Chlorine dioxide poses an existential threat to the pandemic-vaccine industry

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The evidence for hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin being safe and effective against covid and numerous other diseases is overwhelming. Yet the medical and media establishment have not only ignored this but demonised them and persecuted doctors who have recommended or prescribed these as treatments for patients.

As well as discussing the overwhelming evidence for HCQ as a safe and effective treatment, Filipe Rafaeli highlights another medicine that poses an existential threat to the pandemic-vaccine industry: chlorine dioxide.

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The following is an excerpt from a recent essay by Filipe Rafeali. To read the full essay, follow the hyperlink contained in the subtitle.

By Filipe Rafaeli, as published by Brownstone Institute On 11 June 2026

Chlorine Dioxide

‘The Medicine That Could End Medicine’; that’s the subtitle Dr. Pierre Kory and Jenna McCarthy, journalist and co-author, chose for the book. At the very least, it’s intriguing, isn’t it? End it all. Remake everything.

They use that phrase because they believe that chlorine dioxide (ClO₂) poses an existential threat to the business model of the modern pharmaceutical industry, just as hydroxychloroquine threatened Big Pharma’s grip during covid-19.

Chlorine dioxide is a cheap, non-patentable molecule that people can prepare at home, with reported efficacy against a wide range of infectious and chronic diseases. It could replace or eliminate the need for countless expensive, cartel-controlled medical treatments. Does that unsettle you?

But the book isn’t only about scientific evidence. It tells the story of the molecule itself, and of the people who, throughout history, tried to bring it into wider use. The result? Three suspected murders, including that of Dr. Eugene Blass, who was beaten to death in front of his own laboratory. Another survived multiple poisoning attempts. And there was even a man whose legs were blown off by a bomb planted in his hotel room. Dangerous business, messing with this topic.

Then there are the people who were imprisoned. One case involves a professor and researcher who conducted and published a highly positive study of 500 malaria patients treated with chlorine dioxide in Cameroon, Africa. He travelled to a meeting and on his way back, someone asked him to carry a package. It contained cocaine. He was arrested for drug trafficking. And the study he had already published? Retracted from the scientific literature. The book reads more like a Hollywood spy thriller than a medical text. It’s a page-turner.

Pierre and Jenna also surface some remarkable details, like the fact that in 1987, NASA called chlorine dioxide a “universal antidote” due to its efficacy against 42 known pathogens.

One of the book’s most brilliant moments is the “Kory Scale.” It’s a satirical but grounded metric he developed to assess the likely efficacy of “unproven” therapies. The premise is simple: the effectiveness of a treatment is directly proportional to the brutality of the attacks it suffers from the medical establishment: the FDA, the media and health agencies. On the scale, media attacks are worth 4 points, imprisonments 10 and murders 50.

The hydroxychloroquine story I told above [not included in this excerpt] never reached the level of assassinations. There were intimidating police raids, professionals losing their jobs, others losing their medical licenses and a staggering volume of media attacks but on the Kory Scale, that scores relatively few points.

The book has many other striking passages, like the researcher who installed a water treatment system that eradicated malaria in an entire city. Consider the stakes: 600,000 people die of malaria every year.

But one thing needs to be said clearly. For hydroxychloroquine (“HCQ”) against covid, we now have the highest possible level of scientific evidence, produced by one of the most important universities in the world. For chlorine dioxide, we don’t have that. But this reminds me of 2020. Early in the pandemic, the first evidence for HCQ in prophylaxis began emerging from observational studies, low on the evidentiary ladder. Yet there were many of them, from many different places, and all positive. Some scientists argued at the time that it was enough, that prophylaxis should begin immediately and the pandemic could be brought to an end. The picture, taken as a whole, was clear. Instead, everyone dragged their feet, held back, buried results in drawers, delayed studies. There was even outright fraud to derail or interrupt ongoing research, with the Surgisphere case being the most glaring example. “Monumental fraud,” said Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of The Lancet.

The book presents striking accounts of a vast range of conditions that reportedly responded to chlorine dioxide: acute infections such as malaria, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, influenza and multidrug-resistant tuberculosis; chronic and inflammatory conditions including autism, diabetes, Lyme disease and hard-to-heal wounds, among them severe cases of gangrene and diabetic foot that avoided imminent amputation.

There are even case series documenting stable remissions in patients with metastatic cancer, pancreatic, prostate and renal, who had exhausted all conventional options. Dr. Kory acknowledges that formal trials are still needed to determine the precise magnitude of the effect at scale. But the clinical impact of watching diseases labelled “incurable” simply recede is something that both astonishes and challenges the business model of conventional medicine.

Reading the book, I feel the way I did at the start of the pandemic. The evidence for chlorine dioxide, as it stands, shows a great deal. But given the violence of what surrounds this topic, I doubt anyone will ever manage to conduct large, randomised, gold-standard trials on it. One researcher who tried ended up in prison as an international drug trafficker, arrested on his way back from a meeting where he had been seeking funding for another study.

… [Dr. Kory and McCarthy’s book is not for people who follow the party line because they will be left in a state of shock.] This book is for people who ask questions: ‘The War On Chlorine Dioxide’.

About the Author

Filipe Rafaeli is a filmmaker, a four-time Brazilian aerobatics champion and a human rights activist. He writes about the pandemic on his Substack page, ‘Pandemia’, and has articles published in France Soir (France) and Trial Site News (USA).

Featured image taken from ‘The History of Chlorine Dioxide’, Dr. Pierre Kory, 26 January 2025

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