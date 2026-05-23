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Global Tyranny: Britain is being used as a test case for digital ID control

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British politician David Kurten, leader of the Heritage Party, joined Daniel Forsius from the Swedish independent media outlet News Voice to discuss the escalating crisis in the UK.


From people being jailed for protests against migration crimes and social media posts, to the King’s Speech pushing digital ID, and the growing resistance with massive protests – Britain is being used as a test project for global control.

“There’s a lot of agitation in the UK at the moment among the people because they realise the Government is acting against the people, they’re not for the people,” Kurten said.

It’s not only in the UK.  “I think all of the governments are working in lockstep together because [they all have an allegiance] to the World Economic Forum and the powers that be and the global cabal,” he said.  “And at one point or another, some nations are pushing forward the agenda faster in some areas than others, and other times its other nations that are pushing forward.”

“But, I think at the moment, the UK is being used to push forward with the digital ID … but they’re also doing the same thing in Australia, New Zealand and Canada as well, it seems the English-speaking countries are being used at this very moment in time to push forward that part of the agenda.”

It’s not only the digital ID that the global cabal is trying to impose on nations.  “I feel like I’m fighting 20 different battles all at the same time and they manifest in different nations at different times.”

Daniel Forsius Channel: Global Tyranny Arrives | Jailed For Posts, Digital ID & UK Uprising, 18 May 2026 (3 mins)

You can follow David Kurten on Twitter (now X) HERE, YouTube HERE, Facebook HERE, Telegram HERE and Gab HERE.

Two men standing outdoors and talking under a blue banner that reads 'Global Tyranny: Britain is being used as a test case for digital ID control'.

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author avatar
Rhoda Wilson
While previously it was a hobby culminating in writing articles for Wikipedia (until things made a drastic and undeniable turn in 2020) and a few books for private consumption, since March 2020 I have become a full-time researcher and writer in reaction to the global takeover that came into full view with the introduction of covid-19. For most of my life, I have tried to raise awareness that a small group of people planned to take over the world for their own benefit. There was no way I was going to sit back quietly and simply let them do it once they made their final move.
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Categories: Breaking News, UK News

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Stuart-James
Stuart-James
1 day ago

The entire digital identity project is a complete fraudulent scam for the owners of digital identity documents refuse to disclose their legal title of ownership.

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Stitchywitch
Stitchywitch
1 day ago

I firmly believe the the Heritage Party is the best option for non establishment voters in the UK. Reform, Restore and Advance are too busy fighting with each other and refusing to work together to ever present an united front and challenge the globalist controlled uni-party. If everyone who intends to vote for the other three “right” parties votes for Heritage instead, they will get the government they want and a true democracy. Government by the people, for and on behalf of the people.

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Reverend Scott
Reverend Scott
11 hours ago

This isn’t nazi Germany. A fractured proboscis awaits the first useful idiot to demand my ID. No warning will be given, only a lesson.

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