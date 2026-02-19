Satan, Prince of this World: An overview of Chapter 4 & 5

Please share our story!

The Luciferian doctrine, as expounded by Albert Pike and other High Priests, teaches the inversion of God’s Commandments and the exact opposite of God’s plan for the universe. It also includes principles such as enslaving humanity under a totalitarian dictatorship, and promoting regimentation and integration to create a uniform and controlled society.

Key aspects of the Luciferian ideology include the destruction of the family, promotion of euthanasia, reduction of human beings to their lowest level, and the degradation of womanhood, all of which are in direct contrast to God’s plan for humanity.

Satanism is the manual of action that puts the Luciferian conspiracy into effect. It has the ultimate goal of establishing a totalitarian dictatorship and erasing knowledge of God from human minds.

‘Satan, Prince of this World’, written by William Guy Carr and completed posthumously by his son, exposes a luciferian conspiracy and the “Synagogue of Satan” as driving forces behind the World Revolutionary Movement (“W.R.M.”).

The World Revolutionary Movement, or the “Luciferian conspiracy,” is not a simple political or social movement but a spiritual and cosmic struggle rooted in rebellion against the divine order. It represents the ongoing efforts of evil forces, led by lucifer and his agents, to undermine God’s plan and authority.

Lucifer is a real spiritual force active in the world, who is worshipped by many of the most powerful people in the world, including those who run Hollywood, the music industry, central banks, large corporations, intelligence agencies, Universities and some sections of the military.

The following is an AI-generated summary of a chapter from the book. AI programmes are prone to inaccuracies and what’s known in the industry as “hallucinations.” We advise readers to refer to the original book to check the accuracy of information. You can read the book online HERE.

Satan, Prince of this World by William Guy Carr (1966)

Table of Contents

Chapter 4: The Luciferian Doctrine

Historical Evidence and Exposures of the Luciferian Conspiracy

The Luciferian doctrine, as expounded by individuals such as Pike, teaches the inversion of God’s Commandments, promoting the exact opposite of what is stated in the Holy Scriptures, and this doctrine has been a key aspect of the Luciferian creed.

The existence of the Luciferian conspiracy to achieve ultimate world domination has been proven through various documents and evidence that have fallen into the hands of unintended parties, including those obtained during raids on Lodges of the Grand Orient and Councils of the New and Reformed Palladian Rite between 1784 and 1924.

One notable example of such evidence is the publication of “The Original Writings of the Order and Sect of the Illuminati” in 1784-1785, which was a result of raids conducted by the Bavarian government, and another example is the book “Proofs of a Conspiracy to Destroy All Governments and Religions in Europe” written by Professor John Robison in 1797.

Professor John Robison, a 32nd Mason of the Scottish Rite, was approached by Weishaupt and his leading Illuminists to assist in infiltrating Luciferian ideas into educational institutions and Freemasonry in England and Scotland, but instead, he decided to publish the information he had obtained to expose the conspiracy.

The Luciferian conspiracy has been able to exert significant influence over officials in both church and state, often causing them to dismiss evidence of the conspiracy, which is a testament to the supernatural characteristics of the conspiracy and the influence of “Fallen Angels” on human beings.

The ability of the Luciferian conspiracy to manipulate individuals in positions of power highlights the supernatural aspects of the conspiracy and the ongoing struggle between good and evil, with the ultimate goal of the conspiracy being to destroy all remaining governments and existing religions.

The directors of the conspiracy have successfully kept their existence a secret, allowing them to develop their plot and lead millions of people away from God, with the ultimate goal of establishing a Luciferian totalitarian dictatorship.

The Luciferian Creed and Its Seven Key Principles

The Luciferian Creed is based on seven key principles, which are in direct opposition to the Commandments of God, including the idea that Lucifer will enslave humanity and deprive them of their physical and mental liberties, as stated by High Priests such as Pike.

The Luciferian ideology promotes regimentation and centralization, as seen in the concept of integration, which aims to bring together different parts to form a single whole, erasing distinctive features, cultures, and racial traits, as exemplified by the UNESCO man.

In contrast to God’s plan, which requires individuality and diversity, the Luciferian ideology seeks to create a homogeneous society, with only two classes: the rulers, or “Holders of the Light,” and the enslaved, with no room for individual initiative or merit-based advancement.

The Luciferian Creed also rejects God’s emphasis on love, charity, and voluntary service, instead promoting lust and the rule of might, with the goal of establishing a King-Despot who will exercise absolute despotism over his subjects.

