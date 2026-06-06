Bot and AI overtake human-generated web traffic for the first time; we are in the age of the “Dead Internet”

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According to data from Cloudflare, automated bot and AI agent traffic has surpassed human-generated web traffic for the first time in history, with 57.4 per cent of requests to websites it hosts being automated bot requests, while only 42.6 per cent originate from human users.

The rapid proliferation of AI agents, which are autonomous programs that use various tools and collaborate with high-level programs and data with minimal human oversight, is largely attributed to the surge in automated traffic. These AI systems operate at a dramatically different scale than human users.

Related: Google is developing AI to take control of your internet browsing and shopping

Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare, expressed surprise at the speed of the transition from human-generated to computer-program-generated content. He had predicted it would happen by the end of 2027.

The precise date when bots surpassed human activity remains uncertain due to data variability but Prince acknowledged that the data clearly indicates that bots have surpassed human traffic and this shift carries significant implications for the internet’s future structure and business models.

Prince noted that the web actually shrank from 2015 to 2025 but the trend has reversed dramatically in recent months, with exponential growth of the web being powered by AI.

The rise in automated traffic also presents challenges for the internet’s traditional economic model. Bots do not click on ads, which raises fundamental questions about how websites and content creators will generate revenue in an increasingly bot-dominated landscape. As a potential solution, Prince proposed charging bots for access to digital users’ content.

The news has re-ignited discussions about the “dead internet theory.” The theory suggests that increasing AI presence will eventually result in an internet dominated by bots interacting with each other, rendering human content largely irrelevant. Prince disputes this viewpoint. He believes that AI has given access to content creation to a much broader audience and could lead to a “golden age of the internet” if managed effectively.

Read the full story ‘Cloudflare: Web Traffic from AI & Bots Surpasses Human Internet Activity for First Time in History’ on Breitbart HERE.

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