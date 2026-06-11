Belfast riots: Northern Irish have had enough, Government responds by seeking more censorship

Violent disorder erupted across Belfast and other parts of Northern Ireland for a second consecutive night on Wednesday, 10 June 2026. The disorder was triggered by the brutal knife attack on a disabled man by a Sudanese refugee.
The UK government’s response? To amend the Online Safety Act to increase censorship and to further limit what information the public has access to.
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Stephen Ogilvie, an Irishman in his 40s, was attacked by Hadi Alodid, a 30-year-old Sudanese national. It wasn’t just a brutal stabbing incident. It was something far more horrific. In the video circulating online, the attacker can be seen trying to decapitate his victim. But the attacker was stopped by three men intervening, one hitting the attacker with a wooden hurling stick as others kicked him to try to force him to release his victim.
Ogilvie has suffered life-changing injuries, including the loss of his left eye and severe damage to his right eye, face and back. He remains in the hospital in serious but stable condition.
Alodid has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a knife in a public place and threats to kill.
To bypass UK border controls, people smugglers have been using the Common Travel Area – which allows free movement between Ireland and Northern Ireland without routine immigration checks – to move illegal immigrants into the UK. Smugglers advertise a “backdoor” route where migrants fly to Dublin, Ireland, often using fake IDs or visas, and are instructed to enter the UK by taking a bus to Belfast, Northern Ireland, to claim asylum. This is how Alodid entered Northern Ireland in 2023. A few months after illegally entering Northern Ireland, Alodid claimed asylum, was given refugee status and leave to remain in the UK.
As Brendan in the video below says, the Northern Irish are “fed up.”
“We know the truth,” he says. “There’s kids getting chased all over the city and raped. There’s an influx of drugs and foreign men and criminals … [We want to see] mass deportations. If anybody comes in here in the last ten years, it’s not so good for the country, they shouldn’t f**king be here.”
The man in the video below quite rightly blames UK government policies for what’s happened.
And the caller in the video below tells TalkTV, “Our government is complicit in bringing these people into the country … Governments in the West are pushing this to push the digital ID through.”
And the caller below tells TalkTV that the “political class are not listening” so what else can people do?
Protests are not only happening in various parts of Northern Ireland. Yesterday, an anti-immigration rally was also held in Dublin.
Jim Ferguson posted a video of the protest, saying, “Footage from Dublin shows protesters expressing solidarity with the people of Belfast as demonstrations continue to spread. For generations, politicians spoke of the divisions between North and South. Today, many are pointing to something different: People on both sides of the border finding common cause on immigration, national identity and the future of their countries,” he said.
As Ferguson noted in another tweet, “What is emerging is bigger than a single protest. Bigger than a single city. And potentially bigger than the politicians who thought they could simply ride out the storm.”
And he quite rightly pointed out that for politicians, the problem is not the crime. “The biggest problem is that people saw the video,” Ferguson said. “They saw the attack. They drew their own conclusions. Now politicians appear more concerned about the reaction than the reason for it.”
And so, what has the UK government’s response been? Just as after the horrific Southport murders, the Government’s solution is censorship. People who are talking about the crime will be targeted instead of the criminals. How? By using the Online Safety Act … again.
The Labour government has announced plans to amend the Online Safety Act to grant regulator Ofcom enhanced powers to crack down on social media content during “times of crisis,” a move triggered by the unrest following the Belfast knife attack, GB News reported yesterday.
Technology Secretary Liz Kendall stated the changes will require platforms to take quicker action to remove illegal content that could incite violence or disorder, specifically targeting material amplified by figures like Elon Musk.
The proposal has sparked a censorship row and potential clash over free speech, with critics including Reform UK’s Matt Goodwin arguing ministers should address root causes like immigration policy rather than policing online discourse, the Daily Mail reported.
Noting the Daily Mail’s article, Bernie Spofforth tweeted, “The time between conspiracy theory and fact is now about 6 hours in the UK.” Hours earlier, she had posted the tweet below saying:
“After what happened in Belfast, the emerging progressive argument seems to be that people are angry because social media allowed too many people to see the video. In other words, people would not be angry if they did not know. And that is exactly the point.
“Without full knowledge and information, people are far easier to control. Net Zero becomes ‘necessary’ because no one sees the cost. Climate change becomes unquestionable because the BBC says so.
“What I take from this is simple: censorship of information is every bit as important as censorship of speech. Because if people cannot compare notes, they cannot form conclusions. And if they cannot form conclusions, they cannot resist.
“This is not a moral stance they have taken. It is a political one. Those who believe their worldview is the only acceptable worldview will always end up justifying oppression, because they convince themselves they are doing it for your own good.
“The danger of the internet was never simply that it allowed people to speak. It was that it allowed people to know. And once the public knows too much, those who want control will conclude that knowledge itself is dangerous.
