to love and serve God that determines an individual’s eternal fate, with those who come out of the earthly test “with God’s colors flying” being chosen to pass judgment on the fallen angels who inspired evil thoughts and deeds.

Personal Reflections on Why God Permits Evil

The story of rescuing an infant from a collapsed building in West Hartlepool, England, in 1918, serves as a personal anecdote that helped the author understand the answer to the question of why God permits evil, and it is through this experience that Carr came to realize that God’s permissive providence allows for the existence of evil, but ultimately, it is the individual’s decision to love and serve God that determines their fate.

Carr’s experience and biblical references, such as 1 Cor 6:3, which states “Know you not that we shall judge angels? How much more things of this world?”, suggest that those who prove their spiritual domination over the forces of evil will be permitted to exercise this domination on the day of final judgment, and it is this idea that provides a deeper understanding of God’s plan and the role of humans in it.

Carr reflects on a conversation with a mother who had doubted God’s goodness during a time of war, and reassures her that God does not will for humanity to suffer, but rather humanity afflicts itself with war as a punishment for refusing to follow God’s will and commandments, allowing Satan to remain the “Prince of this World”.

Carr believes that the Synagogue of Satan, directed by the High Priests of the Luciferian Creed, is responsible for fomenting wars and revolutions, and that this is in line with Christ’s words that the members of the Synagogue of Satan are “sons of the Devil” who carry out his lusts and commit mass murder through wars and revolutions.

He argues that God did not will for humanity to suffer or die, but rather humanity’s free will and sin led to the loss of sanctifying grace and the introduction of death and suffering into the world, and that physical and mental ailments are also a result of humanity’s departure from God’s will, particularly in regards to diet and lifestyle.

Carr suggests that the consumption of denatured foods and substances that satisfy gluttony and lust is a tactic used by those who plot humanity’s subjugation to weaken people mentally and physically, and that this is supported by Scripture, which states that “the wages of Sin is Death”.

Lucifer, Satan and Hell

The author also discusses the idea that the Devil, Lucifer, or Satan, was present on earth before God created Adam and Eve, and that humanity’s sin strengthened the Devil’s hold on the world, which is seen as part of the section of the Universe controlled by Lucifer, or Hell, and that humanity still has the opportunity to reunite with God, but many do not take advantage of this.

The author raises the question of whether Lucifer and Satan are the same supernatural being, noting that while many theologians believe they are one and the same, there is also evidence to suggest that there may be multiple principalities in Hell, each ruled by a different being, and that Satan may be a separate being who defected from God during the heavenly revolt led by Lucifer.

The teachings and doctrines of the Luciferian ideology may contain a certain degree of truth, and it is reasonable to suppose that Lucifer is the “King” of Hell and Satan is one of his Princes, as Christ Himself designates Satan as “Prince of this World”.

The conditions on earth suggest that it may be part of Hell, and the decision made here could be final, which may explain why Christ visited earth as part of His redemption mission, allowing individuals to accept or reject His redemption.

The Luciferian doctrines fill in the gaps of what the Holy Scriptures do not say on the subject, and Christ made it clear that Lucifer is the “Father of Lies”, using lies and deceits to achieve diabolical purposes, which may include inspiring his followers to tell only partial truths.

The idea that “Half a truth is more dangerous than a whole lie” may be related to Lucifer’s strategy, and if the Luciferian mythology is based on truth, then the evidence of the conspiracy on Earth falls into place, providing a clear picture of the situation.

Luciferianism and Freemasonry

Freemasons are taught that the origin of their secret society dates back to the time of the building of the pyramids, while adepts of the Grand Orient Lodges and Councils of the New and Reformed Palladian Rite believe that their form of Masonry has continued since the fall of Eve, and that Cain founded the Synagogue of Satan.

General Albert Pike, a prominent figure in Luciferianism, wrote a letter in 1885 confirming that Satan is subordinate to Lucifer, and stating that Lucifer is God, the equal of Adonay, and the God of Light and Good, who struggles for humanity against Adonay, the God of Darkness and Evil.

Pike’s true beliefs and actions were secretive, and he lived a double life as a worshipper of Lucifer, rising to become the head of the High Priests of the Luciferian Creed, while lower-degree Masons were taught different statements regarding the source of their Secret Society.

The full secret of the Luciferian Creed is only revealed to confirmed Satanists who are initiated into the High Priesthood, and they are required to accept the creed that Lucifer is God, the equal of Adonay, and that the worship of Satan is a heresy.

The higher degrees of Masonry, beyond the Scottish Rite of Blue Masonry, reveal a different truth to initiates, where Satan is worshipped as God and “Prince of this World” in secret societies such as the Grand Orient Lodges and the Councils of Pike’s New and Reformed Palladian Rite.

In these secret societies, specially selected members of the Synagogue are initiated into the full secret, which is the final truth as exemplified in the Luciferian Creed, and they are told that Masonry originated with Cain, who was the result of Satan’s, or Ebilis’, initiation of Eve into the pleasures of sexual intercourse.