The ultimate goal of the Luciferian conspiracy is to create a society in which only the governing body has the liberty to enjoy the pleasures of the flesh, while the rest of humanity is enslaved and forced to live in a state of permanent peace and social security, as outlined in the Luciferian Protocols.

Key figures, such as Dr. Brock Chisholm, have played a significant role in promoting the Luciferian ideology through international organizations, including the United Nations World Health and World Mental Health Organizations, which were established to further the goals of the conspiracy.

Contrast Between Luciferian Ideology and God’s Plan for Humanity

According to Bertrand Russell’s book, “The Impact of Science on Society”, a scientific approach to procreation will be implemented, where less than 5% of males and 30% of females from the Goyim will be selected for breeding purposes, and reproduction will be achieved through artificial insemination on an international scale.

Experiments are being conducted in Canada and the United States to preserve and keep human semen fertile indefinitely, similar to the preservation of semen from prize bulls, which can be frozen to a temperature of approximately 130 degrees below zero and stored in huge banks for international distribution.

In contrast to the scientific approach, God’s plan intends reproduction to be a holy and sacred function between a male and female, with the primary motive of procreation being to bring a new soul into the world, and theologians acknowledge that humans have been given powers not even enjoyed by angels, which has led to jealousy among some angels, including Lucifer.

Lucifer’s plan is to disrupt God’s plan for procreation, which is why women have historically had to present themselves for purification after childbirth, and why Baptism was instituted as a Sacrament, and human beings are considered children of the Flesh until they are born again spiritually.

God’s plan emphasizes the importance of loving and being charitable towards one’s neighbors, whereas the Luciferian doctrine, as pronounced by Albert Pike, requires those in power to rid themselves of human sentiment and emotions, including love and sympathy, in order to impose absolute power and control.

The Luciferian ideology also promotes the destruction of those who are unable or unfit to serve the state efficiently, which is being presented as “Mercy killing” or euthanasia, in contrast to God’s plan, which requires humans to care for the sick, the disabled, the imprisoned, and the aged.

Ultimately, God’s plan for civilized society is based on the principle of a family unit, where two human beings of opposite sex establish a home and raise a family, whereas the Luciferian ideology seeks to undermine this principle and impose a system of control and despotism.

The Luciferian ideology is diametrically opposed to God’s plan for the rule of creation, with the ultimate goal of destroying the family and home, which is considered essential to the success of their conspiracy.

According to Luciferians, the state should regulate births and raise children through planned selective breeding, and only the state has the right to educate those who will serve it, which is in direct contrast to God’s plan that requires parents to provide for and educate their offspring in God’s Holy Will.

The Luciferian ideology aims to reduce human beings to their lowest possible level, promoting immorality and decadence, whereas God’s plan intends to elevate the dignity of man to achieve spiritual perfection, with the possibility of qualifying for the highest vacant seats in Heaven.

Luciferianism seeks to drag womanhood down to the level of the lower beasts of creation, promoting promiscuity and reducing motherhood to a mere biological function, which is in stark contrast to God’s plan that considers motherhood to be the greatest of all vocations, as exemplified by Christ’s relationship with his earthly mother Mary.

The Luciferian ideology promotes the idea that man should be a law unto himself and do as he pleases, without moderation or balance, which is in direct opposition to God’s plan that requires the use of all things in moderation and maintains perfect balance in creation.

The development of the Luciferian conspiracy is led by individuals who consider themselves intellectual giants, such as Hitler, Mussolini, Roosevelt, Rockefeller, Rothschild, and Churchill, who spread Luciferianism from the top levels of civilization, leading many to follow in their footsteps and ultimately to destruction.

The Supernatural Nature of Lucifer’s Rebellion

Carr suggests that Lucifer’s supernatural capacity to love God turned into an equal capacity to hate God, His creatures, and His creation, and that many human beings act similarly, allowing their pride to lead them to destruction, rather than admitting their mistakes and seeking redemption.

The concept of Hell, as described in Revelations, is a place where Lucifer and the Fallen Angels, along with human souls who have been deceived by them, reside in a state of utter hate, chaos, and confusion, which is a result of their own selfish and foolish pride that led to their damnation.

The conditions in Hell are a direct consequence of the inversion of God’s Commandments, and it is believed that all abominations introduced by the Luciferian conspiracy on Earth are being practiced in Hell, and will continue to do so for all eternity.

The world has been turned into a ‘Little Hell’ by demonic forces, due to humanity’s refusal to accept God’s law and put His plan into effect, resulting in deteriorating conditions that will eventually reach a point where no flesh would survive if not for God’s intervention, as stated in Matthew 24:22 and Mark 13:20.