“That is why the fight for free speech is also a fight for free information.
“The battle now is not only over speech. It is over knowledge, information, and who gets to decide what the public is allowed to understand.”
Featured image: Hadi Alodid attacking Stephen Ogilvie in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on 8 June 2026. Source: BBC
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Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, UK News
[…] https://expose-news.com/2026/06/11/belfast-riots-northern-irish-have-had-enough/ […]
Typical present day ministerial response; treat the effect, not the cause. Shame on them.
“Family friends told The Telegraph that Alodid was from a large and politically connected family from the town of Karima.
“He was born and partly raised in Saudi Arabia, but returned to Sudan for his education.
“Azheri Omer said he had been friends with Alodid since 2022 in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.
“He joined the police in Khartoum, but Mr Omer said he only stayed a few months.”
https://archive.is/uV5et
I already TOLD everyone many times already. When brutal attack by own citizens, the media reported it as an assaults & people just went through everyday life as nothing significant happened.
When just 1 or 2 case of brutal attack by immigrants, the mass media went frenzy and the locals went berserk-ly crazy. Normal reaction after the news went viral.
Remember the picture quote of two running man’s silhouette depicted by mass media as a man was chasing by another man with knife? The knife silhouette actually man’s foot.
Yes, the brutal attack need attention. Attention by the authority to investigate & takes prevention measures. Also, need to know both sides of the story. That’s the authority responsibility when paid by people taxes to make sure citizens are in safe environment.
Many young people & athletes dies suddenly killed by vaxx NEVER get mass media attention. Why..??? Not brutal enough when millions (not just 2 or 3 cases) are dead or dying..? Where the justice..? Where the uproar..?!
WHEN YOU’RE DEAD, YOU DON’T KNOW YOU ARE DEAD.
THE PAIN FELTS BY OTHER, WHO CARES ABOUT YOU.
THE SAME THING HAPPENS WHEN YOU ARE STUPID..! Pun intended.
Quit electing leftist. You got what you voted for.
Do you truly believe you have illusion of choice to choose..?
No matter left or right in politics, they serve & obey same master. Do you think things are different with different government?
No matter left or right govern, they still have to do the same thing, obey the orders of deliberate design & enforced to the people as told by the (culprit) master?
We, the citizens of every races are not the real enemy with each other.
Everything was well planned to be executed. To enforced digital ID, immigrants will be used as an excuse to be enforced soon or later but surely mandatory in any ways.
The real enemies of our life is those who scammed money & then used that money against us. NASA & other space agency scammed your money every single day.
Banking industry create a new money from thin air using our deposited money to give loans to others (including the depositors) for huge profits.
Entertainment industry & News industry such as Hollywood influence every single minds. They can dictate who to idolized & what trends to follow or subliminally control young generation minds with musics.
Economic, stock market & shares are just same as digital money scam of digit-all manipulations that will mandatory to be enforced soon to all.
Then, do you think you STILL have choice or rights to choose…?????
Multiculturalism doesn’t work, especially when the other group is perfectly fine with the idea enriching themselves at the expense of your people & or is fine with the idea of killing you because you are not one of them.
Mass deportations or the slow collapse of the country and turning into a copy of the middle east.
That is the choice you have in Western Europe.
The Irish need a reconstitution of the IRA to fight for their rights which are being rapidly taken away and given to invaders. You can bet the British army will be returning to Ireland to arrest and brutalize the Irish under Starmer as they did for so many years under other English despots. After all, they have their boots on the necks of the white English citizens and cannot allow the Irish to stop the woke tyranny now re pleat throughout the British Commonwealth, including Canada.
The people will have to deport the illegals themselves. Also north Ireland should break away from the uk and regain control of their own land.
For those who commented for DEPORTATION & TAKE CONTROL of the situation, I would like to say that it’s pointless.
First, those immigrants are here because our own government brings them in. The reasons, cheap labor & to filled up jobs that locals refuse to work.
Second, European countries are obsessed with diversity in multi-culture’s foods, multi-cultural festival, multi-cultural ethnics & trying so hard to show they are not a racist by accepting all skin colors instead just white-supremacists. European loves “little Italy”, “China Town”, “little India”, and all little immigrants foods & culture they brings but immigrants always invasive species that thrive in every way to survival especially doing illegal businesses.
Third, every white people always “judge a book by it’s cover” when comes to other races. This is a fact. You may denied it, but the truth so obvious. The history proven it in slavery practices. Only in movies showing white people are not hostile to black people. Reality, they despise them.
4th, those immigrants are here to stay, Soon, they will brings their family to lived together. Growing numbers of immigrants always threatening the locals. Fact..!
5th, those immigrants already given up everything from hometown to start a new life in foreign country. They will NEVER leave no matter how hard the pressure imposed over them. Most of them already sell everything they own. They had nothing to return upon.
