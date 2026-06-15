Health risks and ethical violations of UK mandatory flour fortification with folic acid

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From the end of this year, the UK government is mandating mass medication of the public with synthetic folic acid added to non-wholemeal wheat flour.

Folic acid given to pregnant women, it is claimed, prevents neural defects in their children. This is based on one study, which showed that for every neural tube defect “prevented,” nine babies died. Research on folic acid was then stopped because it was considered too unethical to research further.

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According to the BBC, more than 80 countries have introduced legislation which means flour is fortified with folic acid. And now the UK is set to do the same.

In 2024, the UK government mandated that folic acid be added to non-wholemeal wheat flour. The requirement will come into force at the end of 2026 to prevent neural tube defects from forming in unborn children.

However, “for every neural tube defect ‘prevented’, nine babies died (mostly miscarriages),” Dr. Clare Craig says. “It was then declared ‘unethical’ to research further.”

There has only ever been a single randomised control trial to measure the benefit of folic acid in low risk women.



For every neural tube defect 'prevented', nine babies died (mostly miscarriages).



It was then declared 'unethical' to research further…https://t.co/E8d6p3sNyd — Dr Clare Craig (@ClareCraigPath) June 13, 2026

Further reading: Six Saved Babies. What About the Seventy Who Died?, HART, 23 March 2026

Earlier this month, UK Medical Freedom Alliance interviewed Dr. Clare Craig about the potentially serious risks to health of the UK government’s mandate to mass medicate the public, pregnant and non-pregnant alike, with folic acid.

In the second half of the interview Dr. Craig discussed the punishment of covid dissent doctors, the failures of the UK Covid Inquiry, hantavirus and Ebola.

By UK Medical Freedom Alliance, 2 June 2026

In Part 1 of this two-part interview, Dr. Liz Evans sits down with diagnostic pathologist and HART co-chair Dr. Clare Craig to shine a light on the little-known, but potentially serious, risks to health from the UK’s recent mandate requiring the fortification of white flour with the synthetic drug folic acid. A move that violates informed consent and restricts consumer choice.

Dr. Craig explains the background to the decision to mass-medicate the public, and breaks down the flawed rationale behind the new UK law, passed in November 2024, requiring non-wholemeal wheat flour to be fortified with synthetic folic acid. The amendment passed to the Bread and Flour Regulations (covering England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) places a legal requirement on millers and flour producers to add folic acid to non-wholemeal wheat flour, which comes into full effect at the end of 2026.

A few exceptions to fortification are allowed (for now) including: wholewheat flour, flour produced by small mills (in the UK or any other country) and flour produced to make communion wafers, matzos, gluten or starch.

While natural folate is a fundamental, bioavailable nutrient found in whole foods, synthetic folic acid behaves entirely differently in the human body. Dr. Craig explains how this synthetic product floods the bloodstream, blocks key brain receptors and relies on safety data derived from animal studies that do not translate to human biology.

Key Takeaways from Part 1:

• The “Survivorship” Data Flaw: Early safety data from a prominent Hungarian trial revealed a startling truth – nine babies died for every single neural tube defect (“NTD”) prevented.

• Statistical Illusions: Observational population data from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”), claiming that increasing folic acid intake reduces NTDs, overlooked the huge concurrent rise in advanced ultrasound diagnostics and targeted terminations for babies with NTDs during the 1990s.

• Industrial Influence & Toxic Dosing: The pharmaceutical industry pushed for recommended daily allowances of folic acid to be artificially doubled, creating an environment where standard diets, combined with supplementation and fortification of foods, can expose citizens to massive, unmonitored doses of this synthetic drug.

• Fortification of Flour Violates Informed Consent: Adding a synthetic drug to a staple food is unethical, as it is the mass-medication of the public without individual consent. It is a one-size-fits-all approach which does not take into account the different genetic or nutritional variations in processing folic acid, or control of the dose, leaving some people more at risk of serious side-effects and toxicity. The individual dose of folic acid will vary widely, depending on the amount of fortified flour in the diet.

• Widespread Health Vulnerabilities: Fortifying staple foods poses serious risks to around 40% of the population who carry the MTHFR gene mutation, and who cannot metabolise folic acid efficiently. The build-up of unmetabolised folic acid can also mask vitamin B12 deficiencies (which produce symptoms mimicking dementia) and has been shown in studies to increase the risk of developing colorectal polyps and prostate cancer, as well as causing side-effects such as headaches, anxiety, sleep and digestive issues.

