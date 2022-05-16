An Explosive Interview with Dr Vernon Coleman on Sanctions, Censorship, Food Shortages & the Vaccine Fallout

⁣In the latest episode of the SUNDAY WIRE radio show, host Patrick Henningsen spoke with special guest Dr Vernon Coleman, about how the Western Establishment have used a regional conflict in Ukraine in order to create a WWIII-level global crisis.

Dr Coleman warned of the coming economic meltdown, and the danger of food shortages – destined to hit poorer regions like Africa much worse than in Europe or North America. ⁣They also discussed the efficacy of sanctions against Russia, the alleged hepatitis ‘viral outbreak’ in kids, and the Covid-19 ‘vaccine’ disaster which is still ravaging the planet as we speak.