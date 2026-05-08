More questions than answers; national regulators should be keeping WHO’s Hantavirus narrative in check

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In April 2021, Pfizer submitted a report to the FDA describing adverse events reported to them post covid vaccination.

At the end of the report, Pfizer listed adverse events of special interest. A list compiled from “experts,” and US and UK regulators who listed them as of special interest because they had been noted, not only as a possible effect of covid vaccines, but for vaccines in general.

Pfizer’s list includes “Hantavirus pulmonary infection” as one of the adverse events of special interest post covid vaccination.

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After its covid “vaccine” was given emergency use authorisation (“EUA”) to be injected into the public, Pfizer submitted summaries of adverse event reports made to them. This information was not made freely available to the public; on the contrary, Pfizer and the FDA attempted to keep this information secret for at least 75 years, until ICAN mobilised.

The Informed Consent Action Network (“ICAN”) obtained and released extensive batches of documents related to Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine through a lawsuit against the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), filed in September 2021, which forced the agency to produce records at a rate of 55,000 pages per month.

The final batch of documents for the Biologics License Application for ages 16 and up was released in December 2023. However, it was discovered that the FDA had omitted to release data relating to the vaccine’s EUA file, and so in late 2024, ICAN’s attorneys went back to court to demand that the FDA provide full transparency and produce the EUA file. And they succeeded; the FDA released a further 600,000+ pages of EUA data. Read more HERE.

In November 2021, ICAN’s lead attorney, Aaron Siri, said, “Two months and one day after it was sued, and close to 3 months since it licensed Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, the FDA released the first round of documents it reviewed before licensing this product … One of the documents produced is a ‘Cumulative Analysis of Post-Authorisation Adverse Event Reports of [the Vaccine] Received Through 28-Feb-2021’, which is a mere 2 ½ months after the vaccine received emergency use authorisation (EUA).”

Pfizer’s ‘Cumulative Analysis of Post-Authorisation Adverse Event Reports of [the Vaccine] Received Through 28-Feb-2021’ is stamped as approved on 30 April 2021, presumably by the FDA. It is worth noting the following from this report:

The limitations of post-marketing adverse drug event reporting should be considered when interpreting these data: • Reports are submitted voluntarily, and the magnitude of underreporting is unknown. • An accumulation of adverse event reports (AERs) does not necessarily indicate that a particular AE was caused by the drug; rather, the event may be due to an underlying disease or some other factor(s) such as past medical history or concomitant medication. • Among adverse event reports received into the Pfizer safety database during the cumulative period, only those having a complete workflow cycle in the safety database (meaning they progressed to Distribution or Closed workflow status) are included in the monthly SMSR. This approach prevents the inclusion of cases that are not fully processed hence not accurately reflecting final information. Due to the large numbers of spontaneous adverse event reports received for the product, the MAH has prioritised the processing of serious cases, in order to meet expedited regulatory reporting timelines and ensure these reports are available for signal detection and evaluation activity. Cumulatively, through 28 February 2021, there was a total of 42,086 case reports (25,379 medically confirmed and 16,707 non-medically confirmed) containing 158,893 events. Most cases (34,762) were received from United States (13,739), United Kingdom (13,404), Italy (2,578), Germany (1913), France (1506), Portugal (866) and Spain (756); the remaining 7,324 were distributed among 56 other countries.

Appendix I, at the end of Pfizer’s Post-Authorisation Adverse Event Reports, is a ‘List of Adverse Events of Special Interest’.

“The AESI [Adverse Events of Special Interest] terms are incorporated into a [targeted medically event] list and include events of interest due to their association with severe covid-19 and events of interest for vaccines in general,” Pfizer’s document explains on page 16.

In Table 7 on page 22 of the document, Pfizer said that by February 2021, there had been 130 cases of ‘Respiratory AESIs’ reported to them post-vaccination, of which 107 had been medically confirmed. Here is a summary description of the cases:

536 Cumulative Analysis of Post Authorisation Adverse Event Reports of the Vaccine Received Through 28 Feb 2021 pg 23 30 April 2021

“For the complete list of the AESIs, please refer to Appendix 5,” a note under Table 7 stated. There is no Appendix 5; there is only one Appendix, and it is a list of AESIs.

The list contains 1,291 diseases/conditions that comprise adverse events of special interest that Pfizer have been supposedly keeping an eye out for. Pfizer stated that it compiled this list based on AESI lists from expert groups and regulatory authorities. To compile their AESI list, Pfizer used:

the Brighton Collaboration’s Safety Platform for Emergency vACcines (“SPEAC”), a project wholly funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (“CEPI”),

the ACCESS protocol,

the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s (“CDC’s”) preliminary list of AESI for VAERS surveillance and

an unpublished guideline from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”).

And what did Pfizer declare to the FDA as an AESI, and a possible adverse event post covid vaccination? You guessed it – Hantavirus.

Appendix I 536 Cumulative Analysis of Post Authorisation Adverse Event Reports of the Vaccine Received Through 28 Feb 2021 30 April 2021

This could be relevant when determining the cause of the Hantavirus “outbreak” on the MV Hondius.

Related: Hantavirus: Another PsyOp?

How many of the passengers and crew aboard the MV Hondius had recently received a covid vaccine? What is the vaccine history of those who have died or fallen critically ill?

Has any regulatory authority actively monitored and published the 1,291 “serious adverse events (SAEs) of special interest” which were contained in Appendix I of Pfizer’s report of 30 April 2021 to ensure medical awareness of these potential SAEs?

Or, perhaps, instead of investigating possible vaccine-injuries or other potential causes of, for example, a pulmonary disease “outbreak” on a cruise ship, they are content to accept WHO’s narrative without further investigation?

The MV Hondius Hantavirus “outbreak” is still unfolding, and more is sure to come out in the coming days and weeks as to what truly happened. But in the meantime, here are some perspectives on the story so far that we thought our readers might be interested in:

Featured image taken from ‘How worried should we be about hantavirus?’ BBC, 7 May 2026

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