Unite the Kingdom rally goes ahead, despite Starmers’ best efforts to disparage and ban attendees

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The Unite the Kingdom rally is taking place today.

Despite Keir Starmer’s best efforts to discourage and ban people from attending, under the banner “Four Nations. One Kingdom. Under God,” a huge crowd from across the United Kingdom and further afield is gathering in London to highlight the destruction Starmer and his cronies are causing, and to stand up for their rights, freedoms and their culture.

The rally is not only for the United Kingdom, but for the West. So, Starmer has taken it upon himself to stop representatives from Western nations from attending the rally. He has been busy cancelling their visas so that they are unable to enter the UK.

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On Monday, during a press conference, Keir Starmer again showed his left-wing autocratic tendencies. He announced that he will stop “far right agitators” entering the UK to attend the rally.

Wow … Starmer has now admitted he will stop ‘Right wing’ agitators coming to the UK to attend the Unite the Kingdom March on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/XmtDmn4p9l — Bernie (@Artemisfornow) May 11, 2026

On hearing about Starmer’s plans, Robinson said, “We [ ] have members of Congress coming over to speak – will Starmer have the guts to ban Congressmen?”

In an email to supporters on Wednesday, Robinson said:

It has come to light today that a notorious Muslim extremist organisation is the driving force behind Keir Starmer banning our overseas guests from the ‘Unite The Kingdom’ event on Saturday. ‘5 Pillars’ is an infamous organisation of extremist Muslims, and it is ‘5 Pillars’ that has revealed that they were behind the wave of bans that has prohibited our overseas guest speakers from attending. Keir Starmer is literally in league with Islamists who hate Britain. You couldn’t make it up, but what else do we expect from treacherous communists like Starmer. This is one of the tweets confirming the involvement of ‘5 Pillars’ that has come to light today: This is Labour’s Britain, Islamic extremists dictating who can and who can’t enter our country. What a sad stain on the history of our great nation, and it’s only going to get worse. Tommy Robinson, 13 May 2026

Starmer has been active on Twitter (now X) sowing division. Here is Starmer pushing divisive rhetoric again yesterday, calling the Unite the Kingdom supporters “far-right agitators.”

I’ll always champion peaceful protest. But the Unite the Kingdom march organisers are peddling hatred and division.



We’ve already blocked visas for far-right agitators who want to come here to spew their extremist views.



They don't speak for the decent, fair, respectful Britain… pic.twitter.com/hdu8kgxHFp — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 15, 2026

Starmer said he banned people who speak out against his destructive ideology, because “they don’t speak for the decent, fair, respectful Britain I know.”

The recent local election results suggest Starmer doesn’t know anything about the British people. And he seems completely oblivious to the British people’s rejection of him and that he certainly doesn’t speak for or represent the British people.

Here is the British people’s view:

It’s as though Keir Starmer is on a suicide mission as Prime Minister at this point. How did this divisive and dishonest tactic work after Southport? He has done nothing to stop the small boats, nothing to ban Iran’s terror fronts in the UK and now makes his stand on this? https://t.co/U2QW5eExVb — Douglas Murray (@DouglasKMurray) May 15, 2026

You are neither a “racist”, nor a “far right thug”.



Our Prime Minister is using those words to try & scare people from uniting today.



He knows both of those things are terrible. So he plants the seed to make people worry that’s how they will be seen & thus hopefully they won’t… https://t.co/FilBujnVru — Michelle Dewberry (@MichelleDewbs) May 16, 2026

I hope everyone has a great time at today’s Unite The Kingdom rally in London.

But aware that state actors will push for violence so they can discredit the whole movement. It is your duty to police the behaviour of the people around you. Do not fall into the bear trap waiting… pic.twitter.com/1JHjlsPmw1 — Nick Buckley MBE (@NickBuckleyMBE) May 16, 2026

UK Latest News: Keir Starmer Slammed Over “Unite The Kingdom” March Post, 15 May 2026 (3 mins)

Today, the Express and others reported that 11 “far-right agitators” have been banned from entering the UK to stop them attending a rally organised by, as maliciously described by the Express as, “far-right activist” Tommy Robinson.

The Government has banned eleven “far-right agitators” from entering the UK ahead of today’s Unite the Kingdom rally.



As far as we know, no pro-Palestinian activists have been banned from entering the UK to attend today’s Nakba Day march.



Rather than defend his Government’s… pic.twitter.com/bpoF6YtK9o — The Free Speech Union (@SpeechUnion) May 16, 2026

So, who exactly are the people who have been smeared by being labelled as “far right activists” and “far-right agitators.” The Express doesn’t say, preferring to indoctrinate its readers with language rather than provide them with the necessary information to assess for themselves. But Tommy Robinson has been more transparent and honest and named some of them:

1. Avi Yemini, an Australian who has attended events Urban Scoop has held in London in the past and has been a friend to Robinson for about 10 years.

