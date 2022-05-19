Due to the influence of private money at the World Health Organisation (“WHO”), the corruption of the WHO is the “biggest threat to the world’s public health of our time.”

The WHO’s power grab is not only through a proposed pandemic treaty but also through proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations (“IHR”). They are coming at us through two routes.

The IHR was adopted by 194 member states of the WHO in 2005. In January 2022, the United States Department of Health and Human Services proposed amendments to the IHR. These proposed IHR amendments are directed toward establishing a globalist architecture of worldwide health surveillance, reporting, and management. Consistent with a top-down view of governance, the public will not have opportunities to provide input or criticism concerning the amendments.

This is a direct violation of the basic tenets of democracy and can be compared to the separate new WHO pandemic treaty.

It is going to take each and all of us to campaign against the power grab through the IHR Amendments, World Council for Health says. it is essential to campaign against the proposed amendments and to build alternative pathways.

The Exposé reports the facts the mainstream refuse to. Let’s not lose touch, subscribe today to receive the latest news from The Exposé in your inbox… Follow The Exposé on Telegram

Join The Exposé’s Telegram Discussion Group

By Dr. Robert Malone

Why the Centralisation of Health via the WHO Should Be Resisted by Civil Society

Dr. Silvia Behrendt is the founder of the Global Health Responsibility Agency for accountability and transparency for health decisions. She was previously a consultant to the WHO on the IHR and wrote her PhD about the executive authority of the WHO-DC during Public Health Emergency of International Concern (“PHEIC”).

This is an edited segment from the weekly live General Assembly meeting on 9 May 2022. This presentation is also available on Rumble and Odysee. The full General Assembly Meeting is available in the Newsroom.

Click on the image below to watch the video on Rumble.

World Council for Health: Why the Centralisation of Health via the WHO Should Be Resisted by Civil Society,

10 May 2022 (35 mins)

Background

The International Health Regulations (“IHR”) was adopted by 194 member states of the World Health Organization (“WHO”) in 2005. They enable the WHO to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (“PHEIC”) if it decides that an infectious disease outbreak has occurred in a member state, but with the consent of the member state. The World Council for Health (“WCH”) acknowledges this aspect of the current regulations because it recognises the sovereignty of nations that adopted the IHR. But that is about to change.

Key Issues to Understand

On 18 January 2022, the United States Department of Health and Human Services proposed amendments to the IHR. These amendments give control over the declaration of a public health emergency in any member state to the WHO Director-General – even over the objection of the member state. The Director-General communicated the text of the proposed amendments on 20 January 2022, via a circular letter to State Parties.

The proposed IHR amendments also cede control to WHO “regional directors,” who are given the authority to declare a Public Health Emergency of Regional Concern (“PHERC”). Moreover, the proposed amendments allow the Director-General to ring an international alarm bell, by unilaterally issuing an “Intermediate Public Health Alert (“IPHA”).”

Properly understood, the proposed IHR amendments are directed towards establishing a globalist architecture of worldwide health surveillance, reporting, and management. Consistent with a top-down view of governance, the public will not have opportunities to provide input or criticism concerning the amendments. This, of course, is a direct violation of the basic tenets of democracy and can be compared to the separate new pandemic treaty.

Summary of Selected Proposed Amendments to the IHR

The WHO intends to amend 13 IHR articles: 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15, 18, 48, 49, 53, 59

Increased surveillance: Under Article 5, the WHO will develop early warning criteria that will allow it to establish a risk assessment for a member state, which means that it can use the type of modelling, simulation, and predictions that exaggerated the risk from Covid-19 over two years ago. Once the WHO creates its assessment, it will communicate it to inter-governmental organisations and other member states. 48-hour deadline: Under Articles 6, 10, 11, and 13, a member state is given 48 hours to respond to a WHO risk assessment and accept or reject on-site assistance. However, in practice, this timeline can be reduced to hours, forcing it to comply or face international disapproval led by the WHO and potentially unfriendly member states. Secret sources: Under Article 9, the WHO can rely on undisclosed sources for information leading it to declare a public health emergency. Those sources could include Big Pharma, WHO funders such as the Gates Foundation and the Gates-founded-and-funded GAVI Alliance, as well as others seeking to monopolise power. Weakened Sovereignty: Under Article 12, when the WHO receives undisclosed information concerning a purported public health threat in a member state, the Director-General may (not must) consult with the WHO Emergency Committee and the member state. However, s/he can unilaterally declare a potential or actual public health emergency of international concern. The Director General’s authority replaces national sovereign authority. This can later be used to enforce sanctions on nations. Rejecting the amendments: Under Article 59, after the amendments are adopted by the World Health Assembly, a member state has six months to reject them. This means November, this year. If the member state fails to act, it will be deemed to have accepted the amendments in full. Any rejection or reservation received by the Director-General after the expiry of that period shall have no force and effect.

The World Council for Health’s Position on Proposed IHR Amendments

The WCH opposes the unnecessary and dystopian move toward centralised control of public health. This proven harmful model assumes that only one entity, WHO, understands how to manage the health policy of every state – and by implication, the health of each and every individual. It also assumes, incorrectly, that Big Pharma’s controversial model of medicine which is the WHO’s preferred model – is the expert guide to better health and wellness.

These proposed IHR amendments will be voted upon at the next World Health Assembly, which will take place in Geneva from 22 to 28 May 2022. The official agenda item is 16.2. It is not clear if the event will be broadcast for transparency. Thus, the WCH believes that it is essential to campaign against the proposed amendments and to build alternative pathways.

Why People Must Take Action Together

Due to the influence of private money at the WHO, a review in the Journal of Integrative Medicine & Therapy stated that the corruption of the WHO is the “biggest threat to the world’s public health of our time.” This is particularly true in relation to WHO drug recommendations, including its “list of essential medicines,” which a growing number of people believe is biased and unreliable.

Moreover, even though WHO’s documents highlight voice, agency, and social participation as drivers of equity and democracy, it is unknown World Health Assembly delegates who get to make decisions for us. To date, 13 days away from the World Health Assembly 75, the secretive list of each country’s delegates has been not been published. This is censorship.

Given consistent evidence that WHO is heavily conflicted and controlled by various industries, its usefulness as a guide to public health must be critically re-evaluated, while alternative paradigms and models for ethical health guidance and human rights are built.

Global #StopTheWho Campaign Activated

It is going to take each and all of us to campaign against the power grab through the IHR Amendments, this May, and onwards to November – just six months away. In the best campaigns for human rights, multi-pronged strategies are effective. Here are some ideas:

Speak: Raise awareness on the ground and online. Use articles, posters, videos Act: Campaign through rallies, political mobilization, legal notices, and cases, etc. Collaborate with health freedom coalitions such as the World Council for Health Explore activist toolboxes such as: http://www.dontyoudare.info and stopthewho.com Engage global indigenous leadership to take a united stand against the WHO’s IHR Notify World Health Assembly country delegates to oppose the IHR amendments Activate people’s parliaments, legislatures or referendums to oppose power grabs

You will also find #StopTheWho campaign resources uploaded to the World Council for Health website in the next few days.



Collectively, we are in the greatest awakening in history. Given our experiences over the last 2 years, we know that we are the ones we have been waiting for. If not us, then who? If not now, then when? Let us join hands in taking back our health, our freedom, and our power.

In Unity for Health, Freedom, and Sovereignty,

World Council for Health (www.worldcouncilforhealth.org)

Read the full article: ‘Child Sacrifice, WEF/WHO Power Grab’ by Dr. Robert Malone HERE