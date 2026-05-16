Unite the Kingdom rally goes ahead, despite Starmers’ best efforts to disparage and ban attendees

The Unite the Kingdom rally is taking place today.
Despite Keir Starmer’s best efforts to discourage and ban people from attending, under the banner “Four Nations. One Kingdom. Under God,” a huge crowd from across the United Kingdom and further afield is gathering in London to highlight the destruction Starmer and his cronies are causing, and to stand up for their rights, freedoms and their culture.
The rally is not only for the United Kingdom, but for the West. So, Starmer has taken it upon himself to stop representatives from Western nations from attending the rally. He has been busy cancelling their visas so that they are unable to enter the UK.
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On Monday, during a press conference, Keir Starmer again showed his left-wing autocratic tendencies. He announced that he will stop “far right agitators” entering the UK to attend the rally.
On hearing about Starmer’s plans, Robinson said, “We [ ] have members of Congress coming over to speak – will Starmer have the guts to ban Congressmen?”
In an email to supporters on Wednesday, Robinson said:
It has come to light today that a notorious Muslim extremist organisation is the driving force behind Keir Starmer banning our overseas guests from the ‘Unite The Kingdom’ event on Saturday.
‘5 Pillars’ is an infamous organisation of extremist Muslims, and it is ‘5 Pillars’ that has revealed that they were behind the wave of bans that has prohibited our overseas guest speakers from attending.
Keir Starmer is literally in league with Islamists who hate Britain.
You couldn’t make it up, but what else do we expect from treacherous communists like Starmer.
This is one of the tweets confirming the involvement of ‘5 Pillars’ that has come to light today:
This is Labour’s Britain, Islamic extremists dictating who can and who can’t enter our country. What a sad stain on the history of our great nation, and it’s only going to get worse.Tommy Robinson, 13 May 2026
Starmer has been active on Twitter (now X) sowing division. Here is Starmer pushing divisive rhetoric again yesterday, calling the Unite the Kingdom supporters “far-right agitators.”
Starmer said he banned people who speak out against his destructive ideology, because “they don’t speak for the decent, fair, respectful Britain I know.”
The recent local election results suggest Starmer doesn’t know anything about the British people. And he seems completely oblivious to the British people’s rejection of him and that he certainly doesn’t speak for or represent the British people.
Here is the British people’s view:
Today, the Express and others reported that 11 “far-right agitators” have been banned from entering the UK to stop them attending a rally organised by, as maliciously described by the Express as, “far-right activist” Tommy Robinson.
So, who exactly are the people who have been smeared by being labelled as “far right activists” and “far-right agitators.” The Express doesn’t say, preferring to indoctrinate its readers with language rather than provide them with the necessary information to assess for themselves. But Tommy Robinson has been more transparent and honest and named some of them:
1. Avi Yemini, an Australian who has attended events Urban Scoop has held in London in the past and has been a friend to Robinson for about 10 years.
2. Don Keith.
3. Eva Vlaardingerbroek, a Dutch commentator. Her visa was cancelled by the Home Office.
4. Joey Mannarino, an American MAGA patriot. His visa was cancelled by the Home Office.
5. Ada Lluch, a Spanish influencer. His visa was cancelled by the Home Office.
6. Dominik Tarczyński, a popular Polish patriot and member of the European Parliament. The Home Office had this to say when notifying him, and others, that his visa was cancelled, effectively banning him from entering the UK:
7. Filip Dewinter, a Member of the Belgian Parliament.
8. Valentina Gomez.
9. Ezra Lavant, who has travelled to Britain dozens of times to show support for Tommy Robinson, both at UTK events and when Robinson was in prison. “Ezra has done nothing wrong; he loves Britain. This is pure spiteful tyranny from Keir Starmer and his cronies,” Robinson said in an email.
Lavant appeared on TalkTV to speak about Starmer’s ban. ““I’ve never committed a crime in my life,” he said. “I’ll sue him.”
Adding, “This is not a legitimate ban. This is Starmer trying to lash out at his critics, but more than that, I think he’s trying to distract from, I think it’s, a 16% approval in the polls.”
On Monday, after the first few guests were notified that their visa had been cancelled, Robinson said, “We fully expect the rest of our overseas European and American guests to be blocked from entering our country. Starmer’s government has no issue with an endless stream of Islamic extremists and terrorists entering the UK, but patriots who love the West, are banned.”
“Regardless of Keir Starmer’s fascist, authoritarian antics, hundreds of thousands, probably millions of patriots, are due to descend on London on Saturday,” he added.
You can watch the Unite the Kingdom rally live HERE, HERE, HERE and and you can look for it on Tommy Robinson’s Twitter (now X) profile when airing begins.
Since Tommy Robinson’s critics frequently point to his historic ties to the English Defence League (“EDL”), which became defunct in the 2010s, we thought our readers may be interested in hearing the non-corporate media perspective.
