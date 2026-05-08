More questions than answers; national regulators should be keeping WHO’s Hantavirus narrative in check

In April 2021, Pfizer submitted a report to the FDA describing adverse events reported to them post covid vaccination.
At the end of the report, Pfizer listed adverse events of special interest. A list compiled from “experts,” and US and UK regulators who listed them as of special interest because they had been noted, not only as a possible effect of covid vaccines, but for vaccines in general.
Pfizer’s list includes “Hantavirus pulmonary infection” as one of the adverse events of special interest post covid vaccination.
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After its covid “vaccine” was given emergency use authorisation (“EUA”) to be injected into the public, Pfizer submitted summaries of adverse event reports made to them. This information was not made freely available to the public; on the contrary, Pfizer and the FDA attempted to keep this information secret for at least 75 years, until ICAN mobilised.
The Informed Consent Action Network (“ICAN”) obtained and released extensive batches of documents related to Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine through a lawsuit against the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), filed in September 2021, which forced the agency to produce records at a rate of 55,000 pages per month.
The final batch of documents for the Biologics License Application for ages 16 and up was released in December 2023. However, it was discovered that the FDA had omitted to release data relating to the vaccine’s EUA file, and so in late 2024, ICAN’s attorneys went back to court to demand that the FDA provide full transparency and produce the EUA file. And they succeeded; the FDA released a further 600,000+ pages of EUA data. Read more HERE.
In November 2021, ICAN’s lead attorney, Aaron Siri, said, “Two months and one day after it was sued, and close to 3 months since it licensed Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, the FDA released the first round of documents it reviewed before licensing this product … One of the documents produced is a ‘Cumulative Analysis of Post-Authorisation Adverse Event Reports of [the Vaccine] Received Through 28-Feb-2021’, which is a mere 2 ½ months after the vaccine received emergency use authorisation (EUA).”
Pfizer’s ‘Cumulative Analysis of Post-Authorisation Adverse Event Reports of [the Vaccine] Received Through 28-Feb-2021’ is stamped as approved on 30 April 2021, presumably by the FDA. It is worth noting the following from this report:
The limitations of post-marketing adverse drug event reporting should be considered when interpreting these data:
• Reports are submitted voluntarily, and the magnitude of underreporting is unknown.
• An accumulation of adverse event reports (AERs) does not necessarily indicate that a particular AE was caused by the drug; rather, the event may be due to an underlying disease or some other factor(s) such as past medical history or concomitant medication.
• Among adverse event reports received into the Pfizer safety database during the cumulative period, only those having a complete workflow cycle in the safety database (meaning they progressed to Distribution or Closed workflow status) are included in the monthly SMSR. This approach prevents the inclusion of cases that are not fully processed hence not accurately reflecting final information. Due to the large numbers of spontaneous adverse event reports received for the product, the MAH has prioritised the processing of serious cases, in order to meet expedited regulatory reporting timelines and ensure these reports are available for signal detection and evaluation activity.
Cumulatively, through 28 February 2021, there was a total of 42,086 case reports (25,379 medically confirmed and 16,707 non-medically confirmed) containing 158,893 events. Most cases (34,762) were received from United States (13,739), United Kingdom (13,404), Italy (2,578), Germany (1913), France (1506), Portugal (866) and Spain (756); the remaining 7,324 were distributed among 56 other countries.
Appendix I, at the end of Pfizer’s Post-Authorisation Adverse Event Reports, is a ‘List of Adverse Events of Special Interest’.
“The AESI [Adverse Events of Special Interest] terms are incorporated into a [targeted medically event] list and include events of interest due to their association with severe covid-19 and events of interest for vaccines in general,” Pfizer’s document explains on page 16.
In Table 7 on page 22 of the document, Pfizer said that by February 2021, there had been 130 cases of ‘Respiratory AESIs’ reported to them post-vaccination, of which 107 had been medically confirmed. Here is a summary description of the cases:
“For the complete list of the AESIs, please refer to Appendix 5,” a note under Table 7 stated. There is no Appendix 5; there is only one Appendix, and it is a list of AESIs.