The current state of the world and Hell is not God’s intention, but rather a result of Lucifer’s selfish and foolish pride, and his determination to be self-sufficient, which led him to defect from God and take multitudes of others with him, causing him to seek revenge on God by deceiving His creatures.

Lucifer’s lack of interest in the well-being of those he deceives, or even his own fate, is a sign of real despair, and his actions have been aided by individuals who have depicted Hell in an exaggerated way, causing many to discredit its existence and ultimately serving the Luciferian cause by rejecting God and the idea of Heaven and Hell.

The idea that God wished to fill the vacancies left by Lucifer and his angels, but Lucifer’s determination to continue to deceive God’s creatures has led to the current state of affairs, highlights the importance of accepting God’s law and putting His plan into effect to avoid further deterioration of conditions on earth.

Chapter 5: Satanism Before And After The Advent Of Christ

The Bible’s Role in Understanding the W.R.M.

Carr’s personal experience with researching the World Revolutionary Movement (W.R.M.) since 1918 was unable to provide a clear understanding of the subject until he started reading the Bible in 1943, which he believes was an “Act of God” that helped him piece together the information he had gathered.

He believes that the Bible holds the “key” to unlocking the mystery of the Secret Power that hides behind the scenes of all governments and causes them to adopt policies that lead to their own destruction, and that it provides an explanation for human events that cannot be fathomed by other means.

Satanism as a Vehicle to Effect the Luciferian Conspiracy

Carr understands Satanism as the manual of action that puts the Luciferian conspiracy into effect on Earth, and believes that the Old Testament is a history of Satanism, telling the story of how it has been directed since the Fall of humanity to the Advent of Christ, who came to set humanity free from the bonds of Satanism.

The Holy Scriptures refer to Satan as the “Prince of this World”, which Carr believes relates to the W.R.M., and defines the word “World” as having different connotations, including “The Earth where men dwell” or “The reign of evil on Earth”, with the latter being the domain of the Synagogue of Satan.

Satanism has waged a perpetual war against God’s children on Earth since the advent of Jesus Christ, preventing them from putting God’s plan into operation and living according to God’s Will, and that this is evident in the words of Christ, who said “I am not of this world” and “The world hateth you”.

The Lord’s Prayer and the Role of Satan in Temptation

Carr interprets the Lord’s Prayer, particularly the words “And lead us not into temptation but deliver us from evil”, as a request to God to protect humanity from the evil that Satanism represents, and believes that God would not lead humanity into temptation, but rather deliver them from evil.

The Scriptures state that God will not permit individuals to be tempted beyond their powers of resistance, and temptation serves as a means to prove whether one is “For” or “Against” God, with Satanism and the W.R.M. playing a significant role in this process.

Carr re-examined the Lord’s Prayer, specifically the phrase “And let us not be led into temptation; but deliver us from the Evil One (Satan),” and concluded that the interpretation into English should be more accurately translated to reflect that Satan is the author of all temptation and evil.

His research, which included studying the New Testament, the “Desert Fathers,” and the writings of St. John and St. Paul, revealed that Satan exercises a general direction or superintendence over all evil, both spiritual and temporal, which is committed or experienced in the world.

St. Augustine, who likened the world to “The city of sin, the devil, born as the result of the rejection of God” being in eternal opposition to the “City of God,” supports this viewpoint, although St. Thomas does not entirely agree with Carr’s interpretation.

Carr argues that if Satan or his agents can influence individuals to commit sin, it stands to reason that these individuals can extend Satan’s power for evil over the collective, leading to the stirring up of dissensions and the division of the masses into opposing camps on various issues.

He believes that individuals who knowingly or unintentionally serve the cause of Satanism are responsible for enabling wars and revolutions, which can ultimately lead to the destruction of governments and religions, paving the way for the imposition of a Luciferian totalitarian dictatorship.

Despite the assurance that the Gates of Hell shall not prevail against the Church of Christ, Carr emphasizes that there is still much work to be done to save as many souls as possible from being deceived into defection from God before the final judgment.

The ultimate goal of individuals should be to love and serve God voluntarily for all eternity, and to bring other souls to join in this desire, by becoming soldiers of Jesus Christ and enemies of the Synagogue of Satan, which uses lies and deceits to achieve its objectives.

The Synagogue of Satan and Its Global Domination Plans

The Synagogue of Satan, inspired by the spiritual forces of wickedness on high, conspires to establish a totalitarian dictatorship and enslave the human race, body, mind, and soul, by using every means possible, including individual assassinations, wholesale murder, wars, and revolutions.

