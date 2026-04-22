1 in 7 people have had severe adverse events from covid injections, MHRA says quietly

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An active surveillance programme established by the MHRA has found that, within two years of the vaccine rollout, 1 in 2 people experienced an adverse reaction and 1 in 7 experienced a severe adverse reaction after covid injections.

Severe adverse reactions include disability, hospitalisation and death.

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In December 2025, a study was published in Drug Safety examining Yellow Card reports made to the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”).

Titled ‘Implementation and Results of Active Vaccine Safety Monitoring During the COVID-19 Pandemic in the UK: A Regulatory Perspective’, the study aimed to “explore the profile of individuals registered to the YCVM platform and the suspected adverse drug reactions reported following a covid-19 vaccination on this data platform.”

To explain the MHRA’s role, the paper said: “At the time of the study, all authors were employed by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which is an Executive Agency of the UK Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) … The MHRA has statutory responsibility to monitor the safety of medicinal products on the UK market.”

As the study noted, the Yellow Card Vaccine Monitor (“YCVM”) was established by MHRA to facilitate the active monitoring of adverse events following covid vaccination. Participants were recruited in 2021. Participants voluntarily registered on the YCVM platform to be actively monitored by the MHRA for vaccine safety. Among other health-related information, participants reported adverse drug reactions to the MHRA for the two years between November 2020 and December 2022.

The December 2025 study analysed the “suspected adverse drug reactions” following a covid vaccination reported to the YCVM programme. It included 36,604 people, of whom 30,281 reported being covid vaccinated.

In the video below, Andrew Bridgen explained more about the study.

“In 2021, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency … recruited about 36,000 people of which about 30,000 took the covid jabs, and this included about 2,500 pregnant women and breastfeeding women. And they’ve sat on the results for 4 years,” he said.

“The results are damning.”

According to the MHRA’s own study data :-

51% of those who took the Covid jabs suffered a medical Adverse Event and 13.7% or 1 in 7 had a Severe Adverse event defined as :-

1. Death

2. Disability

3. Hospitalisation

4. Congenital defect



One in 7



When are the arrests starting ? pic.twitter.com/QYMtGFCmam — Andrew Bridgen (@ABridgen) April 21, 2026

The results? “15,764 (52.1%) of those reporting vaccination reported experiencing at least one adverse reaction. However, nearly all were expected acute reactions and 4,134 (13.7%) reported an event considered medically serious.”

52% experienced an acute reaction, and nearly 14% experienced a “medically serious” or severe adverse event after covid vaccination. 14% is 1 in 7 people – 1 in 7 people experienced “medically serious” harm from a covid vaccine that they were unnecessarily injected with.

As Bridgen explained, “A severe adverse event is death, disability, hospitalisation or a congenital deformity in a newborn baby … I think this explains why we’ve got 2 million more people in the UK on permanent disability since the vaccine rollout … And they’re still pushing the poisonous jabs out now.”

The authors of the study were Jenny Wong (“JW”), Katherine Donegan (“KD”), Kendal Harrison (“KH”), Tahira Jan (“TJ”), Alison Cave (“AC”) and Phil Tregunno (“PT”). The study notes the authors’ contributions:

PT, KH, TJ and KD were involved in the design and implementation of the YCVM. TJ extracted the data from the YCVM platform for this study. JW conducted the analysis of the data and with critical input from KD. All authors were involved in the interpretation of the data analysis. The first draft of the manuscript was written by JW and KD. All authors reviewed and contributed to further drafts and had approved the final version of the manuscript. Wong J, Donegan K, Harrison K, Jan T, Cave A, Tregunno P. Implementation and Results of Active Vaccine Safety Monitoring During the COVID-19 Pandemic in the UK: A Regulatory Perspective . Drug Saf. 2025 Dec;48(12):1365-1385. doi: 10.1007/s40264-025-01579-w. Epub 2025 Sep 3. PMID: 40900408; PMCID: PMC12605443.

As Andrew Crockett noted in the tweet below, we should make note of these authors and their contributions because, despite the study’s findings, they declared that the “data raised no safety concerns.”

Crockett added “overall” after the statement about raising no safety concerns, but this is not accurate. The study said: “The data raised no safety concerns in pregnant and breastfeeding females. Reporting of menstrual disorders appeared stimulated by media interest, as seen in spontaneous reporting systems.”

Pregnant and breastfeeding females are not a different species from other humans. These women will be subject to the same harms, at the same rate, from the “vaccines” as everyone else. And gaslighting women – who know their own bodies and noticed changes after vaccination, raising the alarm on social media long before there was “media interest” – by describing it as “stimulated by media interest,” i.e. indicating it is psychosomatic, is appalling.

If the authors meant that the data raised no safety concerns in unborn and breastfeeding children, then they should have also noted how many unborn babies and breastfeeding children were registered on the YCVM database and so were included in the 36,604 people studied, presumably as part of the unvaccinated cohort.

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