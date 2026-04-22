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MHRA claims their surveillance data raised no safety concerns for pregnant and breastfeeding women – not so, according to studies

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MHRA’s claim that their data raised no covid “vaccine” safety concerns in breastfeeding women is surprising since the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is excreted in human milk.

Scientific studies confirm that breast milk contains high concentrations of antibodies to the spike protein, Dr. Peter McCullough points out.

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In a previous article, we highlighted the results of a study in which the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) quietly admitted that 1 in 7 people experienced a serious adverse event after having taken a covid “vaccine.” 

The authors of the study, all employed by the MHRA at the time, also stated: “The data raised no safety concerns in pregnant and breastfeeding females.”

Contrary to the MHRA employees’ declaration, today Dr. Peter McCullough shared an excerpt from his appearance on the Lance Wallnau Show last week (see below) with the comment:

Excretion of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in human milk points to the broader biological premise that milk-producing cells are modified sweat glands, potentially sharing excretion pathways. The literature confirms that breast milk contains high concentrations of SARS-CoV-2-specific IgA and IgG antibodies.  The NIH should study the elimination of both synthetic Pfizer and Moderna mRNA and vaccine spike protein in human breast milk and sweat.

Dr. McCullough is urging the US National Institutes of Health (“NIH”) to conduct a study to, ultimately, establish the potential harm to babies from covid vaccinated mothers.  But the same applies to the UK’s MHRA.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH: How Does Vaccine mRNA and Spike Protein Get Out of the Body? Dr Peter McCullough & Lance Wallnau, 22 April 2026 (1 min)

You can watch the full episode of the Lance Wallnau Show ‘What Dr. Peter McCullough’s New Cancer Study Found That Mainstream Medicine Won’t Report’ on YouTube HERE.  The clip above begins at timestamp 16:15.

Dr. McCullough referenced three studies to support his remarks:

  • Pace RM, et al. Frontiers in Immunology (2021)
  • Pediatric Research (2022)
  • Groppo E, et al. (2020)

Unfortunately, he didn’t provide sufficient information to be able to find the specific studies he referred to.

Breastfeeding mother nursing a baby on a couch beneath a bold blue news banner about MHRA safety concerns for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

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Rhoda Wilson
While previously it was a hobby culminating in writing articles for Wikipedia (until things made a drastic and undeniable turn in 2020) and a few books for private consumption, since March 2020 I have become a full-time researcher and writer in reaction to the global takeover that came into full view with the introduction of covid-19. For most of my life, I have tried to raise awareness that a small group of people planned to take over the world for their own benefit. There was no way I was going to sit back quietly and simply let them do it once they made their final move.
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William H Warrick III MD.
William H Warrick III MD.
22 minutes ago

Do you really think that you can get rid of all of the Spike Protein in your body by getting in a Sauna? Your body will makes it all of the time and it is transmitted during Sexual Activity and transfusion so even if you don’t get the Poison Death shots, you can still get Spike Protein in your body and get Myocarditis or Pericarditis and Superior Sagittal Sinus Thrombosis.

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William H Warrick III MD.
William H Warrick III MD.
13 minutes ago

The Michigan Rookie First Round Draft Pick DROPPED DEAD on the field during a game had to be shocked twice to keep him alive and again in the ER. He then had to have an EP study and excision of the diseased heart muscle in order to play football again.

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