The forces of evil aim to establish a One World Government, with absolute power, to erase all knowledge of God from the human mind and give Lucifer control of human souls for all eternity, by first obtaining physical control over human bodies and then mental control through Psychopolitics.

The World Revolutionary Movement is not just a materialistic objective, but a spiritual one, with the ultimate goal of controlling the minds of men and establishing a Luciferian conspiracy, which is concealed by the use of deceptive words and half-truths.

The truth, as revealed in Ephesians 6:10-17, is that the struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against principalities and powers, the world rulers of darkness, and the spiritual forces of wickedness on high, which are inspired by the Synagogue of Satan to put the Luciferian conspiracy into effect.

The enemies of God and humanity include the High Priests of the Luciferian Creed, who have the power to contact and consult with celestial beings who have joined Lucifer in his revolt against God, and the Synagogue of Satan, which is the world ruler of darkness, putting the Luciferian conspiracy into effect to achieve world domination.

The secret societies that practice Satanism are composed of members who serve the Synagogue of Satan and are referred to as the “Agentur”, and they work to deceive millions of people into serving Satan and furthering his intentions.

The majority of people are unaware that Satanism is actually practiced on earth, and they cannot believe that it exists due to the way they have been taught, but Christ came to earth to expose the Luciferian conspiracy directed by Satan and those who serve him.

Christ made it clear that some people, like Judas, are devils in human form, and that Satan can enter into a person’s heart, as seen in the story of Judas who was used by the Synagogue of Satan to betray Jesus.

The words of Christ, such as “this is your hour and the power of darkness”, indicate that Satan has power in the world, but it is not clear whether Satan is currently bound for a thousand years or if this event is yet to come, as the meaning of “a thousand years” can be interpreted as a period of time rather than a literal thousand years.

Jesus Christ’s Victory

The Scripture suggests that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ mark the beginning of the end of Satan’s reign as Prince of this World, and that the final judgment is approaching, but the interpretation of certain biblical passages, such as Colossians 2:14, has been compromised, leading to contradictory meanings.

According to the author, Christ’s mission was to expose the lies and deceits of the Synagogue of Satan, to lift the curtain behind which the Luciferian conspiracy is directed, and to nail the truth to the cross for all to see, and despite the attempts to obscure the truth, the Scriptures assure us that Christ did succeed in his mission.

Bernard Flemming’s article “The Adversary”, translates Colossians 2-14 as Christ blotting out the handwriting against us, nailing it to the cross, and despoiling the principalities and powers, putting them to open shame, and leading them away in triumph through the cross, to emphasize Christ’s defeat of the Luciferian conspiracy.

The main goal of the task at hand is to convince the general public that Satanism is a real and active force on Earth, aiming to defeat God’s plan for the rule of creation, and that Christ defeated this conspiracy both in Heaven and on earth.

We are living in a period where Satan has been released from the bonds that Christ had bound him with for a “thousand years”, and is now using the Synagogue of Satan to bring about wars, revolutions, and other abominations that could destroy all flesh if not stopped by God’s intervention.

The development of atomic and H-bombs, nerve gas, and other secret weapons has made it possible for a satanically controlled mind to launch a “push button war”, which could lead to a final social cataclysm as planned by Pike.

Carr quotes Apoc. 12:9-12 to assure readers that those who bear witness to the truth, as revealed in Holy Scriptures and explained by Christ, are of the elect, and that the accuser of our brethren, Satan, has been overthrown because of the Lamb’s blood and the truth to which they bore witness.

The Church’s Failure to Convey the Truth About Satanism

The Kingdom of Satan in this world is surrounded by darkness and secrecy, and its High Priests and members of the Synagogue of Satan hide their identity and true purpose from the masses, conducting their ceremonies in secret chambers, which contributes to the success of their evil plans.

The fact that Christ exposed and condemned the Synagogue of Satan has never been denied by theologians and leaders of religions, but Satan’s power has prevented a true and realistic impression of the Devil and Hell from being made on the human mind, leading many to defect from God and fall into the very Hell they were deceived into believing was a myth.

The early Christian Church Fathers recognized the enmity between Christ and Satan, but they failed to effectively convey the truth about Satanism to the masses, instead focusing on the greatness of God and the goodness of Jesus Christ, which allowed Satanism to grow stronger and more pervasive.

