Britain’s middle class is sleepwalking the nation into ruin – because it’s more comfortable to say nothing

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The middle class in Britain has become comfortable to the point of being cowardly. They are prioritising their current lifestyle over speaking out against the country’s demographic shifts, the advance of Islam and the cultural erosion. They are being wilfully blind and sleepwalking themselves and the UK into ruin.

To prevent the UK from being dismantled by our own government, the middle class needs to find the courage to speak plainly about these issues and vote for parties that confront reality, rather than opting for comfortable virtue-signalling, Geoffrey Taylor writes.

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By Geoffrey Taylor, 16 April 2026

There is a particular species of Englishman and Englishwoman, spotted in the market towns of the Home Counties, the stucco-fronted terraces of Notting Hill and the smarter quarters of provincial cities. He drives an Audi estate; she wears yoga leggings and clutches a reusable water bottle emblazoned with self-improvement slogans. Their children attend schools where the greatest concern is why Inigo lost the lead in Oliver! to Bertie. Weekends revolve around sourdough, Pilates, and the odd ski trip to Val d’Isère. They are comfortable. And comfort, the middle classes have discovered, is more potent a narcotic than any opium once imported from the East.

Call me a snob, but I belong to this class – one that has attained just enough comfort to fear losing it and therefore refuses to think beyond the next bonus or Ofsted report. The very rich can afford ideology; their portfolios are diversified; their walls are gated. The aristocracy still plants oaks in their Capability Brown parks that will take centuries to mature. The working class, for whom comfort is a rumour, has nothing to lose and therefore everything to gain from taking the long view. Only the bourgeois mass is trapped in the present tense. They’re not ideological; they’re terrified.

A middle class Englishman in his natural habitat Notting Hills stucco terraces

Ten years ago, the Brexit referendum laid it bare for us. The “AB” social grades – professionals, managers and the university-educated – voted Remain by a clear margin. The “C2Des” (skilled and unskilled workers) voted Leave. The upper echelons were more evenly split, many quietly Eurosceptic. It was the middle that clung to the status quo, terrified that upheaval might cause house prices to wobble or spoil the essential supply of Prosecco. Comfort made cowards of them then, and is doing so again now.

A decade on, we see this pattern repeating itself. Polling ahead of the May local elections shows the middle drifting towards the Liberal Democrats and Greens – parties offering the politics of comfortable virtue-signalling: net zero, diversity workshops and wind turbines that will ruin someone else’s view. Restore Britain draws the working class and pockets of the old orders who still remember what a nation state is for. The middle, once again, chooses the safe, the soft and the approved.

They refuse to notice that the country is changing faster than their children’s GCSE syllabus. They hide away from the reality of the grooming-gang [rape gang] scandals in Rotherham, Rochdale and Telford, where authorities, too, averted their eyes for fear of “racism.” They pretend not to see the parallel societies in Birmingham, Bradford and Tower Hamlets, where the call to prayer drowns out the ancient toll of the church bells, and certain streets become no-go zones for women in Western dress. They call mass immigration “enriching” whilst quietly relocating when their local primary school shifts from 80% white British to 20% in a single decade.

This is not ignorance; it is wilful blindness born of fear. To speak plainly about demographic changes – native birth rates below replacement, higher Muslim fertility rates, polls showing significant minorities of British Muslims favouring sharia, apostasy laws and views on homosexuality that would have horrified their grandparents – risks the one thing they dread the most: social disapproval. Better another holiday, another enrichment class and the hope that the problem solves itself. It will not.

Spiritual Pilates in progress gentle exercise that leaves the core unchallenged

The same myopia afflicts the middle-class church. Walk into almost any well-heeled Church of England congregation, evangelical or liberal, and you find people convinced that they are being bold. They run Alpha courses, toddler groups and carol services with mulled wine. They congratulate themselves on their “outreach” and then they go home. This is the spiritual equivalent of Pilates: gentle exercise that leaves the core unchallenged.

Compare them with the saints of old whose biographies they read and whose legacies they revere. C.T. Studd gave away fame and fortune for the mission fields of China and the Belgian Congo. Jim Elliot was speared to death by the Auca Indians. Eric Liddell sacrificed the comfort he was entitled to as a gold-medal-winning Olympian and died in a Japanese internment camp. Latimer, Ridley and Cranmer went courageously to the stake for their beliefs. They all counted the cost and paid the ultimate price. Meanwhile, today’s comfortable believer rarely teaches his children the hard edges of the faith. Nor does he arm them against a Qur’an that denounces the Trinity, the crucifixion and the sonship of Christ, and an Islamic ideology that views Christianity as a corrupted predecessor to be superseded. Vague talk of “tolerance” is all that’s offered. One side is playing to win. The other is playing to be liked.

Cricketing legend CT Studd The saint middle class Christians revere but do not imitate

The result is lethargy whilst the cultural ground shifts, with sermons minoring on living lives of true sacrifice and majoring on social justice or personal godliness. When the young encounter confident Islam or sneering secularism at university, they have no armour – only memories of a nice Alpha course lasagne. It is not enough.

Comfort has always been the enemy of courage. Late-Victorian middle classes thought the Great Commission vulgar and sought to solve working-class grievances with better drains. Today we see the same mentality, just better dressed and more therapised; “let’s face civilisational threats with green juice and mindfulness apps.”

I am not suggesting that Britain requires its middle classes to become revolutionaries. I am asking only that they have the courage to speak plainly – at the school gate, the dinner party and the book club – about the demographic shifts, the advance of Islam and the cultural erosion they can already sense, accepting the mild ostracism that follows. And I’m asking that they vote, especially in May’s local elections, for parties prepared to confront reality rather than soothe it with platitudes.

Britain needs them to stop being sleepwalkers; it needs them to look up from their sourdough starters long enough to notice that the country their grandparents fought and died for is being dismantled in plain sight – by ideology, by demography, by a ruling class that despises the very idea of historic nationhood. Comfort is a privilege, not a birthright. If the middle classes do not defend it with courage, they will lose it. And when they do, the green juice will taste very bitter indeed.

Comfort has made cowards of us. If you’re ready to speak plainly, I’d love to hear your thoughts below [my article on Substack].

About the Author

Geoffrey Taylor writes for The Spectator, The Times, The Telegraph, The Mail, Country Life and Tatler. On his Substack, he aims to break the comfortable silence of the middle classes – a place where cowardice is called out and the case for courage is made.

Featured image taken from ‘What’s Considered Middle Class Income?’ Emerfund, 18 April 2026

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