Belfast riots: Northern Irish have had enough, Government responds by seeking more censorship

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Violent disorder erupted across Belfast and other parts of Northern Ireland for a second consecutive night on Wednesday, 10 June 2026. The disorder was triggered by the brutal knife attack on a disabled man by a Sudanese refugee.

The UK government’s response? To amend the Online Safety Act to increase censorship and to further limit what information the public has access to.

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Stephen Ogilvie, an Irishman in his 40s, was attacked by Hadi Alodid, a 30-year-old Sudanese national. It wasn’t just a brutal stabbing incident. It was something far more horrific. In the video circulating online, the attacker can be seen trying to decapitate his victim. But the attacker was stopped by three men intervening, one hitting the attacker with a wooden hurling stick as others kicked him to try to force him to release his victim.

Ogilvie has suffered life-changing injuries, including the loss of his left eye and severe damage to his right eye, face and back. He remains in the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Alodid has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a knife in a public place and threats to kill.

To bypass UK border controls, people smugglers have been using the Common Travel Area – which allows free movement between Ireland and Northern Ireland without routine immigration checks – to move illegal immigrants into the UK. Smugglers advertise a “backdoor” route where migrants fly to Dublin, Ireland, often using fake IDs or visas, and are instructed to enter the UK by taking a bus to Belfast, Northern Ireland, to claim asylum. This is how Alodid entered Northern Ireland in 2023. A few months after illegally entering Northern Ireland, Alodid claimed asylum, was given refugee status and leave to remain in the UK.

As Brendan in the video below says, the Northern Irish are “fed up.”

“We know the truth,” he says. “There’s kids getting chased all over the city and raped. There’s an influx of drugs and foreign men and criminals … [We want to see] mass deportations. If anybody comes in here in the last ten years, it’s not so good for the country, they shouldn’t f**king be here.”

"We voted for peace in 1998, and this is what we got."



In Belfast, a concerned resident speaks to Europa's team at a protest outside a migrant centre.



Brendan lives on the same street as Monday's brutal knife attack, and says he wants to see mass-deportations.



Follow: @europa pic.twitter.com/e6kDmyhqTG — Europa.com (@europa) June 10, 2026

The man in the video below quite rightly blames UK government policies for what’s happened.

Far right or just right?



This well spoken local from Belfast is asked who is to blame for last nights unrest.



Are you listening @Keir_Starmer ? This is how any sane minded person in Britain feels. 💯



Credit @europa pic.twitter.com/ZE9JTJGLBJ — Patriotic 🇬🇧 Nation (@HoodedClaw1974) June 10, 2026

And the caller in the video below tells TalkTV, “Our government is complicit in bringing these people into the country … Governments in the West are pushing this to push the digital ID through.”

TalkTV caller says what the rest of the country is thinking regarding the Belfast riots:



"Our government is complicit in bringing these people into the country."



"Governments in the West are pushing this to push the digital ID through."



"It's part of [Agenda 2030]."



"[Starmer… pic.twitter.com/t7dDXQL08L — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) June 11, 2026

And the caller below tells TalkTV that the “political class are not listening” so what else can people do?

🚨 BELFAST CHANGED THE CONVERSATION



For years, politicians were able to dismiss public concerns.



Now they are facing something different.



Anger that is no longer staying online.



A TalkTV caller summed up what many are thinking:



"They're not listening."



The events in Belfast… pic.twitter.com/tjjPfk1mGy — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) June 11, 2026

Protests are not only happening in various parts of Northern Ireland. Yesterday, an anti-immigration rally was also held in Dublin.

Jim Ferguson posted a video of the protest, saying, “Footage from Dublin shows protesters expressing solidarity with the people of Belfast as demonstrations continue to spread. For generations, politicians spoke of the divisions between North and South. Today, many are pointing to something different: People on both sides of the border finding common cause on immigration, national identity and the future of their countries,” he said.