The list contains 1,291 diseases/conditions that comprise adverse events of special interest that Pfizer have been supposedly keeping an eye out for. Pfizer stated that it compiled this list based on AESI lists from expert groups and regulatory authorities. To compile their AESI list, Pfizer used:
- the Brighton Collaboration’s Safety Platform for Emergency vACcines (“SPEAC”), a project wholly funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (“CEPI”),
- the ACCESS protocol,
- the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s (“CDC’s”) preliminary list of AESI for VAERS surveillance and
- an unpublished guideline from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”).
And what did Pfizer declare to the FDA as an AESI, and a possible adverse event post covid vaccination? You guessed it – Hantavirus.
This could be relevant when determining the cause of the Hantavirus “outbreak” on the MV Hondius.
Related: Hantavirus: Another PsyOp?
How many of the passengers and crew aboard the MV Hondius had recently received a covid vaccine? What is the vaccine history of those who have died or fallen critically ill?
Has any regulatory authority actively monitored and published the 1,291 “serious adverse events (SAEs) of special interest” which were contained in Appendix I of Pfizer’s report of 30 April 2021 to ensure medical awareness of these potential SAEs?
Or, perhaps, instead of investigating possible vaccine-injuries or other potential causes of, for example, a pulmonary disease “outbreak” on a cruise ship, they are content to accept WHO’s narrative without further investigation?
The MV Hondius Hantavirus “outbreak” is still unfolding, and more is sure to come out in the coming days and weeks as to what truly happened. But in the meantime, here are some perspectives on the story so far that we thought our readers might be interested in:
- ‘Hantavirus Pulmonary Infection’ Listed as One of Pfizer’s Adverse Events From the Covid Jab, GL Hendricks, 7 May 2026
- Hantavirus PCR Test Sequences Repeatedly Match Human DNA: New BLAST Analysis Raises False Positive Concerns, Jon Fleetwood, 6 May 2026
- The Hantavirus Theatre Continues: Fear Over Facts, and Why We Already Have Solutions, Curativa Bay, 6 May 2026
- Hantavirus is a fake, don’t fall for it. Republishing Grand Princess Quarantine Orders FOIA, Sasha Latypova, 7 May 2026
- Hantavirus scare ramps up, Alex Krainer, 7 May 2025 (behind a paywall, but sufficient information is free to read to get some good insights)
- Video: Interview 2015 – Throwing Sacred Cows Off Hantavirus Cruise Ships (NWNW #629), The Corbett Report, 8 May 2026
Featured image taken from ‘How worried should we be about hantavirus?’ BBC, 7 May 2026
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Categories: Breaking News, World News
“Here are some perspectives on the story so far that we thought our readers might be interested in”
Sasha Latypova…
“There is no “hantavirus”. The illness exists, it is a poisoning with rat feces, usually in extremely blighted living conditions, with extremely poor hygiene, dirt floors and massive rat infestation. So, it is impossible on the modern small cruise ship.
Jaimie Andrews cultured “hantavirus” from sterile samples infected with nothing, demonstrating whatever CDC claims is, of course, baloney”
Jon Fleetwood…
“In plain English, portions of the genetic sequences used by the PCR test to supposedly detect hantavirus also directly match human DNA sequences.
Positive results could indicate the presence of human material, not viral.
If the assay’s primers and fluorescent detection probe substantially overlap with human genetic material, then so-called hantavirus “cases” may represent nothing more than the PCR system detecting the patient’s own genetics rather than an actual virus.”
Proof that there is no hantavirus. The same fraudulent pseudoscience is also used to claim existence of all other supposed human pathogenic viruses. “No virus” is not a psy-op it is a scientific fact.
You say, “Proof that there is no hantavirus. The same fraudulent pseudoscience is also used to claim existence of all other supposed human pathogenic viruses. ‘No virus’ is not a psy-op it is a scientific fact.”
As usual, you’re grasping at straws … To maintain your almost religious belief in “no viruses” you take every comment that supports your opinion as fact and disregard facts that do not support your opinion. Sounds much like the covidian belief in covid.
Reasonable minds allow differing opinions to be aired/considered without turning it into activism for a cause.
