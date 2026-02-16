Trump Announces $5 Billion “Board of Peace” Pledge to Rebuild Gaza

Donald Trump has announced that his newly formed “Board of Peace” will unveil a $5 billion Gaza reconstruction initiative at its inaugural meeting, positioning the United States — alongside partners such as Indonesia — at the centre of post-war stabilisation efforts.
According to reporting from Euronews and European Conservative, the initiative aims to coordinate funding, security oversight and international participation in rebuilding Gaza following years of conflict. Trump announced the framework via social media, stating that the Board of Peace would deliver “real stability” and that reconstruction must proceed alongside enforceable security guarantees.
The announcement marks a significant intervention in the post-conflict landscape, particularly as European governments have so far played a limited operational role in shaping the reconstruction framework.
The Plan to Rebuild Gaza
The reported $5 billion pledge is intended to fund infrastructure rebuilding, humanitarian restoration and governance stabilisation in Gaza following years of war between Israel and Hamas. Unlike previous reconstruction pledges, the framework reportedly links funding to enforceable security conditions designed to prevent Hamas from reasserting authority.
Trump emphasised that reconstruction must not become a revolving door for instability. In a public post, he argued that peace requires “strength and accountability,” framing the initiative as a departure from what he has previously described as ineffective multilateral approaches.
While detailed operational mechanisms have yet to be publicly finalised, the proposal includes discussion of an international stabilisation force tasked with supporting post-conflict order.
Indonesia’s Strategic Involvement
One of the most significant elements of the initiative is the reported involvement of Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation.
Indonesia has reportedly signalled willingness to contribute personnel to a proposed international stabilisation effort under agreed conditions. That participation introduces a notable geopolitical dimension. It demonstrates that support for reconstruction tied to security enforcement is not limited to Western governments or exclusively aligned states.
Indonesia’s role also broadens the initiative’s diplomatic base, countering the perception that post-war planning in Gaza is being shaped solely by Washington and Jerusalem.
Israel’s Position and Long-Term Stability
Israel remains central to any viable reconstruction strategy. Reporting indicates that Israeli officials support a framework in which rebuilding proceeds only under arrangements that prevent Hamas from returning to governing control.
The concept of reconstruction linked to demilitarisation and enforced stability reflects long-standing Israeli security demands. Trump’s initiative aligns with that position, seeking to integrate reconstruction funding with a durable security architecture rather than relying solely on ceasefire arrangements.
The success of the proposal will ultimately depend on whether participating states can establish credible governance structures that prevent renewed militant entrenchment.
Europe Left Out of Discussions
While Washington and Jakarta advance concrete proposals, European governments appear less directly involved in shaping the emerging framework.
The European Union has historically provided significant humanitarian funding in Gaza and remains diplomatically active. However, reports describe Europe as largely absent from the central operational planning of this specific initiative.
This dynamic reflects broader structural challenges within European foreign policy. Consensus-based decision-making and divergent national positions often slow coordinated action. While Brussels continues to emphasise diplomatic engagement and humanitarian support, it has struggled to project unified strategic leadership in high-intensity crises.
In contrast, the Board of Peace initiative demonstrates an attempt to define parameters rather than respond to them.
A Shift in Diplomatic Approach
The Board of Peace represents a coalition-driven approach rather than reliance on traditional UN-centred mechanisms. Supporters argue that such flexibility allows faster coordination and clearer accountability. Critics warn that bypassing established institutions risks fragmentation.
Trump has long favoured bilateral and coalition-based diplomacy over expansive multilateral forums, framing this model as more outcome-focused and less encumbered by procedural delay. The Gaza initiative reflects that philosophy.
By pairing reconstruction funding with enforceable security measures and securing participation from a major Muslim-majority state, the proposal seeks to establish both legitimacy and operational clarity.
Final Thought
The $5 billion Gaza reconstruction pledge marks a significant intervention in the post-conflict landscape. It signals that Trump intends to shape the next phase of regional stabilisation through structured funding tied to security guarantees, rather than leaving reconstruction solely to traditional multilateral processes.
Whether the initiative ultimately succeeds will depend on implementation, enforcement and sustained regional cooperation. However, the contrast is already visible. While Europe continues to issue statements and emphasise diplomatic coordination, the Board of Peace proposal seeks to establish concrete parameters for rebuilding and stability.
The Expose Urgently Needs Your Help…
Can you please help to keep the lights on with The Expose’s honest, reliable, powerful and truthful journalism?
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
try to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuses to.
The government does not fund us
to publish lies and propaganda on their
behalf like the Mainstream Media.
Instead, we rely solely on your support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring
you honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy.
Please choose your preferred method below to show your support.
Categories: US News
🙏🙏
What the Holy Bible says of this horrific decade just ahead of us.. Here’s a site expounding current global events in the light of bible prophecy.. To understand more, pls visit 👇 https://bibleprophecyinaction.blogspot.com/
And how many billions did they spend to destroy Gaza?
He can’t buy his way out… total bullshit!
The Board of Peace is one stepping stone, allowing for the ascension of a global leader. Currently, the United Nations was positioned as the global headquarters to build the one world government but the appointed presidents over the UN are temporary. There will be one that moves to be the permanent world leader. The future of the United Nations may be redefined as its influence continues to wane.
Seems like the same method as before: 1) destroy the country whilst making a shit-load of money for your cronies in the weapons/satellite targetting/surveillance business, 2) then the great rebuilding, where other cronies make billions in awarded contracts for infrastructure projects which get huge amounts siphoned off by the local cronies, so everyone’s happy ! 3) every penny is actually borrowed, so great news for your banking cronies too as they collect the interest ! It’s win-win-win ! Except for the dead children and the bank repayments that will go on forever or lead to giving up control of whatever resources the country has in the event of a default.
The Board of Peace…Nice one President Trump !
Recommend that man to the Nobel commitee someone !
And yes, Davos, Switzerland, that’s where all humanitarianism begins.
Satan’s minions building apartments on dead children and babies.
Not going to work. The problem is not only related to GAZA but to ALL of illegal occupation by Israel (all the settlements outside the official Israeli state border). Hamas will continue to fight for the rights of ALL the Palestinian people which includes those outside of GAZA !!
As long as Trump let’s himself being manipulated by the powerful zionist lobby things won’t work out. The man is VERY naïve, is surrounded and bought by the zionists and has way too much ego !
And with the ever expanding Epstein catastrophe he’s on his way out.
Soon, more shocking revealing Trump connections with Epstein daily operation will knock yourself off the roof.
He is now trying so hard to buried the evidence of his connection with child trafficking.
He’s not naive but an idiot by involved in non-escape string of Zionist puppet masters. He signed the contract to be part of volunteer slave for money, sex, rich & famous.
Same shit, different sandwich.
Same Epstein’s island, different children.
The only ONE QUESTION need to ask, those BILLIONS comes from Trump pocket money or USA citizens pocket money (taxpayers money)…?
He casually spend it all. USA citizens from now until next generations in long-debt and need to pay at all not own debt but reckless Drump debts.
As long as NOT his money, he will always be so generous. Own citizens lived in poverty, lived on street and struggling to meet daily needs.