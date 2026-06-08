Advanced Alzheimer’s successfully treated with psilocybin, a recent case study says

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Psilocybin is a naturally occurring compound found in over 200 species of fungi collectively known as “magic mushrooms.” It functions as a prodrug, meaning it is biologically inactive until ingested, at which point the body rapidly converts it into psilocin. Psilocin is the pharmacologically active compound responsible for the drug’s effects.

In 2000, psilocybin research in the US was resumed and in the following years, research has surged due to its potential as a treatment for various psychiatric disorders and addictions. In the following, Nicolas Hulscher highlights a case study of an 80-year-old woman who had been diagnosed with advanced Alzheimer’s.

“[She had] a remarkable and unexpected clinical response … following a single high-dose psilocybin intervention,” he writes.

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By Nicolas Hulscher, 5 June 2026

A newly published case report in Frontiers in Neuroscience describes a remarkable and unexpected clinical response in an 80-year-old woman with advanced Alzheimer’s disease following a single high-dose psilocybin intervention.

The patient had lived with Alzheimer’s disease for approximately 10 years and experienced severe functional decline over the preceding five years. According to the report, she had become largely monosyllabic, demonstrated profound cognitive impairment, chronic urinary incontinence, impaired mobility, dysphagia, executive dysfunction and severe reduction in spontaneous communication and emotional engagement.

After receiving a single 5g oral dose of psilocybin-containing mushrooms (Enigma strain), the patient reportedly experienced rapid and sustained functional improvement across multiple domains.

Lago M Cerveira M and Simonet JX 2026 Transient multidomain functional improvement in advanced Alzheimers disease following high dose psilocybin containing mushroom administration a case report Front Neurosci 201813281 doi 103389fnins20261813281

During the acute phase, the patient entered a prolonged deep sleep-like state accompanied by profuse sweating and clinically suspected hyperthermia.

Then, approximately 19 hours later, something unexpected occurred.

The patient spontaneously awakened and began speaking for hours, engaging in autobiographical conversation and recalling memories that had not been expressed in years.

Over the following days, her family reported meaningful improvements in:

Speech and communication.

Memory and contextual recognition.

Walking and mobility.

Emotional connection and social engagement.

Bladder control, after years of chronic urinary incontinence.

Lago M Cerveira M and Simonet JX 2026 Transient multidomain functional improvement in advanced Alzheimers disease following high dose psilocybin containing mushroom administration a case report Front Neurosci 201813281 doi 103389fnins20261813281

Most notably, the improvements were not merely immediate and fleeting.

At 1-month follow-up, bladder control reportedly remained restored and the patient was described as still functionally improved compared with baseline. Due to the persistence of meaningful benefits, a second supervised psilocybin session was performed one month later.

To be clear, this is one published case report, not a randomised controlled trial, and causality cannot be established.

Nevertheless, the implications are difficult to ignore.

There are currently no approved Alzheimer’s medications known to produce rapid, multi-domain improvements of this magnitude in advanced disease. Existing therapies may modestly slow decline or provide limited symptomatic benefit in some patients, but none are known to rapidly restore speech, continence, emotional engagement and functional capacity in a patient with advanced Alzheimer’s.

Two of my grandparents died with advanced Alzheimer’s disease, and every medication they were prescribed ultimately failed to meaningfully alter the course of decline. Millions of families across the world face the same devastating reality.

These findings urgently need replication. For millions watching a parent or loved one disappear to Alzheimer’s, even the possibility of restoring lost function warrants serious scientific investigation.

About the Author

Nicolas Hulscher, Master of Public Health (“MPH”), is an epidemiologist and Administrator at the McCullough Foundation, which publishes articles on a Substack page titled ‘Focal Points’.

Hulscher is known for his research on adverse events following covid vaccination, particularly focusing on myocarditis and other post-acute sequelae. He has been the lead author on several covid vaccination studies and a contributor to others. He has also co-authored research on the proximal origin of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1.

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