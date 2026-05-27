For Danielle. For truth. For every patient going into hospitals, trusting the people sworn to heal them

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In 2021, Danielle Alvarez, a 28-year-old girl with special needs, was admitted to a hospital in New York, USA, with a mild cough – and died 40 days later.

Rebecca, her mother, conducted her own investigation into what happened to her daughter.

Instead of healthcare, Danielle was subjected to 40 days of medical experimentation, neglect and torture, resulting in her death.

Unbeknownst to her mother, the hospital had also assigned Danielle an organ donor identification number without permission.

This is a remarkable story of a warrior mother seeking justice – and the strength and power of a mother’s love. If the perpetrators had any common sense, they’d have known not to get between a mother and her child.

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Recently, Mark Crispin Miller published a summary of first and second-hand accounts of the ongoing covid “vaccine” massacre in the United States. “See what just a few people have seen with their own eyes, or heard about from reliable sources, since the ‘vaccination’ drive began. And millions all around the world could also tell such stories,” he wrote. You can read his article HERE.

In Australia, thousands of vaccine-injured have finally started to make headway in their claims against the Government to recover compensation for injuries. “More than 2,500 people have signed on to the class action so far. Some have lost relatives and others were maimed by taking the [covid] shots,” Alison Bevege wrote last month.

“It has been a long road for the bereaved. They were pushed aside by the government at every turn, and they struggled with repeated submissions in their attempts to get justice through the courts since April 2023,” she said.

In Italy, on 11 May, the Turin Court of Appeal handed down a verdict which confirmed the causal link between the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty covid “vaccine” and severe transverse myelitis in a 52-year-old woman (now 57) who became paralysed after two doses of Pfizer’s harmful injection. The court ordered the Italian Ministry of Health to pay her monthly compensation.

Reporting on the Italian case, France-Soir said, “This Italian verdict comes at a time when, in France, confidence in vaccines – and particularly those against Covid-19 – is collapsing. According to the MIS Group survey conducted for France-Soir et BonSens.org from April 30 to May 4, 2026 (representative sample of 1,200 French people aged 18 to 75), 46% of respondents say they have experienced adverse effects after at least one dose of anti-covid vaccine, including 15% of significant to major (serious) effects.”

People who have been injured or killed by the covid vaccines are not just numbers or statistics. They are fathers, mothers, sons and daughters.

On the other hand, there are those who were killed by hospital covid protocols. Killed by doctors and nurses who have a duty of care; “healthcare” workers who the public entrusts to heal, not harm. The story of Danielle and her mother, Rebecca, below, is one such story. It reminds us of the trauma, pain and suffering behind the story of each and every person who fell victim to the covid project.

By Rebecca Charles Jackson, with an introduction from Margaret Anna Alice

Introduction

By Margaret Anna Alice

27 August 2021: A healthy twenty-eight-year-old girl with special needs arrived at Northwell Hospital in Glen Cove, Long Island. Other than a persistent mild cough, Danielle Alvarez was perfectly fine, labs showed. The staff should have sent her home.

Instead, Danielle suffered forty days of medical experimentation, neglect and physical, emotional and psychological torture before her body succumbed on 6 October 2021.

Her mom, Rebecca Charles Jackson, didn’t know hospitals had become killing centres financially incentivised to administer deadly protocols in the name of covid.

She thought her daughter was going to be cared for by medical professionals – not milked like a cash cow to the tune of $650,000 billed to private insurance and an additional unknown amount billed to Medicare.

Rebecca didn’t know the hospital would assign Danielle an organ donor identification number without her consent.

She didn’t realise the staff would administer ten doses of remdesivir – twice the standard covid protocol of the emergency-use authorised drug. Known to cause acute renal failure, remdesivir was found to be so dangerous that the Safety Review Board pulled it from an Ebola study in 2019 because mortality had exceeded 50 per cent.

Rebecca never imagined the staff would pump Danielle with fentanyl – let alone lethal levels measuring 53 ng/ml at the time of her death. That’s almost quintuple the amount (11 ng/ml) found in George Floyd’s body.

Nor did Rebecca know Danielle would be subjected to propofol for over twenty-three days, exceeding safe limits and without any monitoring for Propofol-Related Infusion Syndrome.

She could not have guessed at the panoply of other drugs Danielle would be administered – most without Rebecca’s knowledge or consent – including tocilizumab, precedex, morphine, paralytics and chemical restraints.

Rebecca did not anticipate the doctor known among staff as the Ventilator Maestro -who later confessed to Rebecca, “I have nightmares about your daughter” – would intubate Danielle unnecessarily for thirty-two days.

Now Rebecca is fighting back with all her formidable might – and attorneys Tricia Lindsay, Graham Brownstein1, and Barry Silberman have stepped up, along with Free Now Foundation President and Board Chair Alix Mayer, to join the fight.

Free Now Foundation: False Diagnosis Killed Her Daughter In The Hospital? A Mother Fights for Justice | Episode 9, 29 April 2026 (64 mins)

They have a smart strategy – and they aren’t looking for settlement money. They are seeking discovery in court. In other words, justice for Danielle. Justice for all who have been hospicided. Justice to prevent this from happening to others.

Please read Rebecca’s heart-sickening account below and do what you can to support her case, whether it be by making a donation, attending the Vera Sharav birthday fundraiser in New York on 6 June or sharing this article. (As I mentioned previously, I will be present for the cocktail hour portion of that event and look forward to seeing you there if you can make it.)

Thank you for standing up for Danielle. Thank you for standing beside Rebecca. Thank you for helping us stop medical murder.

DON’T LET THEM GET AWAY WITH IT.

A Mother’s Fight for Justice

by Rebecca Charles Jackson

When I first encountered Margaret Anna Alice’s poem ‘Mistakes Were NOT Made’, something shifted.

