The Exposé Needs Your Support This May

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The Exposé exists for one reason: to publish the stories others will not touch.

We are not funded by government grants.

We are not controlled by advertisers.

We are not here to soften the truth so it fits inside approved mainstream narratives.

We are reader-funded, independent, and accountable first and foremost to the people who read and support our work. That independence is what allows us to question official claims, challenge institutional power, and publish investigations on the subjects legacy media too often ignore, distort, or dismiss.

But that independence comes with a simple truth:

We cannot do this without your support.

Every month, The Exposé must cover the costs of keeping the site running, publishing new articles, maintaining our archive, sending newsletters, researching stories, and giving readers access to information that is increasingly difficult to find elsewhere.

This May, we are asking readers who value this work to make a donation.

A one-time gift helps us meet immediate costs.

A monthly donation gives us the stability to keep publishing day after day.

And monthly support matters most.

It means we can plan ahead. It means we can keep our work free to read. It means we can continue publishing without relying on corporate sponsors, political interests, or the very institutions that independent journalism should be scrutinising.

The Exposé’s readers are not passive consumers of news. They are people who want to inspect the facts, follow the sources, challenge the narrative, and share what others would rather bury.

That is the community that keeps this publication alive.

If you believe independent media still matters, please support The Exposé this May.

Become a monthly supporter today.

A monthly donation of any size makes a real difference. It helps protect our independence, sustain our reporting, and keep The Exposé publishing the stories that need to be told.

We know times are difficult for many people. If you cannot give monthly, a one-time donation is still deeply appreciated.

But if you can, please stand with us now.

The mainstream press has money, influence, and institutional protection.

The Exposé has its readers.

And that is why your support matters.

Please donate today and help keep The Exposé independent.

Every supporter matters. Your contribution ensures we remain independent.

Thank you for standing with us. Wishing you a strong, hopeful, and truth-filled May.

We need your help