The initiates are taught that Ebilis conferred a great benefaction on the human race by defeating God’s plot to keep the knowledge of sexual behavior and procreation from Adam and Eve, and that Eve and Adam became equal in power to God as a result of this knowledge.

The Manichaean doctrine informs us that Satan seduced Eve and was the father of Cain and Eve’s first daughter, and that Cain’s marriage to his sister perpetuated Satanism, which is displeasing to God and is associated with the seed of the serpent mentioned in the Holy Scriptures.

The symbol of Satanism in secret societies is the serpent, which is also mentioned in the Holy Scriptures as the name by which Satan is known, and the seed of the serpent is believed to have originated from Eve’s unchastity with the serpent, or Lucifer, as mentioned by Paul in 2 Cor.

The ultimate goal of exposing the secrets of these societies is to put an end to their conspiracy against God and humanity, and to bring about the prophecies contained in Revelations, which state that Satan shall be chained and returned to Hell for one thousand years.

Luciferianism and Sexual Perversion

The Luciferian ideology is based on the idea that Satan, or Lucifer, is the true benefactor of humanity, and that he conferred the greatest benefaction possible by giving humans the knowledge of sexual behavior and procreation, and this ideology is perpetuated through secret societies and their initiates.

The Bible verse where Paul mentions the Serpent beguiling Eve through his subtlety is referenced, and it is affirmed that Eve lost her chastity, which can only happen in one way, implying that she had a sexual encounter with the Serpent, who is Lucifer.

According to the text, Cain was the son of Lucifer, and Abel was the son of Adam, and this is used to explain why Cain slew Abel, as Lucifer and his seed have been killers throughout history, and Christ accused them of slaying all the prophets from Abel to His time.

The concept of lust is defined as sexual desire outside the Natural Law of God, and it is stated that Satan is lustful and the father of the Synagogue of Satan, which uses sex-bribery and perversion to control people and further their conspiracy.

Carr also mentions that Satanism makes a God of sex, worshipping the human body for its sexual abilities, and that even strong individuals can fall to illicit relationships and perversions, citing the example of David’s sexual crimes, including incest.

The father of the Synagogue of Satan is identified as a murderer from the beginning, who inspired Cain to kill Abel, and it is stated that murder has been the stock-in-trade of the Synagogue of Satan, manifesting in revolution and war on a mass scale.

The practice of Pagan kings, who worshipped the Devil and insisted on incestuous marriages to perpetuate their line of succession, is mentioned as another example of how the Synagogue of Satan was started on Earth.

Jesus Christ in the Luciferian Narrative

The text explains that when Christ started His mission, He revealed that the Luciferian conspiracy had reached a stage where Satan had control over all those in high places, and that God allowed this to happen as a test for those who truly wished to love and serve Him.

The concept of the “Adversary” and the Synagogue of Satan is presented as a necessary test for humanity, and it is stated that without it, there would be no real choice between good and evil.

Carr also touches on the teachings of Satanism, which claims that Jesus Christ is the same as St. Michael and the younger brother of Satan, and that God sent St. Michael to Earth as Jesus Christ to end the Luciferian conspiracy, but that Christ failed in His mission, which is celebrated in the “Black Mass” and the “Adonaicide Mass”, symbolizing the death of God.

Origins of the Luciferian Conspiracy and Its Influence on Modern Society

The Luciferian conspiracy, also known as the World Revolutionary Movement (W.R.M.), has been in existence since its beginning, with its origins potentially dating back to the celestial world or the Garden of Eden, and has had unbroken continuity, proving it to be of supernatural origin and direction.

According to Albert Pike’s letter to his director, Mazzini, dated August 15, 1871, which is catalogued in the Library of the British Museum, London, England, and has been quoted by authorities such as Cardinal Rodriguez of Chile, the conspiracy aims to weaken various denominations and provoke a final social cataclysm.

The Agentur of the High Priests of the Luciferian Creed, who are located behind the scenes of all governments, have successfully prevented real Satanists and dedicated Luciferians from being exposed and punished by throwing substitutes into the hands of investigators, who have then been executed or punished, including 149 witches and/or sorcerers who were burned between 1532 and 1682.

The Luciferian conspiracy has been able to influence the thinking of the masses through propaganda and mass psychology, producing evil mass results, including wars and revolutions, and has been able to keep its true identity and purpose secret, with believers in God potentially being the next targets.

The Scriptures and writings of inspired men since the advent of Christ contain incidents of demonic possession of individuals, but there is a lack of information on the “Diabolica Contagis” or the Devil’s influence on the human masses, which is surprising given the destructive force of wars and revolutions being used by those who direct the W.R.M.

The conspiracy has been able to disguise itself in various forms, including as “Modernists” who weaken denominations, and has been able to manipulate public attention to focus on unimportant victims, keeping its true identity and purpose secret, and has been successful in turning intended exposures into actual and factual witch hunts.