🚨 SOMETHING HISTORIC MAY BE HAPPENING



Footage from Dublin shows protesters expressing solidarity with the people of Belfast as demonstrations continue to spread.



For generations, politicians spoke of the divisions between North and South.



Today, many are pointing to something… pic.twitter.com/XMvd5MO0Nx — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) June 11, 2026

As Ferguson noted in another tweet, “What is emerging is bigger than a single protest. Bigger than a single city. And potentially bigger than the politicians who thought they could simply ride out the storm.”

🚨 A POLITICAL EARTHQUAKE IS RIPPLING ACROSS IRELAND



From Belfast to Dublin, the mood is changing.



A powerful speech today highlighted the growing anger and frustration felt by many who believe their concerns have been ignored for too long.



What is emerging is bigger than a… pic.twitter.com/PCpyDF4ec5 — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) June 11, 2026

And he quite rightly pointed out that for politicians, the problem is not the crime. “The biggest problem is that people saw the video,” Ferguson said. “They saw the attack. They drew their own conclusions. Now politicians appear more concerned about the reaction than the reason for it.”

🚨 THE ESTABLISHMENT'S BIGGEST PROBLEM IS THAT PEOPLE SAW THE VIDEO



A Northern Ireland minister has blamed Elon Musk, Tommy Robinson and "bad actors" for helping drive public anger after the Belfast attack.



But one remark may come back to haunt him:



"I wish people didn't see… pic.twitter.com/Wt5E7GV1TY — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) June 11, 2026

And so, what has the UK government’s response been? Just as after the horrific Southport murders, the Government’s solution is censorship. People who are talking about the crime will be targeted instead of the criminals. How? By using the Online Safety Act … again.

The Labour government has announced plans to amend the Online Safety Act to grant regulator Ofcom enhanced powers to crack down on social media content during “times of crisis,” a move triggered by the unrest following the Belfast knife attack, GB News reported yesterday.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall stated the changes will require platforms to take quicker action to remove illegal content that could incite violence or disorder, specifically targeting material amplified by figures like Elon Musk.

The proposal has sparked a censorship row and potential clash over free speech, with critics including Reform UK’s Matt Goodwin arguing ministers should address root causes like immigration policy rather than policing online discourse, the Daily Mail reported.

Noting the Daily Mail’s article, Bernie Spofforth tweeted, “The time between conspiracy theory and fact is now about 6 hours in the UK.” Hours earlier, she had posted the tweet below saying:

“After what happened in Belfast, the emerging progressive argument seems to be that people are angry because social media allowed too many people to see the video. In other words, people would not be angry if they did not know. And that is exactly the point.

“Without full knowledge and information, people are far easier to control. Net Zero becomes ‘necessary’ because no one sees the cost. Climate change becomes unquestionable because the BBC says so.

“What I take from this is simple: censorship of information is every bit as important as censorship of speech. Because if people cannot compare notes, they cannot form conclusions. And if they cannot form conclusions, they cannot resist.

“This is not a moral stance they have taken. It is a political one. Those who believe their worldview is the only acceptable worldview will always end up justifying oppression, because they convince themselves they are doing it for your own good.

“The danger of the internet was never simply that it allowed people to speak. It was that it allowed people to know. And once the public knows too much, those who want control will conclude that knowledge itself is dangerous.

“That is why the fight for free speech is also a fight for free information.

“The battle now is not only over speech. It is over knowledge, information, and who gets to decide what the public is allowed to understand.”

Forgive me while I run through a thought process.



After what happened in Belfast, the emerging progressive argument seems to be that people are angry because social media allowed too many people to see the video. In other words, people would not be angry if they did not know.… pic.twitter.com/yObOjVoeeW — Bernie (@Artemisfornow) June 10, 2026

Featured image: Hadi Alodid attacking Stephen Ogilvie in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on 8 June 2026. Source: BBC

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