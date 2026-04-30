Police officers are having to watch their own backs after the Met deployed Palantir’s AI

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The Metropolitan Police Service has deployed Palantir’s technology to investigate hundreds of its own officers, tracking their location and analysing employee data.

The Metropolitan Police Federation, representing over 30,000 officers, is considering legal action and has warned officers to be “extremely cautious” about carrying work devices off duty due to the intrusive nature of the tracking.

“[The] presumption of wrongdoing and attack on officers’ personal lives is unacceptable,” the federation said. “Courageous colleagues across London do not deserve to be treated with this level of suspicion by their Big Brother Bosses.”

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By SA Mathieson, as published by The Register on 30 April 2026

London cops are being told by their staff association to be “extremely cautious” about carrying work devices off duty, after the Metropolitan Police Service (“MPS”) deployed Palantir’s technology to investigate hundreds of its own officers.

The Metropolitan Police Federation, which represents more than 30,000 MPS officers, is considering legal action over the force’s use of the US firm’s AI to analyse employee data, including location tracking.

“Courageous colleagues across London do not deserve to be treated with this level of suspicion by their Big Brother Bosses,” said Matt Cane, the federation’s general secretary, in a statement.

“For several weeks, the federation has known of Met’s intention to upgrade its Lawful Business Monitoring software, yet we were never informed that the upgrade would include the deployment of Palantir’s artificial intelligence. This continuous 24/7 geo-location tracking is highly intrusive and risks monitoring officers when they are off duty, on rest days or at home. This presumption of wrongdoing and attack on officers’ personal lives is unacceptable.”

The MPS said last week it had introduced new capabilities with Palantir – best-known for its military and security work – to consolidate professional standards data the force holds on its officers.

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“This represents a significant step forward, enabling a stronger public health style approach focused on early identification, prevention and proportionate intervention,” it said, citing examples such as flagging staff who rarely attend work and yet have declared a second job.

The MPS said Palantir’s service has already helped identify serious corruption leading to the arrest of two officers and the suspension of two more. It is also investigating 98 officers for abuse of the shift roster IT system, with 500 others sent prevention notices, and is assessing 42 senior leaders for misconduct after they breached the hybrid working policy.

Additionally, 12 officers face gross misconduct proceedings for failing to declare Freemasonry membership, with 30 more sent prevention notices for suspected but uncorroborated links to the organisation.

“By bringing together the information we already lawfully hold, we can identify risk earlier, act faster and be fairer and more consistent,” said MPS commissioner Sir Mark Rowley in a statement.

“Alongside new vetting powers, this gives us the tools we need to remove those who should not be in policing and strengthen culture for the future.”

The deployment is part of a broader technology push under Rowley, who has expanded the force’s use of drones and live facial recognition (“LFR”). A legal challenge to the force’s use of LFR failed just last week.

London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, was not consulted on the Palantir contract, which fell below the £500,000 threshold requiring mayoral scrutiny, according to the BBC. A spokesperson said Khan nonetheless has concerns about “using public money to support firms who act contrary to London’s values.”

The Register has asked Palantir to comment.

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