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Andy Burnham or Keir Starmer makes no difference; they are both Fabians

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Andy Burnham does not represent “change.”  As with Keir Starmer, he is a member of the Fabian Society.  No matter who you vote for in the Labour Party, its leader will do the bidding of the Fabians.

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We are being told that there is a battle between the “right,” the “left” and the “soft left” factions of the Labour Party.  This is all nonsense, left-wing rhetoric, of course.

The Labour Party does consist of factions, but they are the centre left (or left of centre), the hard left (socialism) and the far left (communism).  There could be some whose ideology is a toxic mix of Islamism and communism within their ranks(Islamo-communism, which, most have worked out, is the new Nazism), but if there are, it would seem they are being kept out of sight.

Wondering if there could actually be a battle between different factions within the Labour Party, and knowing that every UK Labour Prime Minister has been a member of the Fabian Society, I decided to take a look and see if Andy Burnham is a Fabian.  It didn’t take long to reach a conclusion.

Brave’s AI summary in response to the query “Is Andy Burnham a member of the Fabian Society?” is as follows:

Andy Burnham  is a prominent figure within the Fabian Society, Britain’s leading left-of-centre think tank affiliated with the Labour Party.   While the Fabian Society is a membership organisation, Burnham’s extensive involvement is evidenced by his role as a keynote speaker at their events and conferences, including addresses on homelessness and mental health. 

He has also contributed significantly to the Society’s intellectual output:

His active engagement in their debates, publications and events confirms his status as a central member and thought leader within the organisation.

The AI summary provided the following additional resources in support of its statements:

What is the Fabian Society?

The Fabian Society is a British socialist organisation and think tank founded on 4 January 1884 in London, dedicated to advancing the principles of social democracy and democratic socialism through gradualist and reformist means rather than revolutionary overthrow. Gradualist and reformist methods include imposing socialism using instruments of the state, such as legislation and statutes.

Named after the Roman general Quintus Fabius Maximus (known for his delaying tactics), the Society advocates for evolutionary socialism, believing that radical long-term goals are best achieved through empirical, practical and incremental reforms within existing democratic systems.  In other words, Fabians advocate for an incremental subversion of a democracy – a democracy where the people, and not a few selected members of the Fabian Society, have the authority and power to determine the direction their country takes, either directly or indirectly through elected representatives.

The short video below briefly describes the dangers of Fabian socialism.  For a more in-depth look at the nefarious Fabian Society, please read articles we’ve previously published, some of which we’ve listed at the end of this article.

Learn About Libertarianism: What Is The Fabian Society, And What Does It Do? 18 August 2025 (3 mins)

The Fabian Society co-founded the UK Labour Party and is still very much in control of the Party.  “Every Labour prime minister has been a Fabian and today 100s of Labour politicians are members of the society, including Labour leader Keir Starmer MP and more than half his cabinet, as well as senior figures in devolved and local government. Our elected executive committee currently includes five Labour frontbenchers,” the Society boasts.

Whether it’s Keir Starmer or Andy Burnham who the Fabian Society permits to lead the Labour Party and – as long as Labour is the government – the UK, the ideology, the direction any Labour government pushes our United Kingdom will not change.  Whoever is chosen to be a Labour Prime Minister, the agenda is the same: to impose Fabian socialism whether the public likes it or not (which isn’t democratic).

Related:

Featured image: Keir Starmer (left).  Source: The Labour Party. Andy Burnham (right). Source: The Guardian

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author avatar
Rhoda Wilson
While previously it was a hobby culminating in writing articles for Wikipedia (until things made a drastic and undeniable turn in 2020) and a few books for private consumption, since March 2020 I have become a full-time researcher and writer in reaction to the global takeover that came into full view with the introduction of covid-19. For most of my life, I have tried to raise awareness that a small group of people planned to take over the world for their own benefit. There was no way I was going to sit back quietly and simply let them do it once they made their final move.
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Brin Jenkins
Brin Jenkins
32 minutes ago

When Fabians comply with reluctance its is delay after delay until they claim its no longer relevant

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