UK Blocks Entry for Anti-Islam Politician

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The Home Office’s decision to block Valentina Gomez from entering the UK ahead of a next month’s London rally has re-opened the debate over free speech and government overreach. Gomez, a US-based anti-Islam commentator, had planned to speak at the “Unite the Kingdom” march on 16 May. However, the Home Office has now revoked her electronic travel authorisation, saying her presence is “not conducive to the public good”. The ban followed pressure from Muslim organisations and political figures who pointed to her previous remarks on muslims and immigration.

Valentina Gomez Has Had Entry Permit to UK Revoked Following Pressure from Muslim Groups

Gomez is a 26-year-old Christian conservative originally from Colombia. Last week, her Electronic Travel Authorisation was approved, but the Home Office revoked her permit on April 20th. Reports suggest that officials acted after renewed scrutiny of remarks she made during a similar appearance in London in 2025, where she delivered “inflammatory” comments about Islam and immigration. It’s also reported that Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood personally intervened to revoke the permission.

In its April 17 open letter, the Muslim Council of Britain urged the Home Secretary to revoke Valentina Gomez’s entry permission on the grounds that allowing her into the UK to speak at a Tommy Robinson rally showed “double standards” in how the government applies freedom of speech and entry rules. The MCB argued that Gomez’s past anti-Islam rhetoric risked making the UK’s streets “less safe”, and said others had previously been denied entry for inflammatory remarks aimed at different faith groups, making her case appear inconsistent by comparison. Its core case was therefore not only that Gomez was divisive, but that admitting her would signal uneven enforcement of the public-interest test used in immigration decisions.

The “Unite the Kingdom” marches have become a focal point for a growing anti-establishment constituency centred on immigration, Islam, public disorder and distrust of political institutions. The European Conservative reported that more than 100,000 people attended the September 2025 London march, presenting it as one of the largest demonstrations of its kind in recent years, though crowd figures at such events are often disputed.

The decision to exclude Gomez sits awkwardly with the UK’s self-image as a country committed to open political speech. It is one thing to prosecute criminal conduct or incitement; it is another to use border powers to decide which foreign political voices may be heard on contentious public questions. Once that principle is applied, the state is no longer merely keeping order. It is deciding, in advance, which arguments are too dangerous to enter the country. That is a serious threshold for a liberal democracy to cross.

Earlier this month, the UK also blocked Kanye West from entering the country after he was booked to appear at London’s Wireless Festival, prompting the event’s cancellation. Reports said the decision followed renewed outrage over West’s “repeated antisemitic statements and praise for Hitler”. The two cases are not identical in purpose or setting, but together they point to a government increasingly willing to use immigration control as a political filter where speech is judged hateful, inflammatory or destabilising.

Across the UK and much of Europe, governments have become more prepared to regulate speech through a wide mix of public-order law, online-safety rules, extremism frameworks and administrative controls. The stated rationale differs from case to case, but the trajectory is all too clear: a larger role for the state in deciding what kinds of expression are tolerable, and in what setting. Border control now appears to be part of that same arsenal.

For a government that still claims to value free expression, these recent cases should not be treated as minor administrative details. They are part of a broader shift in how democratic states manage public argument, increasingly relying on restriction. Essentially, states are becoming less willing to trust its citizens to hear “offensive” speech and make their own decision on whether to reject it, and more willing to prevent it being heard in the first place.

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