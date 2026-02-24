Brace yourselves for the metaverse: It will look lifelike, but it’s not real life and it’s controlled by corporations

Please share our story!

In December 2024, John C. A. Manley published the first book in his ‘The Metaverse Trilogy’. Titled ‘All the Humans Are Sleeping’, the dystopian science fiction novel explores themes of transhumanism, technological control, grief and the essence of human consciousness.

The story is set in a post-apocalyptic world after a six-day World War III, where Earth has been rendered uninhabitable. Survivors have their minds uploaded into a virtual purgatory known as the metaverse, while their bodies are preserved in synthetic amniotic fluid. The narrative follows Peter Stevens, the last Luddite, who resists this digital afterlife and struggles to stay awake in isolation on a Norwegian mountaintop with a poetic, suit-wearing robot.

Although it’s a novel, it also serves as a warning.

Jordan Henderson painted the cover art for the book. “Manley’s dystopia hits closer to the mark than say Matrix, because in Manley’s novel there is no need to have rogue machines turning against humans – humans are perfectly capable of turning the machines against humans/themselves,” Henderson said.

In a recent email sent to The Exposé, the author highlighted a statement made in 2022 by Susan Linn, an American child psychologist, ventriloquist and author, who warned that we need to brace ourselves for the metaverse which will be more lifelike “digital entertainment” than what we have now. “But it’s not real-life, and it is controlled by corporations,” she said. Manley shares an excerpt from his book which speculates how far the conspirators are willing to go to obtain control over our minds.

Mr. Roger’s Puppeteer Warns That The Metaverse Is Coming For Our Children

By John C.A. Manley

Remember Susan Linn? She was the puppeteer for Audrey Duck on ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ ….

Today, she’s a child psychologist – still focused on nurturing children’s emotions and imagination, while writing books warning parents about the dangers of screen time.

In an interview on The Sport of Life podcast, she shares a story of being on a panel with a high school teacher talking about video games.

“You know,” said the teacher, “I live in New York City and my daughter has never built a tree house until she built one with Minecraft.”

To which Linn couldn’t help replying, “Well, she still hasn’t built a tree house.”

Despite acknowledging some positives to Minecraft’s world-building platform, Linn laments, “I mean the idea that we don’t differentiate between what happens on a screen and what happens in real life … that’s bizarre and troubling.”

She then drops a warning: “And one thing that is … happening now, that we all have to be braced for, is the metaverse. Which is going to be more compelling than the screens are now and more lifelike. But it’s not real-life, and it is controlled by corporations.”

Linn’s words almost sound like they are describing Metaverse Inc. — the virtual reality company I depict in my near-future novel, ‘All the Humans Are Sleeping’:

The greatest obstacle to making the Metaverse commercially viable was consumers’ reluctance to allow cybernetic ports to be inserted into their brain and spine. The nuclear holocaust, however, turned everybody into willing volunteers. Metaverse Inc. stocks soared after the bombs finished falling. The appeal of the Metaverse was somewhat innocent — the love of a child for fantasy, creativity and imagination. The Metaverse soon realised that speed and frequent change were principal factors in keeping human brains engrossed in its virtual landscape. Dopamine hits were easily earned and quickly evaporated. Real life is often slow and redundant. He was sure the Metaverse was not what humans needed. That it had become a drug that they neither had the willpower, nor the wisdom, nor the freedom to part with.

The slow and reflective pace of Mister Rogers’ Neigbourhood was a rebuttal to the hyper-stimulating cartoons and action films kids were exposed to in the 70s and 80s. Likewise, All the Humans Are Sleeping is a rebuttal to the incomparably more intense digital entertainment children face today.

About the Author

John C. A. Manley is the author of ‘All The Humans are Sleeping’ — praised by Ken McCarthy, founder of Brasscheck TV, as a “remarkable book, all the more so because it was conceived before … Zuckerberg went Metaverse crazy …. the dystopian world Manley has summoned up is chillingly plausible. Forewarned is forearmed.” Get a free sample in eBook or audiobook format at: AlltheHumansAreSleeping.com

