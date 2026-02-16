Trump Announces $5 Billion “Board of Peace” Pledge to Rebuild Gaza

Please share our story!

Donald Trump has announced that his newly formed “Board of Peace” will unveil a $5 billion Gaza reconstruction initiative at its inaugural meeting, positioning the United States — alongside partners such as Indonesia — at the centre of post-war stabilisation efforts.

According to reporting from Euronews and European Conservative, the initiative aims to coordinate funding, security oversight and international participation in rebuilding Gaza following years of conflict. Trump announced the framework via social media, stating that the Board of Peace would deliver “real stability” and that reconstruction must proceed alongside enforceable security guarantees.

The announcement marks a significant intervention in the post-conflict landscape, particularly as European governments have so far played a limited operational role in shaping the reconstruction framework.

Trumps full statement on new Board of Peace pledge

The Plan to Rebuild Gaza

The reported $5 billion pledge is intended to fund infrastructure rebuilding, humanitarian restoration and governance stabilisation in Gaza following years of war between Israel and Hamas. Unlike previous reconstruction pledges, the framework reportedly links funding to enforceable security conditions designed to prevent Hamas from reasserting authority.

Trump emphasised that reconstruction must not become a revolving door for instability. In a public post, he argued that peace requires “strength and accountability,” framing the initiative as a departure from what he has previously described as ineffective multilateral approaches.

While detailed operational mechanisms have yet to be publicly finalised, the proposal includes discussion of an international stabilisation force tasked with supporting post-conflict order.

Indonesia’s Strategic Involvement

One of the most significant elements of the initiative is the reported involvement of Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation.

Indonesia has reportedly signalled willingness to contribute personnel to a proposed international stabilisation effort under agreed conditions. That participation introduces a notable geopolitical dimension. It demonstrates that support for reconstruction tied to security enforcement is not limited to Western governments or exclusively aligned states.

Indonesia’s role also broadens the initiative’s diplomatic base, countering the perception that post-war planning in Gaza is being shaped solely by Washington and Jerusalem.

Israel’s Position and Long-Term Stability

Israel remains central to any viable reconstruction strategy. Reporting indicates that Israeli officials support a framework in which rebuilding proceeds only under arrangements that prevent Hamas from returning to governing control.

The concept of reconstruction linked to demilitarisation and enforced stability reflects long-standing Israeli security demands. Trump’s initiative aligns with that position, seeking to integrate reconstruction funding with a durable security architecture rather than relying solely on ceasefire arrangements.

The success of the proposal will ultimately depend on whether participating states can establish credible governance structures that prevent renewed militant entrenchment.

Europe Left Out of Discussions

While Washington and Jakarta advance concrete proposals, European governments appear less directly involved in shaping the emerging framework.

The European Union has historically provided significant humanitarian funding in Gaza and remains diplomatically active. However, reports describe Europe as largely absent from the central operational planning of this specific initiative.

This dynamic reflects broader structural challenges within European foreign policy. Consensus-based decision-making and divergent national positions often slow coordinated action. While Brussels continues to emphasise diplomatic engagement and humanitarian support, it has struggled to project unified strategic leadership in high-intensity crises.

In contrast, the Board of Peace initiative demonstrates an attempt to define parameters rather than respond to them.

A Shift in Diplomatic Approach

The Board of Peace represents a coalition-driven approach rather than reliance on traditional UN-centred mechanisms. Supporters argue that such flexibility allows faster coordination and clearer accountability. Critics warn that bypassing established institutions risks fragmentation.

Trump has long favoured bilateral and coalition-based diplomacy over expansive multilateral forums, framing this model as more outcome-focused and less encumbered by procedural delay. The Gaza initiative reflects that philosophy.

By pairing reconstruction funding with enforceable security measures and securing participation from a major Muslim-majority state, the proposal seeks to establish both legitimacy and operational clarity.

Final Thought

The $5 billion Gaza reconstruction pledge marks a significant intervention in the post-conflict landscape. It signals that Trump intends to shape the next phase of regional stabilisation through structured funding tied to security guarantees, rather than leaving reconstruction solely to traditional multilateral processes.

Whether the initiative ultimately succeeds will depend on implementation, enforcement and sustained regional cooperation. However, the contrast is already visible. While Europe continues to issue statements and emphasise diplomatic coordination, the Board of Peace proposal seeks to establish concrete parameters for rebuilding and stability.

Please share our story!