1 in 7 people have had severe adverse events from covid injections, MHRA says quietly

An active surveillance programme established by the MHRA has found that, within two years of the vaccine rollout, 1 in 2 people experienced an adverse reaction and 1 in 7 experienced a severe adverse reaction after covid injections.
Severe adverse reactions include disability, hospitalisation and death.
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In December 2025, a study was published in Drug Safety examining Yellow Card reports made to the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”).
Titled ‘Implementation and Results of Active Vaccine Safety Monitoring During the COVID-19 Pandemic in the UK: A Regulatory Perspective’, the study aimed to “explore the profile of individuals registered to the YCVM platform and the suspected adverse drug reactions reported following a covid-19 vaccination on this data platform.”
To explain the MHRA’s role, the paper said: “At the time of the study, all authors were employed by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which is an Executive Agency of the UK Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) … The MHRA has statutory responsibility to monitor the safety of medicinal products on the UK market.”
As the study noted, the Yellow Card Vaccine Monitor (“YCVM”) was established by MHRA to facilitate the active monitoring of adverse events following covid vaccination. Participants were recruited in 2021. Participants voluntarily registered on the YCVM platform to be actively monitored by the MHRA for vaccine safety. Among other health-related information, participants reported adverse drug reactions to the MHRA for the two years between November 2020 and December 2022.
The December 2025 study analysed the “suspected adverse drug reactions” following a covid vaccination reported to the YCVM programme. It included 36,604 people, of whom 30,281 reported being covid vaccinated.
In the video below, Andrew Bridgen explained more about the study.
“In 2021, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency … recruited about 36,000 people of which about 30,000 took the covid jabs, and this included about 2,500 pregnant women and breastfeeding women. And they’ve sat on the results for 4 years,” he said.
“The results are damning.”
The results? “15,764 (52.1%) of those reporting vaccination reported experiencing at least one adverse reaction. However, nearly all were expected acute reactions and 4,134 (13.7%) reported an event considered medically serious.”
52% experienced an acute reaction, and nearly 14% experienced a “medically serious” or severe adverse event after covid vaccination. 14% is 1 in 7 people – 1 in 7 people experienced “medically serious” harm from a covid vaccine that they were unnecessarily injected with.
As Bridgen explained, “A severe adverse event is death, disability, hospitalisation or a congenital deformity in a newborn baby … I think this explains why we’ve got 2 million more people in the UK on permanent disability since the vaccine rollout … And they’re still pushing the poisonous jabs out now.”
The authors of the study were Jenny Wong (“JW”), Katherine Donegan (“KD”), Kendal Harrison (“KH”), Tahira Jan (“TJ”), Alison Cave (“AC”) and Phil Tregunno (“PT”). The study notes the authors’ contributions:
PT, KH, TJ and KD were involved in the design and implementation of the YCVM. TJ extracted the data from the YCVM platform for this study. JW conducted the analysis of the data and with critical input from KD. All authors were involved in the interpretation of the data analysis. The first draft of the manuscript was written by JW and KD. All authors reviewed and contributed to further drafts and had approved the final version of the manuscript.Wong J, Donegan K, Harrison K, Jan T, Cave A, Tregunno P. Implementation and Results of Active Vaccine Safety Monitoring During the COVID-19 Pandemic in the UK: A Regulatory Perspective. Drug Saf. 2025 Dec;48(12):1365-1385. doi: 10.1007/s40264-025-01579-w. Epub 2025 Sep 3. PMID: 40900408; PMCID: PMC12605443.
As Andrew Crockett noted in the tweet below, we should make note of these authors and their contributions because, despite the study’s findings, they declared that the “data raised no safety concerns.”
Crockett added “overall” after the statement about raising no safety concerns, but this is not accurate. The study said: “The data raised no safety concerns in pregnant and breastfeeding females. Reporting of menstrual disorders appeared stimulated by media interest, as seen in spontaneous reporting systems.”
Pregnant and breastfeeding females are not a different species from other humans. These women will be subject to the same harms, at the same rate, from the “vaccines” as everyone else. And gaslighting women – who know their own bodies and noticed changes after vaccination, raising the alarm on social media long before there was “media interest” – by describing it as “stimulated by media interest,” i.e. indicating it is psychosomatic, is appalling.
If the authors meant that the data raised no safety concerns in unborn and breastfeeding children, then they should have also noted how many unborn babies and breastfeeding children were registered on the YCVM database and so were included in the 36,604 people studied, presumably as part of the unvaccinated cohort.
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Categories: Breaking News, UK News, World News
1 in 7 actually was what reported and recorded. Most of the death cases was fraudly recorded by doctors to cover actual cause of death.
The data also not accurate because the adverse reactions depends on lifestyle. Some people will have immediate severe reaction and some takes years depending on body resilience.
The accurate data should be 7 in 10 people will die soon or 74% (11) of world population will be wiped out soon. Rest of 26% (8) will be the selected few AlphaGen for next great reset to kickstart the civilization in year 2053.
These 26% will be breeding incubator for next slaves of new age.
Human already altered genetically to have more women. Now, men are 1:4 of women. These women will be ‘factory’ for civilization kickstart.
Proof: search for history on incubator babies in great tartaria.