And as usual, you encourage others to focus on a single point while missing the bigger picture – you are attempting to redirect people’s attention. Just as covidians do. This is not coincidence in my mind, as I have explained to you in previous comments over the years – the “no virus” narrative is a PsyOp run by the same people who brought us the covid PsyOp. We don’t need to be a “scientist” to work this out. All we need is some basic knowledge of how and why PsyOps are deployed and then use a logical mind.
How do we know viruses exist – because they’re in the vaccines. And as you have boasted previously, given Pfizer’s platform you could create a synthetic virus in 10 minutes, presumably to be added to a vaccine.
I am not “grasping at straws” i am highlighting what a growing number of people know to be true. I have considered differing opinions but not all opinions are equal. I have this weird obsession with the truth, since the lies have such serious consequences for all of us. What “bigger picture” am i missing?
It is astonishing that you continually claim that viruses exist but clearly do not understand what a virus is. The vaccines are indeed harmful and lethal but they do not contain anything that meets the modern definition of a virus.
You repeatedly misrepresnt what i say. I did not “boast” about being able to “create a synthetic virus in 10 minutes”. I said that it is very easy to change the genetic sequence in the mRNA vaccine platform. It’s as easy as copying and pasting a sequence of letters (A’s, T’s, C’s, G’s) from the internet. Anyone could do it very easily. No “viruses” required.
I’m no scientist and know very little about viruses. But something I saw online when covid first became a thing was a short video made by a young post-doc at Cambridge U. He had the knowledge and the equipment, so, apart from his official work, he got a supposed sample of either the covid virus or a vax (I don’t remember which) and assessed everything in it. He said he found no virus. He was convincing, like a real person and not a slick actor or influencer.
I just went to youtube to find that video. Lo and behold, there are a zillion videos of Cambridge U. researchers back then, working with the virus to create a vax.
It could be that this guy’s trusted source for the sample gave him a fake one just to confuse the public with.
But either way, the idea of scientists, or their institution, working both sides of the information street is certainly viable. Maybe both sides are untruthful or at least misled.
I am a scientist who knows a lot about the fraudulent pseudoscience of virology. I have not seen the videos that you refer to. The distinction between the samples analysed by the young post-doc is crucial.
None of the researchers were actually working with a purified virus but were working with unpurified samples from cell cultures that have been poisoned and deprived of nutrients and so are breaking down and dying.
Cambridge U is notoriously a recruiting ground for British intel agencies. I guarantee that the “no virus” side is neither untruthful nor misled. What would be the motive?
I have written several articles for The Expose on this topic which i hope you will find useful:
1) New Study published by top British Biomedical Scientist proves the Covid-19 Fraud is a Crime against Humanity
THE EXPOSÉ DECEMBER 3, 2021
2) The PCR Scam: PCR Does Not Detect SARS-CoV-2.
PATRICIA HARRITY FEBRUARY 24, 2022
3) Deadly Virus, Bioweapon or Damp Squib? A Biomedical Scientist exposes the COVID Fraud
THE EXPOSÉ JUNE 27, 2022
4) Pandemic….What Pandemic?
PATRICIA HARRITY AUGUST 4, 2023
5) Virology is Out of Control
PATRICIA HARRITY AUGUST 22, 2023
6) HIV/AIDS was the Prequel to the COVID-19 Pseudopandemic.
PATRICIA HARRITY OCTOBER 5, 2023
7) The Gain of Function (GOF) Lab Leaked Bioweapon Story is Pure Science Fiction
PATRICIA HARRITY OCTOBER 12, 2023
8) The Virus Challenge: A Guide for the Purple-Pilled
PATRICIA HARRITY OCTOBER 25, 2023
9) “Virology is a Fraudulent Pseudoscience and is a Dying Field” according to Biomedical Scientist.
PATRICIA HARRITY JANUARY 21, 2024
10) Deaths During the “First Wave” of the Pseudopandemic Were Caused by Iatrocide.
PATRICIA HARRITY FEBRUARY 1, 2024
11) The Contagion Myth: Failure to Demonstrate Transmission of “Viral” Diseases.
PATRICIA HARRITY MARCH 1, 2024
Yet no virus has ever been isolated and proved to cause contamination.