2. Don Keith.

3. Eva Vlaardingerbroek, a Dutch commentator. Her visa was cancelled by the Home Office.

4. Joey Mannarino, an American MAGA patriot. His visa was cancelled by the Home Office.

5. Ada Lluch, a Spanish influencer. His visa was cancelled by the Home Office.

6. Dominik Tarczyński, a popular Polish patriot and member of the European Parliament. The Home Office had this to say when notifying him, and others, that his visa was cancelled, effectively banning him from entering the UK:

🚨🇬🇧 “I was on a Diplomatic Passport and he (Keir Starmer) Banned me from coming to the UK”



I’m going to sue Keir Starmer for everything he’s got”



“Starmer is done – We don’t have Terrorist Attacks in Poland”



Listen to Polish MEP Dominik Tarcynzski give the best interview… pic.twitter.com/zWL5AfySK2 — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) May 14, 2026

7. Filip Dewinter, a Member of the Belgian Parliament.

My #London speech (by video)… “By banning my from the #UK they are not coming after me, they are coming after you. It’s about your #FreedomOfSpeech; it’s about your right to say what you want. Yes, we oppose mass-#immigration and #Islamization! Stand with @TRobinsonNewEra and… pic.twitter.com/GzyqsL0GkD — Filip Dewinter (@FDW_VB) May 16, 2026

8. Valentina Gomez.

9. Ezra Lavant, who has travelled to Britain dozens of times to show support for Tommy Robinson, both at UTK events and when Robinson was in prison. “Ezra has done nothing wrong; he loves Britain. This is pure spiteful tyranny from Keir Starmer and his cronies,” Robinson said in an email.

Lavant appeared on TalkTV to speak about Starmer’s ban. ““I’ve never committed a crime in my life,” he said. “I’ll sue him.”

Adding, “This is not a legitimate ban. This is Starmer trying to lash out at his critics, but more than that, I think he’s trying to distract from, I think it’s, a 16% approval in the polls.”

“I’ve never committed a crime in my life.”



Ezra Levant of Rebel News says he has been banned from entering the UK by Keir Starmer to attend the Unite the Kingdom rally.@mrmarkdolan @ezralevant pic.twitter.com/JUoMcLycQF — Talk (@TalkTV) May 16, 2026

I’m banned from entering the UK to report on Tommy Robinson’s rally.



So I’m fighting back:

* sending another journalist

* suing their Prime Minister

* and a third thing they’ll really hate!



Check out my plan in this video or at https://t.co/A1HVDij0EA! pic.twitter.com/wxHxWmBGG2 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) May 15, 2026

On Monday, after the first few guests were notified that their visa had been cancelled, Robinson said, “We fully expect the rest of our overseas European and American guests to be blocked from entering our country. Starmer’s government has no issue with an endless stream of Islamic extremists and terrorists entering the UK, but patriots who love the West, are banned.”

“Regardless of Keir Starmer’s fascist, authoritarian antics, hundreds of thousands, probably millions of patriots, are due to descend on London on Saturday,” he added.

🇬🇧 Despite Keir Starmer's best attempts to stop it from happening, Tommy Robinson's Unite the Kingdom rally in London starts in 2.5 hours



Tommy: "The establishment has shown their hands early, and clearly don't want the people United."pic.twitter.com/ma9GshO25A https://t.co/bHJgaN4MeQ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 16, 2026

The big day has arrived.



Today, we Unite The Kingdom and the West in the greatest patriotic display the world has ever seen.



The establishment has shown their hands early, and clearly don't want the people United.



Tough! It's happening!



We will be LIVE all day here on 𝕏. pic.twitter.com/9O94dnPnep — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) May 16, 2026

All the best today to my friend @TRobinsonNewEra as millions of patriots gather to make a stand at Unite the Kingdom…Unite the West.



Make us proud today London!

We loved our time with you last year, and our thoughts are with you again today!



From one Western nation to… pic.twitter.com/hNj0Em6wm5 — Brian Tamaki (@BrianTamakiNZ) May 16, 2026

You can watch the Unite the Kingdom rally live HERE, HERE, HERE and and you can look for it on Tommy Robinson’s Twitter (now X) profile when airing begins.

Since Tommy Robinson’s critics frequently point to his historic ties to the English Defence League (“EDL”), which became defunct in the 2010s, we thought our readers may be interested in hearing the non-corporate media perspective.

In the video below, Kevin Carroll, EDL’s co-founder and Tommy Robinson’s cousin, sat down with Liam Tuffs in an interview to tell the untold story.

“From growing up feral in 1970s Luton, football firm days, the explosive birth of the EDL, surviving multiple assassination attempts (including shotgun ambushes and petrol bombings), exposing grooming gangs, murdered soldier Lee Rigby, mental breakdown, prison time, to his powerful return to Christian faith – Kev holds nothing back,” Tuffs said in the video description.

Liam Tuffs: The Truth Behind The English Defence League – Exclusive Untold Story, 14 May 2026 (150 mins)

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