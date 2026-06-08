Swedish police assault independent journalists at NATO summit

On 21 May, during the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Helsingborg, Sweden, two independent journalists from Frihetsnytt (Freedom News) who were carrying officially registered press credentials were assaulted by police in a public place.
The journalists were slammed to the ground in broad daylight, mocked by officers and later stopped by police buses and denied medical care for their injuries, Daniel Forisus reports.
This incident – covered by independent Swedish outlets such as Frihetsnytt (Freedom News), Fria Tider and Samnytt, among others – represents a serious attack on press freedom.
When registered journalists are physically assaulted and denied medical care while covering a major international summit, it threatens the right of all independent media to report freely.
Freedom News is now taking legal action against the police. You can support their action HERE.
Featured image: Screenshot taken from ‘Watch the film when Frihetsnytt is beaten by police & banned from filming the NATO meeting’ (video in Swedish). Source: Frihetsnytt (Freedom News)
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Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, World News
NATO probably has dictatorial power over all police in all NATO member countries. They’re probably told it’s temporary, just during this meeting, because “we have information that something bad is going to happen, and in order to prevent it…”, one of their many cover stories.
The globalist censorship and control of the media does not stop at anyone’s border. They must feel very sure of themselves now because they’re openly cracking down.