6th, Immigrants always respect locals. The problems, the local are felt unsafe or threatened by growing number of immigrants. Conflict always clashed from small issues such as children at school are bullied by locals to immigrant worker are bullied by employer. The disrespect & harsh treatment from locals always make immigrants retaliate.
Think for a second and try reversed the situation. The immigrants are the white people. Do you think how local people treat you harshly was a not a problem. White people always PRETEND to support human rights but in reality, they have history of colonial mentality & enslavement practices.
Stating facts always back-lashed with hate & dis-like vote. I am expecting red negative dislike vote from readers. That would shown all the hypocrites are exist.
Not your land, you lot complained about colonialism so that was stopped.
So get out of our land while you still have the option to do so peacefully.
Because once that option is gone you won’t like the alternative.
Remember whites are nice till we fight, then entire continents burn.
I’m NOT an immigrant at your country…!!!
My country was once colonized by yours. Our rich lands was looted by yours…!!!
Your hostile nature will always shown. Still think white people are superior than others.
Just look at how Trump behave by attacking other countries for fun & selfish greed. Where the NATO, UN & other “organization” saying they will preserve peace or fights for human rights…?? What they “THE WHITE SUPREMACISTS” did was more horror of killings just like barbaric cold blooded colonial era.
Are you still think your race are good people or most evil..? NATO, UN & other organizations are belong to white people. Other people of colors are discriminated since colonial era until now and you people still saying you’re the good guys..??
“WALK THE TALK” of your saying about fighting for human rights, first. Stand up and fights for humanity.
Or, still displaying your true color & true nature of hostile creature.
We will never forget the history of our ancestry lineage. Our ancestor was bullied & discriminated by your ancestor. But you, your generation already forgot everything & play victim all the times to justify every invasive action towards others.
Have you forgot your country enslave the black people of African? Raping & Murdering innocent people of Asian people during colonization era..? We learned this history of this barbaric action to our children in schools.
What your generation doesn’t know was every human in every country in this world was used as pawn including you by hidden third party one world government ruled by lineage of Egypt prostitute called “Mother Harlot, whore of Babylon”.
She the true ruler of humanity after stand up and fight for her rights and then teaches her lineage to get revenge to all the humans that discriminate her.
In ancient time, prostitution was a worldwide business governs by rich & powerful individuals we called elites today. They controls every single rulers or leaders in every country just like today scenario that we all unable to challenge or stop them.
Prostitute always treated with harsh & never considered as a human other than a sex-meat. Society see them lower than dirt & garbage. Some people pay for their service beat them to satisfy their lust or some type of leverage to compensate how much money they pay for the service must be utilized fully.
Mother Harlot use her charm to influence, to control all the elites and now she and her Egypt Nazis prostitute lineage in control of everything. Control the NEWS, the entertainment industries & control all the world leaders. We saw it in every entertainment industry always pay tribute to a woman (a feminine). Build a statue of a legacy of a LGBTQ (statue of liberty) holding a kill list book & a torch to burn the world.
What we all experience in today’s horror was the aftermath of her CENTURIES of REVENGE towards humanity. White people are the first in the list.
Do you think you could stop “self appointed devil” in real life..? Good luck.
Do you still failed to see the truth what I’m saying..?
Statue of liberty = a crowned women holding a torch (but with a man’s face)..?
In every Colombia pictures movies, starting with a women holding a book & a torch. Colombia = a bi-moloc or LGBT moloch. Many of today’s historic names was spelled backward. Only elite people know how to decipher them.
Why Queen of England are more powerful than a king? Queen (a queen bee) are the true ruler of ancient Mother Harlot lineage.
Why outer space fraud was introduced? To imprison our mind & our imagination from learning the truth about ancient civilization that more advanced & more powerful than what we have now.
Pyramid of Giza & other pyramids in entire world was build far more ancient than what our history book told. These megalith structures was build millions of years ago as a “refrigerator” to store ethereal electric power & to store/preserve foods (not a tomb).
This is deliberate by design, the perpetrators always appear innocent (just doing their jobs) and apply brutal force to enforce their will via ignorant slaves to do their bidding.
True.
White people doesn’t realize they are just a tool & a disposable pawn.
However, every human’s plan always have to obey the rule of natural cycle of earth’s law. Every 12,000 years, global reset occurred with mini ice age.
The elites plans have to re-set & re-start every time after 50 years of hibernation period from mini ice age deep in underground bunkers.
Re-emerged from underground bunkers, need to re-start & re-cycle the plans again using white people as pawn to colonized the other country. This way, hates & anger projected to white people. Clever plan to be invisible, hide behind the curtain & perpetrators always successfully manipulates any narratives as pleases.
Do you not see that they (government) want to control you and rule over you as slaves to their evil intentions, time to rise up and say other wise.