The Inquisition’s Tole in the Luciferian Conspiracy

According to the Apostles’ Creed, with the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, Satan was cast back into Hell and bound for a thousand years, during which time Christianity flourished and paganism declined, but as the thousand years ended, Satanism broke out again and Satan regained his position as Prince of this World.

The Luciferian conspiracy, led by Satan, caused division and conflict within the Christian religion, splitting it into numerous fragments, and pitting the Church and state against each other, leading to a period of darkness and evil, which prompted the Pope to introduce the Inquisition in the 13th Century in an attempt to root out Satanism.

However, the Inquisition ultimately served the Luciferian cause, as it was demonically inspired and enabled Satanists to turn people away from the Church of Christ, divide the Church, and split the united power of Church and state, leading to the Reformation and the fragmentation of the Christian religion into over 400 different denominations.

The Inquisition was a misguided attempt to combat Satanism, and instead of persecuting accused heretics and sorcerers, the heads of Church and state should have joined forces to teach the masses the truth about Satanism, its direction, and purpose, which would have made a significant difference in the course of history.

The actions of the Inquisition, which included torturing and killing hundreds of people in the name of Jesus Christ, were a stark contradiction to the teachings of Christ and demonstrated the diabolical influence of Satanism, which sought to destroy the Church of Christ and divide its followers.

The Luciferian conspiracy, led by Satan, aimed to enslave the human race, body and mind, in order to ruin their immortal souls, but the masses were not informed of this purpose by their priests and rulers, allowing the conspiracy to continue.

The power and cunning of the Devil enabled his servants to manipulate the heads of Church and state to torture and kill those accused of Satanism, rather than making the details of the conspiracy public, thereby depriving the agents of the devil of their opportunity to deceive the people.

By the 16th Century, Satanism had gained significant control over the thinking and actions of world leaders, resulting in the passage of 32 ecclesiastical and 12 civil measures against Satanism between 1484 and 1682.

Despite the knowledge and awareness of Christian leaders, the Synagogue of Satan was able to restrict inquisition to individuals accused of witchcraft or sorcery, and between 1532 and 1682, 400 individuals were accused of practicing Satanism, many of whom were betrayed by enemies and knew nothing about the true nature of Satanism.

The Synagogue of Satan, comprised of intelligent and powerful individuals, including men of finance, science, literature, arts, and industry, secretly worshipped Lucifer and plotted to achieve ultimate world domination by controlling the masses and depriving them of their intellect and free will.

The leaders of the conspiracy sacrificed innocent people, including Jews and Gentiles, to safeguard their identity and hide their purposes, and even caused ecclesiastical and civil authorities to prosecute and persecute innocent children, bringing them into disrepute and furthering their secret plans to destroy all forms of government and religion.

Satanism’s Influence on Governments and Legislation

Satanism extends its control over civic governments, religious governments, secret societies, industry, finance, science, and professions, holding a dominating influence that is scarcely felt but absolutely controlling, as stated by Mazzini.

The Synagogue of Satan also controls all that is evil in the world, including drug peddling, and uses legislation to their advantage by forming syndicates that operate to defeat the ends of justice while making profits, thereby extending their powers from individuals to organizations, societies, and governments.

The concept of prohibitory legislation is considered to be against God’s plan, as everything He created can be used for humanity’s benefit, and it is up to individuals to use these creations responsibly, with the understanding that abuse of God’s gifts will result in penalties.

The establishment of prohibitory legislation has enabled the Synagogue of Satan to create a government within a government, allowing those in control of the W.R.M. to accumulate billions of dollars while increasing their influence over society and the underworld of major cities.

According to the Protocols, the Princes of the underworld have become lords of society, with former gang leaders now owning luxurious resorts and legalized gambling establishments, setting the tone for societal norms and fashions.

The proper approach to addressing sin should involve the authorities arresting and rehabilitating individuals who pose a danger to society, rather than relying solely on legislation to prevent sin, as this approach acknowledges the importance of personal responsibility and the potential for redemption.

The Biblical Perspective on Sin

The story of Adam and Eve serves as an example of how God allowed humanity to have the capacity for sin, as this capacity enables individuals to voluntarily choose to love and serve God, with the understanding that sin has consequences, including death, which is a punishment that fits the crime.

Satan’s role in the story of Adam and Eve is that of a tempter, who promised Eve power and knowledge, specifically the secret of procreation, in exchange for her disobedience, resulting in the introduction of sin and death into the world, with the consequence that humanity must be born again of the Spirit to be reunited with God.

Featured image: Inside the Little Black Chapel, at The Satanic Temple’s annual convention. Source: BBC

