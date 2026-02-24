Satan, Prince of this World: An overview of Chapter 13

Please share our story!

General Albert Pike was approached to rejuvenate Freemasonry in the USA and later organised the Palladian Rite. As Lucifer’s Sovereign Pontiff, Pike led the Rite.

Pike and Guiseppe Mazzini, the Director of Political Action for the Illuminati, worked together to create a supreme rite that would control all Freemasonry.

The ultimate goal of Pike and his organisation is to capture immortal souls through satanism, with the Rothschilds and other powerful people controlling the purse strings and manipulating events from behind the scenes.

‘Satan, Prince of this World’, written by William Guy Carr and completed posthumously by his son, exposes a luciferian conspiracy and the “Synagogue of Satan” as driving forces behind the World Revolutionary Movement (“W.R.M.”).

The World Revolutionary Movement, or the “Luciferian conspiracy,” is not a simple political or social movement but a spiritual and cosmic struggle rooted in rebellion against the divine order. It represents the ongoing efforts of evil forces, led by lucifer and his agents, to undermine God’s plan and authority.

Lucifer is a real spiritual force active in the world, who is worshipped by many of the most powerful people in the world, including those who run Hollywood, the music industry, central banks, large corporations, intelligence agencies, Universities and some sections of the military.

The following is an AI-generated summary of a chapter from the book. AI programmes are prone to inaccuracies and what’s known in the industry as “hallucinations.” We advise readers to refer to the original book to check the accuracy of information. You can read the book online HERE.

Satan, Prince of this World by William Guy Carr (1966)

Chapter 13: How The Conspiracy Was Developed In America

Table of Contents

The Illuminati’s Influence on Freemasonry

Professor John Robison, who refused to help Adam Weishaupt and his Luciferians infiltrate Illuminism into Freemasonry, wrote about a conspiracy to destroy all governments and religions, which has been proven to be true by history, despite his books being burnt and him being smeared by agents of the Synagogue of Satan.

Before 1786, several Masonic Lodges in America had been Illuminized, and Robison pointed out the similarities between the American and French Revolutions, which were influenced by the Illuminati, as warned by David A. Tappan, the president of Harvard University, in 1798, and Timothy Dwight, the president of Yale, in the same year.

In 1798, Jedediah Morse preached a sermon on “The Illuminati and their Masonic Affiliations,” and John Wood exposed the Clintonian faction of the Society of Colombian Illuminati, while in 1799, John Cosens Ogden wrote an article about the New England Illuminati’s efforts to destroy religion and government in the United States.

John Quincy Adams, the 6th President of the United States, wrote letters to Col. Wm. Lucifer Stone, criticizing Thomas Jefferson’s subversion of Freemasonry in the New England states, and listing five main objections to Illuminism, including its teachings being contrary to the law of the land and the precepts of Jesus Christ.

The William Morgan Incident

The incident of Captain Wm. Morgan, who was accused of breaking his oath in 1826, highlights the fact that only carefully selected members are permitted to know the secrets of the secret society organized by Illuminists within Freemasonry, and that the rank and file of secret societies should not be blamed for the sins and crimes committed by the Synagogue of Satan, also known as the Illuminati, which infiltrates these societies to practice their parasitic policy and place blame on others.

The Illuminist influence within Masonry’s top executive led to the decision to give William Morgan the “death” penalty, which was carried out by Richard Howard, a Mason who was selected as the ‘executioner’, after Morgan had tried to escape to Canada but only made it as far as Niagara Falls.

According to Col. Stone, a Knight Templar, Howard reported back to a meeting of the Knights Templars at St. John’s Hall, New York, and was then supplied with money and put aboard a ship bound for Liverpool, England, with Stone’s statements being published in his “Letters on Masonry and anti-Masonry”.

The facts about Morgan’s murder were confirmed by an affidavit taken by Avery Allyn, who swore that Richard Howard had confessed to being the ‘executioner’, and this led to a massive reaction within Masonic circles, resulting in approximately 1,500 Lodges in the United States surrendering their charters and an estimated 45,000 Masons seceding from the secret society.

Despite this significant event in Masonic history, many modern-day Masons are unaware of the facts surrounding Morgan’s death and the subsequent mass withdrawal from Masonry in America, with Carr noting that he has copies of the minutes taken at the meetings that led up to this event.

Albert Pike’s Role in Rejuvenating Freemasonry and the Palladian Rite

Following the decline of Freemasonry in America, General Albert Pike was approached to rejuvenate the organization, and he rose to the task, becoming the Grand Commander of the Supreme Council for the Southern Jurisdiction of Freemasonry in the U.S.A. in 1859, with the goal of using the influence, wealth, and power of Masonry to place Illuminati agents in key positions in all fields of human endeavor.

