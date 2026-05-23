Global Tyranny: Britain is being used as a test case for digital ID control

Please share our story!

British politician David Kurten, leader of the Heritage Party, joined Daniel Forsius from the Swedish independent media outlet News Voice to discuss the escalating crisis in the UK.



From people being jailed for protests against migration crimes and social media posts, to the King’s Speech pushing digital ID, and the growing resistance with massive protests – Britain is being used as a test project for global control.

“There’s a lot of agitation in the UK at the moment among the people because they realise the Government is acting against the people, they’re not for the people,” Kurten said.

It’s not only in the UK. “I think all of the governments are working in lockstep together because [they all have an allegiance] to the World Economic Forum and the powers that be and the global cabal,” he said. “And at one point or another, some nations are pushing forward the agenda faster in some areas than others, and other times its other nations that are pushing forward.”

“But, I think at the moment, the UK is being used to push forward with the digital ID … but they’re also doing the same thing in Australia, New Zealand and Canada as well, it seems the English-speaking countries are being used at this very moment in time to push forward that part of the agenda.”

It’s not only the digital ID that the global cabal is trying to impose on nations. “I feel like I’m fighting 20 different battles all at the same time and they manifest in different nations at different times.”

Daniel Forsius Channel: Global Tyranny Arrives | Jailed For Posts, Digital ID & UK Uprising, 18 May 2026 (3 mins)

You can follow David Kurten on Twitter (now X) HERE, YouTube HERE, Facebook HERE, Telegram HERE and Gab HERE.

Please share our story!