• Practical Advice: Learn how you can avoid unwanted medication by reading food labels carefully and sourcing unfortified flour from small independent mills.

• Calls to Action: It is important to raise awareness and lobby for a repeal of this law by writing to your MP to raise the issues discussed in this podcast.

Please sign this Parliamentary petition (ends on 26 June 2026) calling on the Government “to amend the law to ensure there are at least one non-wholemeal flour option without folic acid fortification, and to exempt organic flour from mandatory folic acid fortification requirement from December 2026.”

UK Medical Freedom Alliance: Dr Clare Craig – The Folic Acid Scandal, uploaded 5 June 2026 (38 mins)

By UK Medical Freedom Alliance, 11 June 2026

In Part 1, Diagnostic Pathologist and HART co-chair Dr. Clare Craig explained the serious risks to health from a recent change to UK law mandating the addition of folic acid to all white flour.

In Part 2, this lively and engaging conversation broadens to cover several issues threatening medical ethics. From medical regulators persecuting covid-dissident doctors in Irish tribunals to the “fantasy modelling” of the UK Covid Inquiry, to choreographed global virus scares, this episode pulls back the curtain on the corporate and political forces reshaping modern medicine.

Key Themes Covered in This Episode:

1. The Censorship and Tribunal Trials of Dissident Doctors

• Targeting Ethical Doctors: In 2026, a number of Irish doctors faced fitness to practice hearings for historically criticising lockdowns, masks and vaccine rollouts on social media.

• Policing Tone Over Truth: Dr. Craig shares her experience providing expert testimony in Dublin for rural GP Dr. Billy Ralph. She notes that medical tribunals focus heavily on policing and punishing a doctor’s delivery and tone, rather than engaging with and evaluating the scientific truth of their statements.

• An Offensive Legal Strategy: Dr. Billy Ralph’s tribunal concluded with a legal advisor comparing Dr. Ralph’s critical social media posts to heinous crimes like theft and child abuse, prompting supporters in the public gallery to turn their chairs around in a silent protest.

2. Exposing the UK Covid Inquiry’s Statistical Illusions

• The OSR Complaint: Dr. Craig and Dr. Ros Jones recently submitted an official complaint to the Office for Statistics Regulation (“OSR”) regarding Baroness Hallett’s unverified and fantastical claim that vaccines saved 475,000 lives in England and Scotland alone.

• Fantasy Modelling: Dr. Craig breaks down why this astronomical figure is a computer-generated statistical fantasy, completely decoupled from real-world wastewater tracking and natural immunity timelines.

• Sidelining the Injured: The UK Covid Inquiry deliberately omitted the direct testimonies of the vaccine-injured and bereaved, choosing instead to protect state bureaucracies by focusing entirely on high-level corporate systems and processes.

3. Dissecting the “Pandemic Industry” Playbook

• Hantavirus Media Hype: Dr. Craig debunks the recent cruise ship scare story, clarifying that data conclusively indicate that the few cases are due to localised rat exposure rather than a human-to-human transmission chain.

• Centralised Dictatorship: Dr. Craig and Dr. Evans discuss how World Health Organisation (“WHO”) Director Tedros Ghebreyesus declared an Ebola global health emergency (“PHEIC”) himself, completely bypassing his emergency committee.

• Manipulated Metrics: Dr. Craig highlights a massive discrepancy in the Democratic Republic of Congo Ebola outbreak narrative. Global bodies have claimed 250 deaths based on “suspected” cases, while the actual number of confirmed deaths stands at just 18.

• The Digital Agenda: These hyper-inflated viral scares are actively used to mandate fast-tracked pharmaceutical pipelines, PCR screening at borders and implementation of centralised traveller tracking databases that threaten digital privacy.

• Choreographed Scare Cycles: Global media viral scare stories are highly cyclical, appearing intentionally ramped up by journalists to coincide with the annual World Health Assembly conference.

4. Over-Medication and the Cancer “Cash Cow”

• Genetic Test Misdirection: Dr. Craig previews her latest research into a heavily celebrated breast cancer genetic test, revealing that the test failed to accurately predict which patients would benefit from toxic chemotherapy. “The actual story is one of massive over-medication of women with toxic drugs and test failure.”

• The Next Profit Frontier: She warns that oncology screening and multi-cancer treatment drugs are being systematically positioned as the next massive cash cow for Big Pharma.

[Part 2 has not yet been uploaded onto Rumble. You can watch it on Substack HERE.]

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