However, Carr says that the vast majority of Freemasons are unaware of Pike’s true nature and the secret life he led, and that he was literally a “devil incarnate” who was used by the Illuminati to further their goals, including the organization of the Palladian Rite, also known as the “New and Reformed Palladian Rite” (N.R.P.R.).

The Palladian Rite was created by Pike to be above even Grand Orient Masonry and the Illuminati, and was part of a larger plan by the Illuminati to create a supreme rite that would remain unknown to the general public, with Guiseppe Mazzini, the Director of Political Action for the Illuminati, writing to Pike in 1870 to discuss the creation of this supreme rite and the selection of high-degree Masons to be part of it.

The letter written by Mazzini proves that he was unaware of the High Priests of the Luciferian Creed controlling the Synagogue of Satan, of which he was a member, at the top, but he later suspected that there was a “Secret Power” above the highest degrees of Grand Orient Masonry.

Pike and Mazzini signed a decree for the constitution of a Central High Masonry on September 20, 1870, the same day that General Cadorna, a Grand Orient Mason, entered Rome to end the temporal power of the Pope, and Pike assumed the title of Sovereign Pontiff of Universal Freemasonry, while Mazzini became the Sovereign Chief of Political Action, or Head of the World Revolutionary Movement.

The Palladian Rite’s Adonaicide Mass

Pike completed a new ritual called “The Adonaicide Mass” (The Death of God), which was kept strictly secret, and only divulged with great caution to a chosen few belonging to the ordinary high grades, which explains why even 32nd and 33rd degree Freemasons know so little about what goes on at the very top.

The Palladian Rite, also known as the Supreme Rite, is a Luciferian rite that teaches Manichean neo-gnosticism, which holds that the divinity is dual, and that Lucifer is the equal of Adonay, with Lucifer being the God of Light and Goodness struggling for humanity against Adonay the God of Darkness and Evil.

The Supreme Grand College of Emeritus Masons, led by Pike, accepted the Adonaicide Mass as the ritual for the New and Reformed Palladian Rite, and Mazzini was sent a copy of the ritual, which he praised highly in his articles published in “La Roma del Popolo”.

The Global Structure and Operations

Pike and his assistants organized a Supervisory Triangle, or Council, in Rome, Italy, to direct the World Revolutionary Movement in all its many phases, with Mazzini in charge, and after his death, Lemni became the Supreme Director, and another supervisory council was organized in Berlin, called the “Supreme Dogmatic Directory”, which was kept functioning by a constantly renewed committee of seven selected from the Supreme Council, Grand Encampments, Grand Orients, and Grand Lodges of the world.

The director of propaganda for the Supreme Dogmatic Directory was also the director of intelligence, keeping the other two supervisory directors and the Sovereign Pontiff fully informed regarding important news and events gathered from the “Millions of pairs of eyes” which their agentur controlled throughout the world, and two delegates looked after propaganda and finance for the organization.

The organization boasts of having full knowledge and approval of all legislation passed through parliaments, with a financial agent responsible for drawing up a general balance sheet of all rites in various countries, working with an accountant as a sworn expert under their orders.

The organization has a complex structure, with the Sovereign Directory in Charleston, South Carolina, the Executive of Political Action in Rome, and the Administrative Dogmatic Council in Berlin, overseeing 23 Grand Central Directories established in different regions around the world, all of which are ultimately ruled by the Synagogue of Satan, comprising the High Priests of the Luciferian Creed.

The organization’s control and direction systems are highly advanced, allowing for perfect communication and coordination among its various branches, and it has been instrumental in shaping global events, including the formation of the League of Nations and the United Nations Organization.

Pike’s Beliefs and Faked Occult Practices

Albert Pike, a key figure in the organization, believed in occultism and practiced it through his involvement in the Palladian Rite, as evidenced by a speech he made before the Supreme Council of the Grand Orient in Charleston, South Carolina, in 1884.

In this speech, Pike described a seance he had presided over, during which a medium named Sister Ingersoll was allegedly possessed by the spirit of Ariel and 329 other spirits, and was able to communicate with Astaroth, a high-ranking entity in the occult hierarchy, and even with Pike’s Director of Political Action, Adriano Lemni, who was located in Italy at the time.

However, further research suggests that Pike’s claims of supernatural communication may have been facilitated by the use of early wireless technology, supplied by scientists belonging to his Palladian Rite, which would have allowed him to fake the seance and deceive those in attendance.

Dr. Bataille and Lady Queensborough have written about Pike’s involvement in occultism, and Carr notes that the Masonic Library in Charleston, South Carolina, contains records that confirm Pike’s beliefs and practices.

Carr cites a biblical passage from II Corinthians 11:13, in which St. Paul warns of false apostles and deceitful workers who transform themselves into apostles of Christ, and notes that Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light, suggesting that the organization is ultimately serving the interests of Satan.

