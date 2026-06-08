Swedish police assault independent journalists at NATO summit

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On 21 May, during the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Helsingborg, Sweden, two independent journalists from Frihetsnytt (Freedom News) who were carrying officially registered press credentials were assaulted by police in a public place.

The journalists were slammed to the ground in broad daylight, mocked by officers and later stopped by police buses and denied medical care for their injuries, Daniel Forisus reports.

ATTACK ON PRESS FREEDOM: Police Assault Journalists at NATO Summit 🚨🇸🇪

Sweden, two independent journalists with registered press credentials were slammed to the ground, mocked & denied medcare. A direct threat to independent journalism worldwide. #PressFreedom #freedomofspeech pic.twitter.com/20Xp28QRJ7 — danielforsiuschannel (@danielforsiCH) May 29, 2026

This incident – covered by independent Swedish outlets such as Frihetsnytt (Freedom News), Fria Tider and Samnytt, among others – represents a serious attack on press freedom.

When registered journalists are physically assaulted and denied medical care while covering a major international summit, it threatens the right of all independent media to report freely.

Freedom News is now taking legal action against the police. You can support their action HERE.

Featured image: Screenshot taken from ‘Watch the film when Frihetsnytt is beaten by police & banned from filming the NATO meeting’ (video in Swedish). Source: Frihetsnytt (Freedom News)

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