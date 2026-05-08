The UK government’s plans for 15-minute cities forge ahead – starting in Bristol

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The UK government is yet again obeying the UN’s directions by making moves to house “individuals” in “human settlements.”

As one of 7 “new towns,” construction is underway near Bristol that will, ultimately, have 25,000 homes. The problem is not the building of new homes; it is that they are being designed as 15-minute cities.

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Brabazon is a major mixed-use development and potential new town located in South Gloucestershire, on the northern fringe of Bristol near the border with Gloucestershire.

Situated on the historic former Filton Airfield, the site is being developed by YTL Developments. While the core Brabazon development has planning permission for 6,500 homes, it is part of the broader West Innovation Arc corridor, which the UK government has proposed could accommodate hundreds of thousands of homes as part of a project to develop 7 “new towns.”

These “new towns” are purposefully being constructed with 15-minute cities or 15-minute neighbourhoods in mind.

Related: Huge new town on old airfield near Gloucestershire will be ’15-minute neighbourhood’ of 6,500 new homes, Gloucestershire Live, 17 January 2025

In a March 2026 article, the BBC said, “The government’s new towns, according to Housing Secretary Steve Reed, will be ‘whole communities with homes, jobs, transport links and green spaces designed together’.”

“The Government’s aim for each ‘new town’ is to have at least 10,000 homes … But according to the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI), ‘most’ of the government’s new towns are not actually new. ‘They are largely large-scale urban extensions – for existing settlements,’ a spokesman said.”

“Settlements” is terminology that comes straight out of the United Nations’ playbook, i.e. it is Globalese propaganda.

The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) is the UN agency mandated to promote “socially and environmentally sustainable” towns and cities. UN-Habitat works in over 90 countries, and its work supports the UN’s Agenda 2030, Sustainable Development Goal 11 (Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements), and the implementation of the New Urban Agenda. UN-Habitat is not only targeting our towns and cities; it is also targeting rural areas.

Read more: United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), UNIDO Knowledge Hub

Which words are used does matter. Just as the use of “individual” to describe a person is being used to de-humanise us, the word ”settlement” is being used to remove the personal nature and culture of our towns and cities – as if we are merely cattle to be herded towards their goals.

If you are not yet familiar with the UN’s agenda, please read the following, as it will help to put the alarming nature of Brabazon and its sister projects in context :

In 2024, South Gloucestershire Council passed a resolution to grant planning approval for the masterplan for Brabazon. At the time, South Gloucestershire Newsroom (“SGN”) described it as “the most exciting new city district.”

“The plans – developed by a consortium of world-renowned architects and planners – also include up to 3 million sq ft of commercial space: enough to support 30,000 jobs … With three new schools and plans for a higher education or research campus alongside creative office spaces, laboratories and advanced manufacturing facilities,” SGN said.

“If we are to tackle the climate crisis, we need to build more sustainable homes in the right places,” Seb Loyn, Planning & Development Director for YTL Developments, told SGN.

“The development will help reduce reliance on car travel with metrobus and local buses serving the area along with the train station which already has secured planning permission. A community hub and health care facility will also be provided, along with parks, lakes and open spaces, with over 3,500 trees planted on the site,” Councillor Chris Willmore, Cabinet member responsible for planning at South Gloucestershire Council, said.

Brabazon has the scope to go further than the currently planned 6,500 homes, ultimately delivering “up to 25,000 homes” according to a statement issued by YTL.

In a September 2025 article, Gloucestershire Live reported that construction was already underway, with hundreds of homes completed and occupied. The site is recognised as one of the country’s largest brownfield redevelopments, focusing on sustainable transport, including Metrobus links and cycling infrastructure, UK Property Forums said.

Make no mistake about it, the UK government and our local governments have planned 15-minute cities and are moving ahead with building them.

Watch the short video published by Manchester Truthers a couple of days ago: ‘Bristol Brabazon Matrix May 2026. New Town 15 Minute Neighbourhood’. We are unable to embed it here as Manchester Truthers has disabled playback on sites other than YouTube.

Featured images taken from ‘Explore Brabazon: A Thriving New Neighbourhood for Bristol’

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