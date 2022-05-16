Breaking News

An Explosive Interview with Dr Vernon Coleman on Sanctions, Censorship, Food Shortages & the Vaccine Fallout

By on ( 4 Comments )
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

⁣In the latest episode of the SUNDAY WIRE radio show, host Patrick Henningsen spoke with special guest Dr Vernon Coleman, about how the Western Establishment have used a regional conflict in Ukraine in order to create a WWIII-level global crisis.

Dr Coleman warned of the coming economic meltdown, and the danger of food shortages – destined to hit poorer regions like Africa much worse than in Europe or North America. ⁣They also discussed the efficacy of sanctions against Russia, the alleged hepatitis ‘viral outbreak’ in kids, and the Covid-19 ‘vaccine’ disaster which is still ravaging the planet as we speak.

The Exposé reports the facts the mainstream refuse to. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé on Telegram
Join The Exposé’s Telegram Discussion Group

We urgently need your support
to keep The Expose online.

We rely solely on your support to help
fund our investigative reports.
If you like what we do then please help us to
keep doing it by supporting us today.

It’s secure, quick, and easy…

Please choose your preferred
method to show your support

Send Bitcoin

The Expose Bitcoin Wallet Address –
3KpsgfuEX6v7w83aVN4b1dfCZTzas7Kt74

Send Monero

Fact Checking the Fact Checkers
Is Humanity being purposely poisoned as part of a Depopulation Agenda? The crazy decline in Fertility over the past 40 years suggests so
Vaccinated People Emitting MAC Addresses; What’s Causing This Phenomenon?
A Simple Survey Provides Convincing Evidence That the Covid Injections Have Killed Over 500,000 Americans
Follow Daily Expose on Telegram
Share this page to Telegram

Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, Opinion Pages

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Fleur
finafo2419
finafo2419
Reply to  Fleur
23 minutes ago

My this month’s online income is $19898. I am a full time student and work for only 2 hours a day. Everybody can get this job and earn in part time from home easily. See this website for details…..
🙂 AND GOOD LUCK.:)
HERE====)>https://easywork2.com/

Last edited 23 minutes ago by finafo2419
0
Reply
finafo2419
finafo2419
23 minutes ago

My this month’s online income is $19898. I am a full time student and work for only 2 hours a day. Everybody can get this job and earn in part time from home easily. See this website for details…..
🙂 AND GOOD LUCK.:)
HERE====)> https://easywork2.com/

Last edited 23 minutes ago by finafo2419
0
Reply