It wasn’t just poetry. It was recognition. It was truth spoken plainly in a world that has worked relentlessly to blur, distort, and deny it.

I am living what that poem exposed.

I Was Never Supposed to Be Here

I am not a lawyer. I am not a public figure.

I am a mother who trusted the medical system.

I walked my twenty-eight-year-old daughter, Danielle Cathleen Alvarez, into a hospital with a cough … and never walked her back out.

She was vibrant. Full of life. She deserved to live.

Instead, over forty brutal days, my daughter was subjected to systematic medical abuse and torture.

They pumped Danielle full of powerful drugs and experimental cocktails at doses no adult body was meant to endure. She was heavily sedated, chemically paralysed, physically tied to the bed, isolated, alone and terrified – with no family allowed at her side to hold her hand, comfort her or advocate for her.

Day after relentless day, they escalated: more sedatives, opioids, paralytics and mechanical ventilation that directly coincided with her rapid collapse. Layer upon layer of toxic medications assaulted her body until it finally surrendered to multiple organ failure.

This was not “treatment.” This was not “care.” This was medical torture.

And even after they killed her, they tried to harvest her organs as a donor, without my knowledge or permission – one final desecration.

What Happened Inside Those Walls

This is not speculation. Every detail is documented in her medical records. I have the toxicology and autopsy reports. They did not know I would find out the truth.

Danielle was admitted in a condition that did not reflect immediate life-threatening distress. Yet from the very first day, the trajectory was one of aggressive escalation rather than careful healing.

The pattern was unmistakable:

Diagnoses applied early that carried heavy clinical and massive billing weight.

Immediate heavy sedation with multiple agents and opioids.

Use of paralytics.

Mechanical ventilation that accelerated her decline.

A merciless stack of medications that placed ever-increasing stress on her organs.

As her mother, I was repeatedly told, “This is protocol.”

But protocol does not explain how a stable young woman is systematically broken down until her body fails completely.

Protocol does not justify isolating her, restraining her and subjecting her to interventions that any reasonable observer could see were destroying her.

This Was Not a Simple “Error” – It Was a Pattern

They want you to believe it was just pressure on the system, uncertainty and tragic but unavoidable outcomes.

When you examine the records line by line, a far darker picture emerges: a deliberate, sustained pattern in which rigid protocol overrode individual patient assessment, escalation continued even as her condition catastrophically declined and no meaningful course correction was ever attempted.

This raises a question that must be answered under oath in a court of law: Were these decisions made in the best interest of Danielle, or were other financial, political or institutional factors driving her so-called “care”?

I Filed My Case Alone

After Danielle was taken from me, I entered a nightmare world of courtrooms, filings, motions and deadlines with no lawyer, no money and no roadmap – only grief, rage and an unbreakable determination for truth and justice.

Many said it was hopeless. That I would be crushed. That the system protects its own. For a long time, it felt exactly like that: endless delays, dismissals, and procedural traps clearly designed to exhaust and silence grieving families. But they didn’t know who I was.

They Didn’t Know I Would Never Stop

I pored over every single page of records. Every medication order. Every doctor’s note. Every name on every chart. I forced myself to relive those forty days of horror again and again until I understood exactly what they did to my daughter.

I refused to be silenced. I refused to let her death be swept away as just another statistic.

Then Something Changed

Because I would not quit, doors finally began to open. I now have three amazing attorneys who understand the seriousness and broader implications of this case. They stood up for my Danielle when others would not:

Tricia Lindsay, Esq.

Graham Brownstein, Esq.

Barry Silberman, Esq.

This case is not about money. It is about protecting our rights, our bodies and our loved ones and ensuring that what happened to Danielle is exposed and never repeated. We are determined to bring change.

An amended complaint has been filed. Discovery is moving forward. For the first time, there is a genuine path to force the truth into the light through evidence, sworn testimony and real accountability.

Why This Matters to You

If you are reading this, you already know the fear, the isolation and the blind obedience to authority that defined those years.

You have asked yourself the same questions I have: What really happened inside those hospitals? How many others suffered the same fate?

My case is one of the few pushing forward with the power to expose those answers under oath.

This Is Bigger Than One Family

I am not interested in a quiet settlement or a sealed payoff.

I am fighting for full transparency. For real accountability. For the kind of truth that cannot be buried, memory-holed, or bought off.

Because if these crimes are not dragged into the sunlight and examined honestly, they will happen again – to your mother, your child, your spouse.

For Danielle

My beautiful daughter walked into that hospital trusting the people sworn to heal her. She deserved real care. She deserved protection. She deserved to come home.

Instead, I am left here, fighting for her, speaking for her, refusing to let her story be rewritten or erased.

If you believe in truth, justice and protecting innocent lives from future medical tyranny, I am asking you to stand with me.

Legal battles like this are expensive and exhausting. The institutions on the other side have unlimited resources.

I have the truth, my unbreakable will, and, hopefully, you.

Your support will help fund expert witnesses, court costs and the relentless work required to see this through. Every contribution matters.

Together, we can ensure that what was done to Danielle is exposed, not hidden … confronted, not dismissed … and never allowed to be repeated.

For Danielle. For truth. For every patient still walking into hospitals trusting the white coats. We are not stopping.

Together, we cut through the lies. In eternal love and memory of my beautiful girl.

Help Us Seek Justice for a Grieving Mother Taking on Northwell Health

Please support our case and stay tuned for updates.

Please visit and share the Free Now Foundation page to support my Danielle’s case.

With gratitude and fierce determination,

Rebecca Charles Jackson, Danielle’s Mom

Mother. Warrior.

For Danielle. Always.

Featured image: Danielle and Rebecca

Please share our story!