When a depopulation event with a bioweapon named Covid C-jabs is successful, many suffer. After my husband passed from 3 Pfizer C-jab poison shots, I did a lot of research. His so called turbo cancers killed him in 10 days. Not normal. It is a mass depopulation event. Estimated 22M deaths worldwide from the poison shots and no one knows how many injuries, and still counting. Where are the prosecutions? I’m still waiting, never on any news outlets. All paid off or compromised. Planned and implemented thru lies, fear and mandates. Evil is among us, too close for my comfort. So some don’t believe me, they have been lucky, maybe they received placebo shots. Next time will be different. No placebos! Never listen again, if you’re educated and understand what was done. If you don’t believe me, better do research. It happened.
So sorry to read about your desperately tragic experience. My heart goes out to you, and I pray that you will find a way, together with others, to confront and confound this gross, evil injustice. Be strong, may God sustain you and all of us who stand for Truth.
I lost 2 family members after taking the jabs both young men one of them in the army so obviously fit and healthy, another 2 young woman family members had strokes, 1 of them has 2 young children that she can no longer look after without constant assistance the other is slightly less disabled but still had to give up her job, as she’s now not the fit healthy young girl she was. What I can’t understand is why some people are still more than 5 years on still taking them??
This is getting more and more like a horror/terror film with each revelation. Like you, I fail to understand why people are still accepting them – and why are they still being offered. When the ‘Situation’ started I was dealing with some bad news about my health and deciding on the best course of treatment, so I had no head space for any more ‘stuff’ to deal with. After a lot of research, and fending off the ‘pushers’ I escaped without a single jab – yet still they pester me every six months because I am considered ‘vulnerable’, in spite of my communications saying why I did not want the d–n things.
Why they are still being offered is simply because “they” want us GONE — as in DEAD — and they know there are still those out there that are vacuous enough to accept them.
The creatures whom run this world hate us all, and intend to destroy us all. That is NOT opinion. Once one understands that, it all makes perfect sense.
Everyone will agree that the “media”, and the “politicians”, and such, do NOTHING but lie, cheat, and break every promise they ever make to us… And yet when those same liars say, “Hey, there’s this invisible tiny virus [yes we know you can’t actually see it, but WE ASSURE YOU it’s real], and it’s going to kill you… But we can actuall SAVE YOU with these injections… Because, ya know, WE CARE ABOUT YOU!”, people actually BELIEVE them???? Unvelievable. This is beyond comprehension, in my world at least, that ANYONE could be that blind.
This is all so unprecedentedly ABSURD.
This was, from the start, nothing but a mass global genocide campaign against humanity. (And many of us know damned well PRECISELY whom is ACTUALLY behind it all… The usual suspects, of course.)
And, “they” accomplished this vile, global genocide with absolutely NO REAL REPERCUSSIONS to them. Nobody has acually done a damned thing about it yet, even though it’s hard to find a single family anymore that hasn’t lost immediate members to these poisons. The creatures behind it all should have been severely dealt with quite some time ago. But they were not, and have not, been.
And, do you all know what that means? That means that, if they can get away with something so unprecedentedly egregious and evil against us, they now know that THEY CAN GET AWAY WITH ABSOLUTELY ANYTHING.
Accordingly, they are now pulling out all the stops in open war against us all, in every imaginable form, as anyone SHOULD be able to clearly see.
The “creatures-formerly-known-as-humans” are, essentially, all that seem to be left now. Otherwise, we wouldn’t be where we are right now. True humanity seems to be gone… The concept of self-preservation — of simple survival — appears to be almost entirely extinct, at this juncture.
It’s very disturbing, and very sad. And very hard to watch, if your eyes are open. The term “soul crushing” comes to mind.
Sometimes I feel as though I was brought into this world to watch it die, at this point. Almost EVERYTHING has been inverted, perverted, and subverted…
And, then, THIS.
And, seemingly, nobody even gives a damn. Nobody wants to even hear the TRUTH anymore. This will not end well. Almost seems fitting, eh?
(If you’re one of those who does give a damn, I tip my hat to you. The rest of you are the worst cowards to plague the Earth… EVER.)
Tip of the iceberg. How many died and were maimed in denial. My own brother had a stroke ( in denial). Both my parents died,in denial, admittedly in poor health by that time but that’s not the point -it played a big part in their downward spiral,I’m certain. Heads MUST roll. The truth will not be beaten into submission no matter how much the perpetrators try and cover up.
The people must demand accountability. The tax money, that was spent on these vaccines, must get refunded as this product was either faulty or not what it claimed to be.
And they die and die and still die from it, no matter how much humanity denies it… Professor Burkhardt said in an interview shortly before his death: “People will still be dying from it even after 10 to 15 years, only then no one will think about the cause or name it anymore… and unfortunately, the deniers have been doing already just that for years!”
https://markcrispinmiller.substack.com/archive
The NHS still offers the jabs, even now. To me it means we don’t have a functioning medical system, for how can we even consider entering these services when clearly the intention is to slip the jab in without our consent.
whoever administrate these MRNA jabs now should be charged with attempted murder. Ignorance is not an option.
Death from a CCP Bio-Weapon is merely “a severe adverse reaction after covid injections”?
Ban all trade with Communist China.
Deport all Chinese citizens in the USA.
Fine Communist China “”50 Trillion”” for thousands of US Covid deaths, Fentanyl deaths, Subversion, Spying and IT theft against the USA!
chinese citizens are innocent. they were all forced to take jabs. God bless all.