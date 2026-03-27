Islamification of the West: Muslims are simply doing what Muslims have always done

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Last year, Raymond Ibrahim explained what the concept of ribat is, both historically and today. Because the Koran instructs Muslims to form ribats to carry out jihad against infidels, when Muslims enter a Western nation, they instinctively form ribats.

Muslims are simply doing what Muslims have always done, he said. What has changed is that our politicians are inviting them into our nations and supporting them while they do it.

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Ribat is an Arabic term originally denoting a small frontier fortification built during the early Muslim conquests, particularly in the 8th century, to house volunteer soldiers who defended Islamic territories (dar al-Islam). These structures were initially established along frontiers such as those in North Africa and the Byzantine borderlands to support military efforts in jihad.

Contemporary use of the term “ribat” has been defined as keeping watch and carrying out jihad against infidels. It has been used by terrorist groups such as al-Qa’ida and ISIS.

As Raymond Ibrahim explains below, the Koran 3 verse 200 instructs Muslims to endure and remain fastened. The Arabic word used is “raabitoo,” the verb of “ribat.” In other words, according to the Koran, “for Muslims to be successful, they must form tightly fastened strongholds along the borders of still to be conquered non-Muslim regions. From there, they persevere and endure, to use the Koran’s words, in their jihad to conquer and seize the lands of the infidels.”

After explaining the historical purpose for ribats being formed, Ibrahaim said that “Ribat is fundamental to understanding Islam’s position in the West.” Why?

“Muhammad’s creed is inherently tribal, going so far as to demand that all Muslims hate all non-Muslims … Once in a western locale, far from assimilating, most Muslims form ghettos and no-go zones where radicalisation prevails.”

And the consequences? To demonstrate, Ibrahim played a compilation clip of public Muslim gatherings in Central London, Portugal and Sweden, and remarked, “[Muslim crowds] instinctively form ribats – bastions of Islamisation and jihadist sentiment from which they threaten, bully and terrorise the infidels across the way, or nowadays the infidels across the street, as you just saw in those videos.”

“Historically, [ribats] formed wherever non-Muslims, including Europeans, forcibly stopped the Muslim advance. Today’s ribats, on the other hand, are not located along the borders of Muslim and non-Muslim regions, but rather right smack in the middle of European nations and their largest, often capital, cities,” Ibrahim said.

He continued: “In other words, those entering and turning Western regions into Islamic enclaves did not do so by force of arms the way they had to historically, but rather because they were welcomed in with open arms.”

“In short, the reason ribats are a problem throughout the West is entirely due to Western, that is, internal, actions. Muslims, on the other hand, are simply doing what Muslims have always done. It’s your duly elected leaders who supposedly represent you who have changed.”

You can watch Ibrahim’s explanation of ribats below.

Raymond Ibrahim: RIBAT | Islam’s Blueprint to Conquer Europe, 8 December 2025 (12 mins)

Featured image: Members of the Muslim community pray ahead of the ‘Open Iftar’ Ramadan dinner event at Trafalgar Square (left). Mayor Sadiq Khan attends an ‘Open Iftar’ event as part of the ‘Ramadan Tent Project’ in Trafalgar Sq (right). Taken from ‘Mass Muslim prayers in London were a bad idea – we’re headed to a dark place’, Express, 26 March 2026

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