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The global managerial class is using “climate change” and “diversity” as excuses to impose totalitarian control, track citizens and justify mass migration and surveillance.

“The West is at war with foreign invaders, and Western governments are at war with imaginary ‘climate change’. New Western leaders must take over before there is no West left,” J.B. Shurk argues.

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By J.B. Shurk, as published by American Thinker on 11 June 2026

The global managerial class of bureaucrats, bankers, politicians, corporate heads and non-governmental organisations (“NGOs”) are committed to fomenting chaos and violence in Western nations. In the name of fighting the imaginary “climate change” hobgoblin, they outlaw inexpensive forms of energy and push us toward a carbon-tracking system that justifies ever more intrusive forms of mass surveillance. In the name of fighting exotic pandemics, they justify mass lockdowns, central bank digital currencies and “vaccine” passports. By claiming that man-made “climate change” causes new pandemics and by blaming Western industrialised societies for causing “climate change,” the global managerial class insists that Western nations must accept “climate refugees” as part of their rolling atonement for past industrial “sins.”

It’s all excrement-laden propaganda disguised as “science” and “virtue.” Even worse, all these risible lies represent a sustained attack on Western peoples. Consider how malicious these globalists really are: They have spent at least the last half-century scaring children into believing that modern industry is imminently killing the planet. We have been inundated with so much “global warming/cooling/climate change/extreme weather” mass hysteria for so long that we no longer recognise how absolutely evil these enviro-fascist, nut-job propagandists are.

If a stranger came to our homes, absconded with our children and spent the next fifteen years brainwashing them to believe that the world was coming to an end, we would be horrified. We would call the kidnappers “child abusers” and “monsters.” We would do everything we could to heal the minds of our troubled children. Yet in elementary school classrooms in Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States and across the European Union, little kids are conditioned to believe in the lie that innovation, productivity, material wealth and industry are poisons that will kill them all. It’s insane. And it’s even more insane that we let it happen.

The “climate change” con is big business. Crony capitalism works best when authoritarian governments mandate that everybody purchase windmills, solar panels, energy-efficient this, net-zero-modulated that. When politicians and bureaucrats make it prohibitively expensive for small companies to produce anything, Big Business obtains a government-regulated monopoly over entire industrial sectors. Those corporate monopolies kick back a chunk of the loot to the politicians, regulators and NGOs, and all the money-making conspirators stay rich and happy.

Who loses? The free market loses. When only big corporations can afford to make things, innovation in Europe resembles that of Africa. Ordinary citizens lose because they are effectively blocked from using their brainpower and muscle-power to build and sell new things that generate income, capital and social mobility. Society loses because the marketplace of ideas turns into a centrally-managed cartel run by a couple of multinational investment houses.

Who wins? The global managerial class wins. All these central managers who are committed to tracking and tracing our every movement and thought depend upon a global system that turns carbon-based human beings who exhale carbon-bonded molecules with each breath into accounting units that must be managed, programmed and controlled as part of globalism’s unspoken social contract imposed upon citizens for the “privilege” of living. Communists, fascists and sundry sordid authoritarians of the world have united under the banners of “net-zero” initiatives and “saving the planet” exhortations because “saving the planet” gives them an excuse to monitor, punish and even eliminate you.

After all, how “selfish” must one person be to believe that his wants and needs are more important than “saving the planet” from destruction? Totalitarianism thrives on fairytales that teach the value of working for “the greater good,” and every one of those fairytales is inherently murderous. For the sake of the “collective,” the “green new deal” fanatics believe that some people must die ! They won’t be the ones volunteering to jump into the volcano or be sacrificed on the Mayan temple. They will choose the “nonbelievers” for the coming “net-zero” bloodletting.

And that bloodletting has already begun! How in the world could a sane person justify moving millions of military-aged men from third-world hellholes into advanced Western nations? There is nothing about mass migration that makes sense if the goal is to make host nations stronger. The people being dropped off in the United States and Europe have no skills or education. They do not speak English, French, Swedish, Danish, Polish, Italian, Spanish, or German. They have no interest in learning those languages. They have no interest in assimilation. They prefer to take over historic villages, overwhelm the schools, turn Christian churches into mosques, transform downtown shops into foreign enclaves and black-market hubs, rape the locals and drain the taxpayer-funded social safety net. Just as parasites feed on weakened hosts until ultimately killing them, invading armies of foreign nationals are devouring enfeebled Western nations until delivering their final death blows.

None of this is “politically correct” to say out loud, of course. Our global managerial class has spent the last thirty years drumming into our brains the nonsensical refrain, “Diversity is our strength!” “Multiculturalism” – the simultaneous existence of many different cultures – is supposed to be superior to any one single culture. How does that make any sense? Is it easier for a general to command troops if all the soldiers speak different languages? Is there less chance of mutiny on a naval vessel if every sailor adheres to different customs? Does a religious temple serve a purpose if all the congregants pray to different gods? Of course not. Without common cultural bonds, human beings rarely work well together.

Why, then, should Western nations be transformed into meccas for multiculturalism? Why in the world would a rational person celebrate the transformation of European and American cities into “no-go zones” where tribes of different peoples fight against each other for power and position? Why are Western political parties demanding mass amnesty for millions of foreigners? How does any of this make any sense unless the intent is to destroy individual Western nations?

And if Western nations are under attack, does it not seem reasonable for Western citizens to prepare to defend themselves? Vice President Vance thinks Westerners should be doing exactly that. After a man from a foreign culture brutally murdered British university student Henry Nowak, Vance condemned authorities’ calculated choice to sacrifice a native son on the altar of forced “diversity.”

Henry Nowak died the same way a civilisation dies: abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him and accused of hate crimes he did not commit. His murder is as tragic as it is enraging. He should still be alive today, and he would be if the last few generations of European elites had stood their ground against the politics of self-hatred and the mass invasion of migrants, many of whom despise the West and the people who love it. Henry was far from the first to so needlessly lose his life, and I fear he won’t be the last. Each time a life like his is lost, the proper response – the only response – is righteous anger.

In the week since Nowak’s murderer was convicted, four Afghan migrants are facing prosecution in Bristol for raping a seventeen-year-old girl, there was a mass stabbing in Manchester, and a Sudanese national attempted to behead an Irishman in Belfast. Does the British government still contend that “diversity is our strength”? Of course it does. Rather than blaming foreign nationals for murdering British citizens, the British Establishment is blaming British citizens for noticing that their nation is under attack.

The West is at war with foreign invaders, and Western governments are at war with imaginary “climate change.” New Western leaders must take over before there is no West left.

Featured image: Bagerhat, Bangladesh. Aerial view of a crowd of climate migrant workers hurries cross the Poshur river to attend to their office in time by boat at Mongla city in Bagerhat, Bangladesh on 28 August 2022. Many migrants work in the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) area to build a better life and become resilient in the port city of Mongla. A World Bank predicted in Bangladesh 19 million people are expected to become internal climate refugees. Source: Getty

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