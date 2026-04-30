Strait of Hormuz blockade achieves the goals of WEF and Agenda 2030 – coincidence?

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On 13 April 2026, the United States imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz following the collapse of peace talks in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The true intentions behind the US’ blockade in the Strait of Hormuz are unclear, Charlie Howden writes. He speculates whether it may be part of a larger plan to create a new world order, aligned with the World Economic Forum’s goals and the UN’s Agenda 21/2030.

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In an article published on Wednesday by Free Speech Backlash, Charlie Howden tries to make sense of what’s really going on with the war on Iran.

The US has blockaded the Strait of Hormuz, aiming to destroy Iran’s economy, but this move risks damaging the global economy, including the US’s own, he reasoned.

The blockade has reduced traffic in the Strait to 10 ships a day, down from the normal 120-140 vessels, causing a huge impact on the world economy, with oil prices skyrocketing and food security teetering on the brink.

“So, let’s probe the ‘logic’ behind the US blockade,” he said. And continued:

Ostensibly, [the blockade is] to kneecap Iran’s economy, starving its war chest by choking exports. Sounds ruthless, right? Except … is it? Here’s where it gets ludicrous. Slamming Hormuz doesn’t just hurt Tehran; it hammers everyone from British pump prices to Chinese factories. The world’s economy is the real casualty, with International Monetary Fund (“IMF”) forecasts slashing 2026. Why torch the village to smoke out one house?” If the goal was pure economic warfare on Iran, precision sanctions or targeted interdictions would do the trick without igniting a global bonfire. Instead, this blunt blockade reeks, at best, of overreach, begging the question: is it really about Iran, or something grander – and more destructive? Is Trump’s fireworks display, wittingly or unwittingly, fuelling the World Economic Forum’s (“WEF’s”) dystopian dream and the UN’s Agenda 21/2030 blueprint for “sustainable” control? Recall the WEF’s infamous line: “By 2030, you’ll own nothing and be happy” – code for centralised overlords engineering scarcity to herd the masses into digital cages – universal basic income, asset grabs and supranational rule under the guise of climate and equity fixes. Agenda 21, that 1992 UN blueprint evolving into 2030’s sustainable development goals, pushes similar themes: interconnected crises as levers for global governance, from resource rationing to behavioural nudges. The Hormuz blockade’s shockwaves are a near-perfect match. Sky-high energy costs? They erode savings, forcing folks from car ownership to communal transport, aligning with “own nothing” mobility mandates. Commodity crunches in food and fertilisers? They spike prices, hammering small farmers and pushing reliance on corporate or state handouts – echoing Agenda 2030’s food security pacts that centralise supply chains. Global growth dips? Cue the calls for “resilient” economies via green transitions, digital IDs and wealth redistribution – WEF wet dreams all. Trump’s “America First” bluster rails against Davos elites, yet his blockade is brewing the very brew they sip: interdependence turned weapon, crises as catalysts for reset. Europe’s energy woes? Priming the pump for supranational grids. US consumers squeezed? Softening resistance to universal controls. It’s ironic poetry – anti-globalist Trump, by fracturing the old order, accelerates the one where sovereignty shrinks and elites orchestrate from afar. Is it a coincidence? Or does chaos always pave the road for the “experts”? Hormuz: Who Is Calling The Shots? Charlie Howden, Free Speech Backlash, 29 April 2026

Read the full article ‘Hormuz: Who Is Calling The Shots?’ by Charlie Howden HERE.

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