In the video below, Kevin Carroll, EDL’s co-founder and Tommy Robinson’s cousin, sat down with Liam Tuffs in an interview to tell the untold story.
“From growing up feral in 1970s Luton, football firm days, the explosive birth of the EDL, surviving multiple assassination attempts (including shotgun ambushes and petrol bombings), exposing grooming gangs, murdered soldier Lee Rigby, mental breakdown, prison time, to his powerful return to Christian faith – Kev holds nothing back,” Tuffs said in the video description.
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Categories: Breaking News, World News
Deliberately importing massive millions of Middle East men, so to rape and sell British girls is just extremely wrong and even evil.
Why did it take this long for the people to unite and to protect their own Nation ?
Better late than never! We don’t need criticism at this point, we need encouragement. Stop trolling us.
Hi LLC,
I have mentioned, that myself and friends were out on the streets over 25 years ago, trying to get attention for victims.
This was before the internet and mobile phones were common.
We could not understand why councillors and police were not interested ?
Then I found out from this Expose, that the councillors were collecting postal votes off the moslems.
This was why it has taken so long, just smoke and mirrors.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/VUZKTrS6UFM don’t forget your water
digital I D anyone
No thanks. I’m good.
https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/ZsVf-S5CbjQ just how much has been hidden and what’s the truth
🙏🙏
What the Holy Bible says of this horrific decade just ahead of us.. Here’s a site expounding current global events in the light of bible prophecy.. To understand more, pls visit 👇 https://bibleprophecyinaction.blogspot.com/
Just smoke and mirrors, they’re all on the same side.
Who is “all”? Not those thousands in the street, except for the globalists’ spies and agitators who were inserted there, of course.
“Rhoda Wilson” we do not forget. We do not forgive. Expect us. Anonymous….
“Sam,” are you the mysterious “anonymous” you claim your comment is from? Are you threatening me? If so, please do tell us all, as I’m sure we’re all curious, what exactly are you threatening to do?
It’s interesting you would openly say something like this when just 9 days ago you said: “I would never make such threats nor would i support others who behave in that way” and then asked me for proof because I accused that you had.
https://expose-news.com/2026/05/06/hantavirus-another-psyop/#comment-187612
Speak truth to liars, and you get harrassed. Hang in there, Rhoda.
Hi Worrywart, thank you and I will do!
Hi Rhoda. Can two different users have the same name on here? On other sites, once a username is taken, it can’t be reused….
Hi A Yousleh Zeeter, I guess you’re asking because you’d like to find an excuse for “Sam’s” bad behaviour. Unfortunately it’s not a case of a mistaken identity on my part as you might have hoped.
The “Sam” you have shown solidarity with in this exchange is the same “Sam” that frequently posts comments on this site pushing the “no virus” dogma. “Sam” has a history of posting disparaging/abusive comments towards me and The Expose. That is why some of his comments are deleted.
As you appear to be in support of Sam’s threat above, I would like to remind you that we reserve the right to – and normally do – delete any abusive or threatening comments.
The censorship is rife on here….If you don’t follow certain peoples narratives, your comments are removed!…
The days of free speech and expression are truly gone….
Hi A Yousleh Zeeter, we retain the right to block/remove any abusive, threatening and racist comments made on this site. We also retain the right to block/remove comments using e.g. swear words or comments that exceed a certain number of words. Comments that advertise something or are spam are also blocked/removed.
If this what you would define as censorship, then you’re right – “censorship is rife on here.” Because, for example, we block/remove many spam/advertising comments every day. Fortunately, we have a fairly decent community that reads The Expose so there are not too many racist or abusive comments, and so far fewer of those are blocked/removed.
Our comments section is made available so people can discuss, debate, share ideas/information in a productive and cordial manner. In short, use good morals and common sense: if you are in a pub and make remarks that get you thrown out, then the same is likely to happen “here” and for similar reasons.
Wow, so many shills who work for the enemy in one place. They must have had a post production shill party after this performance. Masonic numbers and basic logic tell tge real story of course.
I am in the US, where it is 12:48 p.m. on Sunday.
I just searched Google for “Unite the Kingdom” to see what is in the current news. The top article on the left of the screen was from The Guardian. The top article on the right of the screen was from The Islam Channel. (I’m not joking or making this up.)
The Guardian’s first line was, “Tens of thousands march through London for far-right and pro-Palestinian protests.”
The Islam Channel’s first line was, “Unite the Kingdom rally sparks mockery as critics highlight…”
Your country and mine are occupied territories. We must force out the traitors (for whom The Guardian speaks) and the invaders (for whom the Islam Channel speaks).
This march was a great beginning, but now that it’s over, it’ll be business as usual for those who have us by the throats. Or at least they will try. We’ve already lost a lot of our way of life, our culture. We must do whatever can be done to save the rest. We are at the tipping point.
Starmer is an absolute criminal. I hope he ends up in prison. He is a treasonous communist installed buffoon.