Andy Burnham is an ally of the Muslim rape gangs

Please share our story!

Andy Burnham is currently the Mayor of Greater Manchester, a position he has held since 2017. He has just been elected as the Member of Parliament for Makerfield. To take up his seat in parliament, he will have to resign as Mayor.

This victory in the Makerfield by-election clears the constitutional requirement for him to launch a challenge against Prime Minister Keir Starmer for leadership of the Labour Party. Should he do so and be successful, he will oust Starmer and become the UK’s Prime Minister.

Burnham, as Raja Miah has been demonstrating in a series of articles, has been instrumental in blocking an investigation into the Muslim rape gangs.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe to our emails now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Please leave this field empty. Stay Updated! Stay connected with News updates by Email Are You a Human? 1 + 6 =



In a previous article, we republished Parts 1 to 3 of Raja Miah’s series exposing Andy Burnham’s involvement in ensuring that the Muslim rape gangs are not brought to account for their crimes. The following is Part 7. You can find all the articles in the series on his website, ‘Red Wall & the Rabble’, or his Substack page, ‘The Foresaken’.

By Raja Miah, 28 June 2026

Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, commissioned an Assurance Review into the gang rape of children in Oldham. It was a sham. Maggie Oliver described it as “nothing short of a cover-up.” He used its findings to argue that no further inquiry was necessary. He stood by that position for years while survivors and campaigners documented its failures. He resisted the national inquiry and argued against it, presenting himself as the man who had done what needed to be done.

He could not sustain this position indefinitely. The national inquiry was forced onto the agenda by people he could not suppress, the people of Oldham, Maggie Oliver, the survivors who refused to stay silent and, eventually, an audience online that the metropolitan elite in the mainstream corporate media could not reach to manage. The political ground shifted under him.

When blocking stopped working, he moved to set the ceiling. In January 2025, he told BBC Radio Manchester he backed a limited national inquiry, one that would draw on the reviews he had commissioned and compel people to give evidence.

The power to compel evidence was the single thing his reviews could never do. He knew this from the start, yet he had spent years presenting those reviews as enough. In one sentence, he conceded their fatal flaw and proposed that the new inquiry be built on the discredited work rather than sent to examine it.

Limited meant using Burnham’s reviews as the foundation and never the subject. A limited inquiry draws out national themes and leaves local culpability where it lies. He was defining the inquiry small before anyone with authority could define it large. The man who had blocked it for years had stepped forward to bound it.

He then rebuked critics of the inquiry’s chair in public and told them to stop reading politics into it. The instruction came from the politician with the most direct personal interest in what the inquiry is allowed to find. His entire approach to the rape gangs has been to manage the politics of accountability rather than deliver it.

Throughout the Makerfield election campaign, he has leaned on the Hillsborough families, presenting himself to those voters as the man who fights the establishment for the truth. He is the establishment.

[Related: Andy Burnham or Keir Starmer makes no difference; they are both Fabians]

The national inquiry did not happen seven years earlier because of him, at a point when he could have demanded it from a position of genuine authority and forced a government to comply. Instead, he spent those years producing processes he knew could not work. When their conclusions were weaponised, he defended them. Anyone who said otherwise, he attacked and his allies condemned as conspiracy theorists.

When Makerfield positioned him for a Labour leadership run, the message changed. Accountability started to matter. The national inquiry he had spent years resisting turned into a cause he supported and institutional failure was suddenly something he wanted to be seen confronting. The ambition stayed the same throughout. The message adjusted around it.

This is repositioning. The women whose childhoods were destroyed in Oldham and across Greater Manchester can tell the difference between a politician who changed his mind and one who changed his audience.

Author’s Note: While Andy Burnham’s sham Assurance Review was running, at the instructions of Labour politicians, I was arrested. My home was dawn-raided multiple times. Police officers ransacked my house. Charges were fabricated against me. I was held on bail for three years. Every case collapsed in court.



All the time, aided by Greater Manchester Police, Pakistani gangsters targeted me. Labour Party activists incited my murder. Openly. They published my address online. Took photographs of my front door and published pictures of where I lived. With the full knowledge of the police, they shared details of where my daughter went to school. They tampered with the brakes of my sister’s car and followed me home at night. There were nights then when I did not know if I would see another morning. Burnham’s police force did this. They also came after me, again, just before the Makerfield by-election was announced and attempted to restrict my voice. Do you think any of this was an accident? Do you think Andy Burnham, the Police and Crime Commissioner, was unaware of what was taking place? Do you?

Featured image: Andy Burnham at Ashton FC after his victory in the Makerfield by-election. Source: The Guardian

Please share our story!