Germany Must Keep Supporting Rejected Asylum Seekers in New EU Ruling

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The European Court of Justice has ruled that Germany cannot strip certain asylum seekers of basic support while they remain on German soil, even when another EU country is deemed responsible for processing their claim. The judgement places another legal limit on Berlin’s attempts to tighten migration policy and reinforces a familiar tension in Europe, where national governments promise tougher controls while European law continues to guarantee minimum rights to those awaiting transfer or removal. It also further exposes the dwindling control countries have in the European Union, and the continued dilution of member states’ sovereignty.

EU Overrules Germany on Benefits for Asylum Seekers in Europe

The case centres around an asylum seeker identified as FB, whose claim was rejected as inadmissible by Germany. This decision was made because another EU member state was considered responsible under the Dublin system, which is the EU framework used to decide who should examine an asylum claim (but is usually the country that the person first entered or was first registered). While waiting to be transferred, German authorities provided food, heated accommodation, hygiene items, and healthcare, but withheld support for clothing, household goods, and other personal needs. The case began in Bavaria, after FB sued the district of Schweinfurt, before the matter reached the EU’s highest court.

On 4th June 2026, the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled in FB’s favour. Judges found that Germany could not withdraw what the court considered “basic necessities” such as clothing and household goods, even from asylum seekers whose claims are not supposed to be examined by Germany in the first place. The court said clothing belongs among the “most basic needs”, while cash benefits for daily expenses such as transport and communication devices help preserve a “minimum level of participation” in the social and cultural life of the country where the applicant is staying.

Germany’s Asylum Seekers’ Benefits Act has long provided a separate welfare regime for asylum seekers and certain foreign nationals without full residence status. Basic support is intended to cover food, accommodation, heating, clothing, healthcare, personal hygiene and household goods, as well as personal daily needs like public transport and mobile phones. Civil society groups have criticised the system as discriminatory, while successive German governments have treated it as a way to distinguish temporary protection and pending claims from ordinary social welfare.

Since 2016, Germany has been moving to restrict these provisions. The grounds for reducing reception conditions have expanded, with further changes introduced in 2019. Those affected can include people under an enforceable obligation to leave Germany, people accused of entering primarily to receive benefits, and those whose removal cannot be carried out for reasons attributed to them. The system has also been used in Dublin cases, where Germany agues that another member state is responsible for the asylum claim.

Benefits for asylum seekers have been repeatedly debated in Germany, especially the cash payments. States introduced the Bezahlkarte, or payment card, after politicians argued that cash benefits act as an incentive and allow transfers abroad. The card became an official means of providing benefits under the Asylum Seekers’ Benefits Act in May 2024.

However, the recent ECJ ruling moves directly against the country’s deterrence logic. It determines that regardless of responsibility, if an asylum seeker is physically present in a particular country, then that country must continue minimum support. The legal onus to provide “basic dignity” remains with the state currently hosting the person.

The Dublin system, introduced by the EU itself, is supposed to prevent this scenario. It should also stop asylum seekers from choosing where to have their claims examined. Transfers are slow, refusals by receiving states are common, and asylum seekers often remain for long periods in countries that are not responsible for handling their claim, at great cost. If benefits cannot be reduced below a protected minimum during that time, then the practical deterrent effect of inadmissibility decisions is weakened.

This is a politically sensitive moment for Germany. Friedrich Merz’s conservative-led government came to power promising a tougher migration policy after the February 2025 federal election, in which migration concerns helped fuel support for Alternative für Deutschland. In May 2025, the government ordered the rejection of undocumented migrants, including asylum seekers, at German borders. A Berlin administrative court later ruled that the expulsion of three Somali asylum seekers to Poland was unlawful because Germany should have determined responsibility under the EU’s Dublin system; exactly the same framework now working against the country’s efforts.

Merz said that judgement would not stop his government’s migration crackdown. He argued that Germany would continue to act within European law to protect public safety and relieve pressure on cities and municipalities. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt also defended the policy, saying Germany was overwhelmed and that the government would keep pressing its legal case.

The latest ECJ ruling now adds another constraint. First, German courts questioned the legality of rejecting asylum seekers at the border without proper Dublin procedures. Now the EU’s highest court has said that even those expected to leave cannot be left with only “bed, bread and soap”. The cumulative effect is a widening gap between what national governments say they intend to do, and what European law allows them to implement in their own country.

This is not specific to one country. In June 2024, the ECJ imposed a €200 million fine on Hungary and ordered a daily penalty of €1 million until compliance, after finding that Budapest had failed to uphold EU asylum rules. The court said Hungary had deliberately evaded EU asylum policy, including by obstructing access to the asylum procedure and unlawfully removing rejected asylum seekers. Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, denounced the ruling as outrageous.

The asylum judgements across Europe also fit a wider pattern visible beyond migration policy. Our recent article, Poland Gay Marriage Ruling Exposes True Reach of EU Power, investigated a case in Poland where the ECJ forced countries to recognise same-sex marriages even where domestic law prohibits it. That case arose after Poland refused to recognise a gay marriage registered in Germany, as their country’s own law does not provide for same-sex marriage. The ECJ ruled that they must recognise it anyway.

The significance and relationship of the migration and marriage cases lie not particularly in the subject of each case, but in the mechanism. Questions once treated as national legal democratic decisions, from asylum support to family recognition, are increasingly being decided by supranational interpretation, and countries are losing their sovereignty. EU law, therefore, no longer merely regulates rights issues. It is proving its ability to override national measures and reception conditions, and force sovereign states to rule or protect (or not) their country in a certain way.

In the migration case specifically, European courts are steadily insulating systems from democratic pressure and control, making it harder for governments to deter irregular movement, remove people without a right to remain, and distinguish between accepted and rejected refugees. Together, these cases create a system in which enforcement becomes slower and more expansive.

This all points towards a deeper issue regarding the two ideas of Europe. One is a Europe of member states, in which elected governments respond to voters demanding control of borders, reduced welfare incentives, and faster removals. The other is a Europe of legal guarantees, in which minimum standards follow the individual across borders and cannot be suspended because a government wants to create deterrence.

The recent ECJ ruling in Germany is about more than just clothing, household goods, or a cash allowance for a single asylum applicant. Instead, it exposes how national governments are losing control over their own welfare decisions and asylum policy as a whole, and how European law will intervene regardless of sovereign countries’ own democratic choices.

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