FOIs requests to most governments around the world asking for evidence that they have a virus isolate. All come back with a NO! https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/ After opening the link there is a brief introduction and then all links to 220 FOIs requests.
Read Dr. Kauffman’s short statement on how virologists ‘isolate’ viruses? See link. https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/sovi/
L’arma biologica è il vaccino…
Some people had cognitive dissonance of denial syndrome.
Plenty of PROOF already presented by me. There are no virus EXIST. What bunch of pseudo science nucklehead blabbering about virus actually ENGINEERED SMART PROTEIN.
PROOF 1: Electron microscope was a BOGUS invention allegedly could see virus just focused on micro area of samples.
PROOF 2: Virus never successful isolated or purified for testing.
PROOF 3: Smart protein of snake venom could travel in bloodstream able to find certain part of the body to paralyzed host. Virus actually VENOM renamed as virus.
PROOF 4: Vaccinated individuals had shredding nanolipid + graphene oxide that transmits micro electric just like snake smart protein (venom) travel to find and attach to certain organ transmits micro electric too. Hearts, nerves system, brain cells and reproduce organs had micro electric.
Vaccinated individuals actually carrying transmitter. Weapon of DEW could use to transmits certain frequency that could target ONLY Vaccinated person.
This seem like science fiction but I guarantee this is 100% true.
Hi ,,
Besides checking The status of vaccine of the people on the ship who got Hantavirus , Me I would be curious to know their age , and lifestyle ( Lifestyle cause I mean we have to look at everything instead one focus , meaning majority of the public people realize some food is better than other food , years ago rumors were certain cereal would cause cancer , well we don’t if the few people on board the ship all loved to eat the same damn brand of cereal that causes cereal and these people could of been in early stages of cancer even from a mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines and then smelling the Rat / mice urine and feces on the ship let’s say a pallet sat in a hallway that a few old people had to pass by to get to their ship suite , well let’s say only a few boxes contained the aroma of urine or feces odor and was only cleaned up half azz cause the ship is short staffed on this particular cruise ,, there are too many what if still for me ,, it’s probably old people ,out shape, lack exercise ,
Either way I do a lake cruise for a afternoon or evening,or a ride ver cruise for few days , But what I see as a big turn off about ocean ship cruise your at the mercy of that cruise ship , plus depending on the international water laws area you’re in / floating through / To me too many things can go wrong on a ocean cruise which is why I personally wouldn’t go on one ,,
And who knows the Rats ,God forbid could of Pissed / Urinated in or on bags of flour and the prep cooks were told please throw out the damage bags , well maybe some contaminated flour got into the cooking , many ways ,, rat doo doo will make people sick…. Human doo doo will make ya sick…
sometimes a person’s occupation can contribute to bad health , But no offense to coal miners , but do coal miners take ocean ship cruise’s ?
Cause miners some developed bad lungs from working in the mines now and in breathing rat doo doo and then the person gets sick….
Me I’m thinking those who got Labelled Hantavirus on the ship are old people in frail health who might of been already using portable oxygen tanks because their health is frail from COPD , cardio obstruction pulmonary disease for years and only took the cruise cause it’s a last hooray with their family ,
My Landlord I mentioned the other day who let the grass grow He got vaccinated with the mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines , He told me , I noticed immediately his common sense went down hill , He ended up with Throat Cancer He died October 2023 ,, His passing / dying was a result of the throat cancer ,
Posso concordare…
How could somebody test a small population for their reaction to hantavirus exposure without them knowing and with minimal exposure to other populations? Isolate them on a cruise ship.
Somebody would want to know who has been covid-vaccinated and who hasn’t, of course. How would they find that out? Does every passenger and crew member have to fill out a health questionnaire that includes that question?
There is no hantavirus.
I would like to change the title for this article.
WHY QUESTION WHEN ANSWERS TOO OBVIOUS: Self awareness are more important than depends on Useless Paid’s to stay silent of National Regulators in keeping WHO (Whore Hooligans Opprobrium) HastaLavistaVirus narratives in check.
project o s m a
Plague of corruption , dr Judy mikovits
https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/I8ZYW24LGMw here we go