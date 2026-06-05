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Climate Realism fact check May 2026

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Climate Realism has published its fact check of the top false climate change claims made last month.

The Washington Post claimed carbon pollution was making food less healthy, a US Senator claimed fossil fuel pollution was causing a drought in the USA, the Daily Mail claimed future melting of Antarctic ice is going to drown millions of people and Climate Central claimed that summers in the USA have warmed immensely due to climate change.

But perhaps the most ludicrous claim comes from the BBC.  Climate change is slowing the rate of the Earth’s spin, which is making the days longer, the BBC said.  “There’s nothing quite like it in 3.6 million years.”

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Climate Fact-Check May 2026

By the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow (“CFACT”), The Heartland Institute, the Competitive Enterprise Institute, the Energy & Environmental Legal Institute, the International Climate Science Coalition (“ICSC”) and Truth in Energy and Climate, as published by Climate Realism on 4 June 2026.

This compilation serves as a fact check on the top false claims made about climate change by the media in May 2026.  It debunks claims such as climate is causing “less healthy” food, melting ice is “drown[ing] millions,” droughts are caused by fossil fuels and the Earth is spinning more slowly due to climate change.

Links: The Washington Post article, Leiden University analysisexamples of experiments, Free-Air carbon dioxide enrichment, crop yield increases.

Infographic comparing a claim and a fact-check on drought not caused by fossil fuel pollution, May 3rd, with a Capitol icon.

Links: Committee animation, US drought monitor, drought classification, NOAA climate definition.

Infographic with a Daily Mail logo on the left and two columns titled 'Claim' and 'Fact-Check' about Antarctic ice melt.]','Two-column infographic discussing Antarctic ice-melt claims, with 'Claim' and 'Fact-Check' sections and the Daily Mail logo on the left.','Headline reads: May 7th: Wrong, Daily Mail, Future Melting Antarctic Ice Isn’t Going to Drown Millions, shown above two text columns.

Links: The Daily Mail postNature study, East Antarctica ice gainsIPCC AR6.

Links: IPCC abandoning high-end scenariosThe Washington Post articleThe New Republic articleplausibility, coal consumption estimate, proven reserves.

Split infographic titled 'May 20th: No, Climate Central, Summer Warming Isn’t Due to Climate Change'; left panel shows Climate Central claim with logo and a paragraph, right panel labeled 'Fact-Check' with explanation about urban heat island effects and misinterpretation.

Links: Climate Central report, UHI mappingpaper on UHI.

Split infographic with the title 'May 24th: No, climate change is not slowing Earth's spin' showing a left column 'Claim' and a right column 'Fact-Check' comparing a BBC claim about Earth's rotation slowing to a corrective explanation.

Links: BBC article, JGR Solid Earth studyfrictional effectsEl Niño–Southern Oscillation.

Until next month, enjoy these and other great climate fact checks at:

ClimateRealism.com

ClimateDepot.com

Wattsupwiththat.com

Banner reads 'Climate Realism fact check May 2026' with a red X across a melting globe image, signaling debunking claims about climate science.

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Rhoda Wilson
While previously it was a hobby culminating in writing articles for Wikipedia (until things made a drastic and undeniable turn in 2020) and a few books for private consumption, since March 2020 I have become a full-time researcher and writer in reaction to the global takeover that came into full view with the introduction of covid-19. For most of my life, I have tried to raise awareness that a small group of people planned to take over the world for their own benefit. There was no way I was going to sit back quietly and simply let them do it once they made their final move.
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5 Comments
J.J.
J.J.
1 day ago

🙏🙏
What the Holy Bible says of this horrific decade just ahead of us.. Here’s a site expounding current global events in the light of bible prophecy.. To understand more, pls visit 👇 https://bibleprophecyinaction.blogspot.com/

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history
history
21 hours ago

we live in a penal society not an educational society

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Ben
Ben
5 minutes ago

There isn’t any fossil fuel. Oil is naturally produced by earths pressure. And carbon is essential for plants and humans. Psychopaths don’t know fiction from reality.

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