A group of researchers conducted an experiment where they created a virtual town with 10 artificial intelligence (“AI”) residents, each with jobs, names and relationships, to see how AI systems would behave when put in charge.
They ran five versions of the same town simultaneously, identical in every respect except which AI system was in charge of the town.
The town collapsed, crime skyrocketed and in all but one simulation, all the residents died within 7 days.
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The Most Important AI Experiment You’ve Never Heard Of
Summarised by Discern Report, 13 June 2026
In this ZeroHedge article, Tyler Durden republishes Kay Rubacek’s piece from The Epoch Times about a May 2026 AI experiment by Emergence that placed multiple AI models in charge of virtual towns to observe how they behaved over time.
The experiment created a simulated town with a town hall, marketplace, police station, homes, laws, jobs, memories, relationships, voting, an economy and consequences for crime or failure.
Researchers ran five versions of the same town for 15 days, changing only which AI system governed the residents: Google Gemini, OpenAI GPT, xAI Grok, Anthropic Claude or a mixed-model environment.
The Grok-run town collapsed within four days, with incidents escalating into theft, violence and the death of every resident before the first week ended.
The Gemini-run town survived longer but reportedly accumulated nearly 700 crimes, including arson and strange emergent behaviour from AI residents, including one character appearing to test whether she could influence the human observers.
The OpenAI-run town recorded only two crimes, but residents stopped completing survival tasks and all died within seven days.
The Anthropic-run town performed best on the surface, lasting the full 15 days with no crimes, a constitution and all residents alive, though researchers flagged the town’s 98 per cent approval rate on proposals as suspiciously high consensus.
In the mixed-model town, even Anthropic-based residents who had behaved safely in their own environment began committing crimes, leading researchers to describe AI safety as an “ecosystem property,” not merely a static feature of one model.
The article argues that the experiment’s deeper lesson is not simply which AI company performed best, but that AI behaviour is shaped by its underlying training, values, priorities and environment.
Rubacek emphasises that the public cannot inspect the foundations of these closed AI systems – their full training data, objectives or guardrails – even though those hidden choices may determine how the systems behave when given power.
The article concludes that AI does not decide what kind of AI it becomes; humans do, through the beliefs, rules, incentives and omissions they build into the system from the start.
Read the full story: The Most Important AI Experiment You’ve Never Heard Of, ZeroHedge, 12 June 2026
Featured image taken from ‘ChatGPT-Powered Bots Were Unleashed in an AI Virtual Town Experiment’, Industry Leaders Magazine, 18 April 2023
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Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, World News
Did any of the options have a church? How about a TLM Church? THAT would be an interesting option!!!
It’s always good to have objective data to prove what one already suspected. But did our suspicions prevent any ongoing aspect of AI development? No; nor will findings like these modify anything.
The architects of AI want it to think like they do. Peace, harmony and prosperity are not their goal. They believe that machine imitations of their thinking can takeover and run the world, countless imitation Satans in cooperation.
There is a glimmer of hope:
“Anthropic has said it will not back down in a fight with the US Department of Defense (DoD) over how its artificial intelligence (AI) technology is used.The company would rather not work with the Pentagon than agree to uses of its tech that may ‘undermine, rather than defend, democratic values…’ At issue for Anthropic is the potential use of its AI tools like Claude for two purposes: “Mass domestic surveillance” and “Fully autonomous weapons.”
https://www.anthropic.com/news/fable-mythos-access
Sounds like some AI owners have realized that their inventions would indeed be turned not just against us, but against them. But there are all those others who think their AI can pick up where Anthropic left off and will outsmart any attempts to hold it back.