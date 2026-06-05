Climate Realism fact check May 2026

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Climate Realism has published its fact check of the top false climate change claims made last month.

The Washington Post claimed carbon pollution was making food less healthy, a US Senator claimed fossil fuel pollution was causing a drought in the USA, the Daily Mail claimed future melting of Antarctic ice is going to drown millions of people and Climate Central claimed that summers in the USA have warmed immensely due to climate change.

But perhaps the most ludicrous claim comes from the BBC. Climate change is slowing the rate of the Earth’s spin, which is making the days longer, the BBC said. “There’s nothing quite like it in 3.6 million years.”

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By the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (“CFACT”), The Heartland Institute, the Competitive Enterprise Institute, the Energy & Environmental Legal Institute, the International Climate Science Coalition (“ICSC”) and Truth in Energy and Climate, as published by Climate Realism on 4 June 2026.

This compilation serves as a fact check on the top false claims made about climate change by the media in May 2026. It debunks claims such as climate is causing “less healthy” food, melting ice is “drown[ing] millions,” droughts are caused by fossil fuels and the Earth is spinning more slowly due to climate change.

Links: The Washington Post article, Leiden University analysis, examples of experiments, Free-Air carbon dioxide enrichment, crop yield increases.

Links: Committee animation, US drought monitor, drought classification, NOAA climate definition.

Links: The Daily Mail post, Nature study, East Antarctica ice gains, IPCC AR6.

Links: IPCC abandoning high-end scenarios, The Washington Post article, The New Republic article, plausibility, coal consumption estimate, proven reserves.

Links: Climate Central report, UHI mapping, paper on UHI.

Links: BBC article, JGR Solid Earth study, frictional effects, El Niño–Southern Oscillation.

Until next month, enjoy these and other great climate fact checks at:

ClimateRealism.com

ClimateDepot.com

Wattsupwiththat.com

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