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Jonathan Hall KC, the independent terrorism legislation reviewer for the UK, said migration should be treated as a national security issue. Days of disorder have followed a knife attack in Belfast by a Sudanese asylum seeker, leading to Hall’s claims that it’s “absolutely legitimate” to discuss migration in the context of national security, adding that the issue carries “huge ramifications”.

The uproar in Northern Ireland follows a brutal attack on Stephen Ogilvie, a man in his forties, in the Kinnaird Avenue area of north Belfast on Monday night. Hadi Alodid, a 30-year-old Sudanese asylum seeker, later appeared in Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with attempted murder, possession of a knife in a public place, and making threats to kill an NHS radiographer. The court heard that Mr Ogilvie suffered serious injuries to his face and back, and has lost his left eye.

Sudanese Asylum Seeker Charged in Brutal Attack as Terror Watchdog Highlights National Security Concerns

One summary of the attack suggests:

“An innocent Scotish resident, Stephen Ogilvy, who is partially deaf, was helping a Sudanese ‘asylum seeker’ move into his residence. The migrant, Hadi Alodid, had entered the UK in 2023 and got a five-year pass to seek ‘asylum.’ For unknown reasons, the migrant grabbed Ogilvy, began slashing him with a knife, gouging out one eye and severely damaging the other, slashed his knife all over Ogilvy’s face, and then began to cut Ogilvy’s head off in the street.”

“He was intercepted by locals, one of whom hit him over the head with a shovel, saving Ogilvy’s life. Ogilvy’s alive, but gets to go through life not just nearly deaf, but nearly blind, too.”

Alodid appeared by video link and was assisted by an Arabic interpreter. The court was told that he had refused legal representation, had no local ties or employment, and that he’d told hospital staff that he had killed someone. Bail was refused, with District Judge Steven Keown citing concerns over public safety, flight risk, and future disorder. The case was adjourned until 8th July.

The Home Office has confirmed that Alodid was granted leave to remain in the UK until 2028 to seek asylum. He was originally granted refugee status in 2023, after entering the country through the Common Travel Area. Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said Alodid had travelled from sudan to Paris, then Dublin, and finally Belfast, and that he had no previous record on UK security databases.

Rather than address the attempted beheading itself, officials instead took to X to express their horror at the resulting attacks. Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said on X: “I am horrified by the disorder and racist violence in Belfast last night. Far too often now, we see extremists exploiting people’s anger and grief to spread hatred and violence – with the help of divisive algorithms on social media. This has to stop.”

In this clip, Davey and Starmer agree with one another that X is responsible for creating the violence. The mainstream narrative points to a racist response by locals, but condemns linking the attack itself to race or background. It’s not just in the UK however: similar attacks are being reported on social media (and not by mainstream media outlets) in countries such as Italy.

The public argument has quickly split into two camps. One side wants to speak about racist disorder, treating the original attack as nothing more than a trigger. The other side focuses on the suspect’s migration status, the emergence of an ongoing pattern, and are treating the attacks on homes as a predictable consequence.

Fascinatingly, when terrorism watchdog Jonathan Hall spoke of the attack, he referred back to Trump’s earlier warnings. He said the risk to national security from mass migration had been flagged by Donald Trump in his national security strategy in November last year. Hall is quoted saying “[Trump] said, in perhaps rather overblown rhetoric that there’s this destabilisation of Europe, and he put an awful lot of that down to migration,” he said.

“Now, you may not agree with the language, but I think it does raise the question. If [people from] certain countries are more likely either to commit very serious offences or particular offences, or to get involved with state threat activity, do we need to start thinking about migration now, not simply in terms of the economy and housing, but also in terms of national security?

“Ultimately, national security is to help the nation, and having a stable nation where people feel they can go about their business. At the moment, there are people who happen to be black and brown, but as British as you and me, who probably feel they can’t go about that business, and that is destabilising the nation.

“So, I think it’s absolutely necessary to talk about immigration in the context of national security. I think it’s a conversation that has been raised by the US White House. At the moment, I haven’t yet heard a response, I’ve just heard silence.”

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