Code Names, Coded Communication and Rothschilds’ Funding

The opposition to Marconi’s discovery of wireless telegraphy is believed to have originated from men associated with Albert Pike, a prominent figure in Universal Masonry and Palladism, prior to his death in 1891, with Gallatin Mackay succeeding him as the head of these organizations.

Documentary evidence suggests that Pike had the ability to contact and communicate with the heads of his supervisory councils using a code and a device referred to as the “Arcula Mystica” or “The Magic Box”, which was likely a form of wireless telegraphy, and this device was passed on to Gallatin Mackay after Pike’s death.

Pike and his supervisory directors used code names, such as “Ignis” for the supreme council in Charleston, “Ratio” for the council in Rome, and “Labour” for the council in Berlin, which was headed by Gerson Bleichroeder, a trusted agent of the House of Rothschild and a Satanist who controlled the purse strings of the Palladian Rite.

The Rothschilds, through their agent Bleichroeder, indirectly controlled Pike’s activities and the Synagogue of Satan, and they are believed to be Khazars, not genuine Jews, and their family has been involved in the control of a country’s money and the manipulation of its laws.

During Pike’s reign, his directors in England included Lord Palmerston and Disraeli, who acknowledged that the real power governing a country remains invisible and directs from behind the visible governments, and Pike signed an agreement with Armand Levi to organize Jewish Freemasons into a “Secret Federation” known as “The Sovereign Patriarchal Council”.

The head of this “Secret Federation” collected significant fees, which were used to promote secularism, and it is suggested that the majority of people, including Jews and Masons, are unaware of the true nature of the conspiracy and the control exerted by those at the top, and that the ultimate goal is to ensnare all people in the devil’s plans.

The Spiritual Conflict: Luciferianism vs. Divine Order

Carr notes that the struggle in the world is for the eternal possession of the souls of men, and that the goal is to bring order out of chaos and unite humanity in the service of God against Lucifer.

God wants humans to voluntarily choose to love and serve Him for eternity, but Lucifer, through Satanism, aims to capture immortal souls and prevent this decision by taking away humanity’s gifts of intellect and freewill.

Lucifer’s goal is not driven by a desire to prove a point, but rather by a desire to see other souls suffer eternal misery, and he does not discriminate between different groups of people, targeting Jews, Gentiles, and people of all colors and backgrounds.

The current revolutionary movement is not limited to this world, but extends into the celestial realm and eternity, which is why Lucifer and his agents are willing to risk exposure and other consequences to further their plot.

The idea of a Messianic Age and the dream of a One World Government are deceptions used to enlist people to serve Lucifer’s cause, and even prominent figures like Roosevelt have been fooled by these promises.

To understand the true nature of the conflict, it is necessary to look beyond materialistic images and focus on the root of all evil, which is Luciferianism, also known as Satanism.

The Luciferian Plan for World Wars and Global Control

Albert Pike’s military blueprint, as given to Mazzini, involved fomenting three world wars and three major revolutions to weaken governments and create a demand for a World Government, with the ultimate goal of establishing a Luciferian conspiracy.

The plan involved using communism, Nazism, and anti-Semitism to foment World War Two, and then using political Zionism to spark World War Three, with the goal of eventually establishing a Luciferian-controlled world government.

Pike’s plan has been carried out almost exactly as intended, with the establishment of the United Nations, the creation of the Sovereign State of Israel, and the spread of communism in the Far East, all of which are part of the semifinal phase of the Luciferian conspiracy.

After Pike’s death, Mackay took over, and the plan continues to unfold, with the ultimate goal of capturing as many souls as possible and establishing a Luciferian-controlled world government.

The World Revolutionary Movement and Its Propaganda

The executive members of the Grand Orient Lodges and the Councils of the New and Reformed Palladian Rite were given special instructions regarding the World Revolutionary Movement (W.R.M.) through a series of lectures prepared by Albert Pike or writers inspired by him.

These lectures, which were delivered by high-degree members of the Palladian Rite to selected adepts in Lodges around the world, covered topics such as Weishaupt’s revised plans, the progress of the World Revolutionary Movement since 1776, and the purpose of political intrigue from 1889 to 1903.

The ultimate goal of the conspiracy, as outlined in the lectures, was to establish a One World Government, with the powers of which the conspirators would usurp, and this information was leaked despite security precautions, with evidence available to prove that the lectures were being delivered as early as 1885.

A copy of these lectures, slightly altered to give them a Zionist touch, was published by Professor Nilus as The Jewish Peril (later called the Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion), and the plot to develop the World Revolutionary Movement to its final state was discussed in several publications, including Le Palladisme and Le Diable An XIX Siede.

The origin of the Luciferian conspiracy dates back to before Zionism was mentioned in the Bible, and the first series of lectures is similar to Weishaupt’s revised version of the plot exposed in 1786, while the second series of lectures tells how the plot was developed from 1786 to 1886.

