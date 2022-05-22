In Memory of Those Who “Died Suddenly” in Zimbabwe and South Africa

Last week a TV star in South Africa died in his sleep and a managing director in Hwange collapsed and died in his home.
Zimbabwe: HCCL managing director dies
The Hwange community has been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of Hwange Colliery Company Limited managing director, Dr. Charles Zinyema.
He was 59.
Dr. Zinyemba collapsed and died at his home in the mining town on Sunday morning and details leading to his death are still sketchy.
South Africa: kykNET presenter Aleit Swanepoel, 47, has died
Aleit Swanepoel, the founder and chairman of The Aleit Group, has died. He was 47. The event organiser and wedding planner is best known for his TV series Tyd met Aleit on kykNET (DStv 144), which ran for 6 seasons.
In a statement on Instagram, The Aleit Group said, “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our founder, Aleit Swanepoel”.
“Aleit passed away in his sleep, and while there is no further information to share at this moment, we ask that you keep his family in your thoughts as they go through this difficult time,” the statement continued.
“Aleit was an innovator, perfectionist, and creative genius whose flamboyant persona and dedication will be greatly missed. We will continue to uphold and nurture his great legacy through all Aleit businesses and entities.”
The above list is extracted from ‘In memory of those who “died suddenly” in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Israel, India and Russia, May 10-16‘ by Mark Crispin Miller, 19 May 2022
