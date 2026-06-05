Climate Realism fact check May 2026

Climate Realism has published its fact check of the top false climate change claims made last month.
The Washington Post claimed carbon pollution was making food less healthy, a US Senator claimed fossil fuel pollution was causing a drought in the USA, the Daily Mail claimed future melting of Antarctic ice is going to drown millions of people and Climate Central claimed that summers in the USA have warmed immensely due to climate change.
But perhaps the most ludicrous claim comes from the BBC. Climate change is slowing the rate of the Earth’s spin, which is making the days longer, the BBC said. “There’s nothing quite like it in 3.6 million years.”
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Climate Fact-Check May 2026
By the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (“CFACT”), The Heartland Institute, the Competitive Enterprise Institute, the Energy & Environmental Legal Institute, the International Climate Science Coalition (“ICSC”) and Truth in Energy and Climate, as published by Climate Realism on 4 June 2026.
This compilation serves as a fact check on the top false claims made about climate change by the media in May 2026. It debunks claims such as climate is causing “less healthy” food, melting ice is “drown[ing] millions,” droughts are caused by fossil fuels and the Earth is spinning more slowly due to climate change.
Links: The Washington Post article, Leiden University analysis, examples of experiments, Free-Air carbon dioxide enrichment, crop yield increases.
Links: Committee animation, US drought monitor, drought classification, NOAA climate definition.
Links: The Daily Mail post, Nature study, East Antarctica ice gains, IPCC AR6.
Links: IPCC abandoning high-end scenarios, The Washington Post article, The New Republic article, plausibility, coal consumption estimate, proven reserves.
Links: Climate Central report, UHI mapping, paper on UHI.
Links: BBC article, JGR Solid Earth study, frictional effects, El Niño–Southern Oscillation.
Until next month, enjoy these and other great climate fact checks at:
- Sorry, Health ‘Experts’ and The Guardian, Climate Change Isn’t Causing a ‘Public Health Emergency’
- The Media is Wrong, Tornadoes Are Not Getting More Frequent or Extreme
- Wrong, Guardian, Climate Change Hasn’t Taken New Orleans Beyond the ‘Point of No Return’
- POLITICO: ‘Climate hushing’ – ‘The sound of (climate) silence’ – ‘As Trump unravels U.S. climate policy, Dems & enviro groups have grown strangely quiet’
- Meet the new Greta…Eva Lighthiser! The 20-year-old airplane flying climate activist suing Trump for ‘violating constitutional rights’
- New Study: ‘LGB individuals live in warmer places.’ – Study ‘tests whether lesbian, gay, & bisexual (LGB) individuals inhabit systematically warmer locations than their heterosexual peers’
- Climate Change Weekly # 581— It’s Hurricane Season, and Nothing Is New
- Ocean “Acidification” — Another Fake Scare That Won’t Go Away
- SSP5-8.5: Garbage In, Doomcasting Out
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Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, US News
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https://iere.org/how-do-plants-recycle-carbon-during-photosynthesis/
we live in a penal society not an educational society
https://science.nasa.gov/earth/climate-change/co2-is-making-earth-greenerfor-now/
There isn’t any fossil fuel. Oil is naturally produced by earths pressure. And carbon is essential for plants and humans. Psychopaths don’t know fiction from reality.